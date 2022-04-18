Moody's assigns a B1 rating to AZEK's proposed term loan, affirms Ba3 CFR

Approximately $575 million of debt securities rated

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed CPG International LLC's (a wholly owned subsidiary of The AZEK Company Inc.) (AZEK) Corporate Family Rating at Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating at Ba3-PD. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating on the company's proposed first lien senior secured term loan and affirmed the B1 rating on the existing term loan. The outlook is stable. AZEK's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was maintained.

The proceeds from the company's $575 million first lien senior secured term loan due 2029 will be used to retire its existing $467.6 million term loan due 2024, and for general corporate purposes. Pro forma debt to EBITDA remains strong for this transaction at 2.3x as of December 31, 2021, with pro forma cash balance anticipated to rise to about $160 million.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: CPG International LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CPG International LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CPG International LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AZEK's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1) the company's solid position in the market for low maintenance building products; 2) its reliance on the residential repair and remodel end market for a majority of its revenue, which is more stable than new construction in the long term; 3) strong operating margins; 4) conservative financial strategies, including maintenance of low leverage in line with the company's stated net debt leverage target of 2.0x to 3.0x; 5) and good liquidity, supported by generally positive free cash flow and ample availability under its revolving credit facility.

On the other hand, the credit profile reflects: 1) the company's exposure to the cyclical residential and repair and remodeling end markets; 2) the significant competition in the low maintenance building products segment; 3) sensitivity of operating margin, cash flow and liquidity to changes in raw material costs; and 4) risks related to shareholder friendly actions given the private equity ownership, representing 26% of total shares outstanding.

The term loan rating of B1, one notch below the company's CFR of Ba3, reflects the expected loss absorption of this instrument given its junior position in the capital structure relative to the ABL facility.

The proposed term loan facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that could adversely affect creditors, including an uncommitted incremental first lien term loan in an aggregate amount of the greater of $284 million and 100% of LTM EBITDA, plus amounts reallocated from the general debt basket, plus ratio debt subject to 4.50x first lien net leverage (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $145 million and 50% of EBITDA can be incurred with an earlier maturity than the term loans through an inside maturity debt basket. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit unrestricted subsidiaries from owning or licensing intellectual property material to the operation of the business. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that all adversely affected lenders consent to changes which would subordinate the liens or the obligations, absent a pro rata offer to participate in the priming facility on the same terms as each other lender.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AZEK's performance in the next 12 to 18 months will be supported by favorable end market conditions in the residential sector, including new construction and repair and remodeling. The company is expected to maintain strong credit metrics, including low leverage and strong operating margin, and good liquidity.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that AZEK will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by generally positive free cash flow, access to a $150 million ABL revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, flexibility under a springing financial covenant, and extended debt maturity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if AZEK expands its size and scale, demonstrates a track record of operating as a public company with conservative financial strategies and increases independent board representation. More specifically, if the company sustains adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and EBITA to interest coverage above 5.0x, and maintains good liquidity, while end markets conditions remain supportive the ratings could be upgraded.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline materially due to weakness in demand for key products. For example, if leverage approaches 4.5x, interest coverage declines below 4.0x, the company's financial strategies grow aggressive, or liquidity deteriorates the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The AZEK Company Inc., headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading manufacturer of premium, low maintenance building products including deck, trim, rail, pavers, partitions, lockers, and plastic sheet products for residential and commercial markets in the US and Canada. In the last twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, the company generated about $1.2 billion in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

