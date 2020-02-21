Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Boels; Outlook Stable

|
|
21 Feb 2020
Paris, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a corporate family rating ("CFR") of B1 and
a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B1-PD to
Boels Topholding B.V. ("Boels"). Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the EUR1,611 million senior
secured term loan B due in February 2027 and to the EUR200 million senior
secured Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") due in August 2026
raised by Boels. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the loans will be used to fund the public tender offer
for Cramo Plc ("Cramo's") outstanding share capital,
refinance the current financial debt at both Boels and Cramo and pay transaction
related fees and expenses.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Boels' B1 CFR is supported by its: (i) number two market position
in the European equipment rental market; (ii) good geographical diversification
with Benelux, its largest market, representing 28%
of total sales; (iii) strong barriers to entry due to its dense branch
network and broad selection of equipment; (iv) good growth prospects
due to industry growth driven by the continued increase in rental penetration
across Europe; (v) good mix of exposure to end-markets and
customers, which favor a high proportion of smaller tool rentals
(c. 50% of total) and, which can lead to greater earnings
resilience in a downturn; and (vi) relatively young fleet with a
weighted average age of 4.1 years, which provides some flexibility
to reduce capex in future years and ease any cash flow pressures.
Conversely, the rating remains constrained by: (i) the company's
exposure to cyclical and seasonal construction and civil engineering end
markets, which can result in revenue volatility; (ii) the capital
intensive nature of the business and its impact on cash flow generation,
although Moody's expects the company to be able to offset this risk
by reducing capex during shorter downturns; (iii) the integration
of the relatively large acquisition of Cramo, which involves execution
risk; (iv) the pro forma leverage of 4.0x as of December 2019,
which is moderately high for the industry, and only expected to
gradually reduce over time with EBITDA growth, which Moody's
expects will be modest.
Moody's expects low single-digit organic revenue growth to
be underpinned by rising equipment rental penetration rates, but
GDP growth across Europe will be somewhat limited. Margin improvement
will be supported by synergies extracted from the consolidation of support
functions and to a lesser extent better procurement terms. Given
the highly fragmented nature of the equipment rental sector, Boels'
deleveraging will be constrained by its external growth strategy as Moody's
expects that they will continue to participate in the sector consolidation
through bolt-on acquisitions.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Corporate Governance is a key rating consideration for Boels. Boels
is owned by Pierre Boels who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO),
which Moody's considers could be a key man risk. This risk
is nonetheless mitigated by a diversified and experienced board of directors,
and while the debt-funded acquisition of Cramo signals a more aggressive
financial policy compared to the past, the company is committed
to delever to below 3.0x net debt/EBITDA (as defined by the company)
in the mid to long term and is not planning to pay dividends until leverage
has reduced to this level. Moody's calculates that this net
leverage level is roughly equivalent to 3.5x Moody's gross
adjusted leverage.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Boels' liquidity to be adequate and supported
by: (1) a certain level of capex flexibility and a history of maintaining
positive EBITDA-capex through the cycle; (2) expected EUR40
million of cash on balance sheet at closing; (3) an undrawn EUR200
million RCF pro forma the transaction; (4) no meaningful debt amortization
before 2027.
The capital intensive nature of the business has historically impeded
free cash flow generation. However, Moody's expects
cash generation to be supported by planned capex reduction in the next
two years to around 20% of revenues following a high level of investment
in recent years (34% in 2018 and 29% in 2019) that helped
reduce the average fleet age to 4.1 years.
As part of the documentation, the Senior Facility Agreement ("SFA")
contains a maintenance finance covenant based on net leverage set at 6.5x.
At closing net leverage was 3.8x and Moody's expects that
Boels will maintain ample headroom under this covenant.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
Methodology, the PDR is B1-PD, in line with the CFR,
reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate
as is customary for bank debt structures with loosely set financial covenants.
The RCF and term loan B are pari passu and rated B1, in line with
the CFR.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook includes our expectation that Moody's gross adjusted
leverage will dip below 4.0x in the next 12-18 months,
albeit only modestly. It also includes our expectation for continued
moderate growth and increased rental penetration in the company's countries
of operation. Moody's considers that the company will not execute
any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions
in the short-term as per the company's stated financial policy.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Positive pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near term, but
could occur if the company achieved, and was committed to a reduction
in Moody's gross adjusted leverage towards 3.0x on a sustainable
basis, whilst maintaining an adequate liquidity profile, including
positive free cash flows.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if (1) the company's operational
performance deteriorates, (2) Moody's adjusted leverage was maintained
at or above 4.5x on a sustained basis, (3) the liquidity
deteriorated, or if (4) Boels fails to successfully integrate the
Cramo acquisition.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Boels Topholding B.V. (Boels), headquartered in Netherlands,
is a leading Benelux provider of rental equipment, and with the
acquisition of Cramo, will become the number two equipment rental
company in Europe. Pro forma the Cramo acquisition, Boels
will materially improve its scale. Revenues on a combined basis
totaled approximately EUR 1.3 billion in 2019 a substantial increase
from around EUR650 millionthat Boels generated on a standalone basis.
Boels was founded in 1977 by Pierre Boels Sr. His son Pierre Boels
Jr. is its Chief Executive Officer since 1996 and owns 100%
of the company.
Francesco Bozzano
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
