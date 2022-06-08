Moody's assigns a B1 rating to CDK Global's proposed sr. secured 1st lien notes

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to CDK Global, Inc.'s (new) (CDK) proposed $750 million senior secured first lien notes. CDK's existing ratings are unchanged, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the B1 rating on the company's first lien loan and revolving credit facility and the Caa1 rating on the company's senior secured second lien term loan, delayed draw term loan, and unsecured note obligations. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed senior secured first lien notes together with first and second lien term loans and over $3.4 billion of new sponsor equity will fund the acquisition of CDK by Brookfield Business Partners.

The B1 rating assigned to CDK's senior secured first lien notes are reflective of their senior position in the company's capital structure. The notes are expected to rank equally with the company's proposed bank credit facilities. The senior secured first lien debt is secured by first priority liens on substantially all of the assets and property of CDK and subsidiary guarantors, including all of the equity interests in the company. The first lien obligations are rated one notch above the company's B2 CFR as they benefit from the loss absorption provided by the junior debt in the capital structure in a bankruptcy scenario.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc. (new)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflect CDK's very high leverage. Pro forma debt-to-LTM EBITDA at March 31, 2022 is 7.7 times assuming half of the company's expected synergies are realized (6.9 times if all expected synergies are realized). However, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to improve to around 6.0 times over the next 12-18 months driven by both EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Moody's also expects CDK to remain acquisitive in search of future value-added layered application offerings for its flagship CDK Drive Dealer Management System ("DMS").

CDK's ratings also reflect the company's solid market position as a provider of subscription-based technology and services to automotive retail dealers via its DMS and complementary layered software applications. Although concentrated in the mature North American auto dealership market, CDK's revenue base is broad, representing more than 15,000 dealer locations. Moody's expects CDK's revenue growth will be supported by annual price escalators contained in subscription-based multi-year DMS contracts as well as increased sales of layered applications. Moody's also expects CDK's EBITDA margin to expand from various initiatives implemented by new ownership following several years of increased investment in the business that suppressed profitability but benefitted CDK operationally.

Moody's also expects CDK's EBITDA margin to expand from various initiatives implemented by new ownership following several years of increased investment in the business that suppressed profitability but benefitted CDK operationally.

Moody's expects CDK to have good liquidity, supported by over $125 million of free cash flow in FY2023 (June 30 fiscal year end) and access to a new $650 million 5-year revolving credit facility that will be undrawn at the close of the transaction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CDK's profitability will grow, which together with debt repayment, will reduce debt-to-EBITDA below 7 times by the end of FY2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CDK continues to grow its size and scale, is able to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5 times and EBITA-to-interest above 3.0 times. CDK would also be expected to maintain good liquidity for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in CDK's dealership subscriber base, debt-to-EBITDA increases from pro-forma levels, EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.5 times, or if the company makes a large debt funded acquisition and/or dividend. In addition, if liquidity weakens the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CDK Global, Inc., (CDK) headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. The company provides software solutions to original equipment manufacturers and over 5,600 customers representing more than 15,000 dealer locations in North America. CDK's flagship dealer management system software solutions provides enterprise resource planning tools that help facilitate the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

