Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Central Garden and Pet's $400 million notes

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2030 offered today by Central Garden & Pet Company ("Central Garden" or "Central"). Other ratings, including Central's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating are not affected. The rating outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance Central's senior unsecured 6.125% notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes.The B1 rating on the notes will be withdrawn upon repayment.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as a credit positive because it will improve liquidity by extending a debt maturity while lowering interest costs.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Central Garden & Pet Company

.$400 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Central Garden's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its moderate leverage with debt to EBITDA at around 2.9x and good operating performance. The rating is supported by the company's strong market position in pet and lawn & garden, good size with revenue around $2.6 billion, solid brand recognition among consumers, and moderate financial policies. Moody's views many of the company's products as consumer staples, which will provide earnings resilience during an economic downtown. The ratings are constrained by the seasonality of earnings and cash flows, weather dependency, exposure to volatile raw materials prices, the somewhat discretionary nature of its products, and by its highly concentrated customer base. The company's long term growth plan also incorporates tuck-in acquisitions to expand its product offerings, especially within the pet business.

The SGL2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Central's good liquidity highlighted by cash and short-term investments of about $495 million and approximately $165 million in LTM free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Central Garden will continue to operate in a specialized niche market and continue its growth strategy while maintaining disciplined financial policies. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company can manage through potential disruptions that may occur as a result of the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Central's operating performance deteriorates or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x (outside of seasonal borrowings).

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to meaningfully improve revenues, earnings, cash flow and credit metrics. In addition, if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2x and there is a meaningful increase in revenues, the rating could be upgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Central Garden & Pet Company manufactures branded products and distributes third-party products in the lawn and garden and pet supplies industries in the United States. Sales approximated $2.6 billion for the 12 months ended June 27, 2020.

