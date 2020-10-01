Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Central Garden and Pet's $400 million notes

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a B1 rating to $400 million senior unsecured notes due
2030 offered today by Central Garden & Pet Company ("Central
Garden" or "Central"). Other ratings, including
Central's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating are not affected. The
rating outlook is stable.
Net proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance Central's
senior unsecured 6.125% notes due 2023 and for general corporate
purposes.The B1 rating on the notes will be withdrawn upon repayment.
Moody's views the proposed transaction as a credit positive because
it will improve liquidity by extending a debt maturity while lowering
interest costs.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Central Garden & Pet Company
.$400 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030,
Assigned B1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Central Garden's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its moderate leverage
with debt to EBITDA at around 2.9x and good operating performance.
The rating is supported by the company's strong market position in pet
and lawn & garden, good size with revenue around $2.6
billion, solid brand recognition among consumers, and moderate
financial policies. Moody's views many of the company's
products as consumer staples, which will provide earnings resilience
during an economic downtown. The ratings are constrained by the
seasonality of earnings and cash flows, weather dependency,
exposure to volatile raw materials prices, the somewhat discretionary
nature of its products, and by its highly concentrated customer
base. The company's long term growth plan also incorporates tuck-in
acquisitions to expand its product offerings, especially within
the pet business.
The SGL2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Central's good liquidity
highlighted by cash and short-term investments of about $495
million and approximately $165 million in LTM free cash flow.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Central Garden will
continue to operate in a specialized niche market and continue its growth
strategy while maintaining disciplined financial policies. Moody's
also assumes in the stable outlook that the company can manage through
potential disruptions that may occur as a result of the coronavirus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Central's operating performance deteriorates
or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x (outside of seasonal
borrowings).
The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to meaningfully improve
revenues, earnings, cash flow and credit metrics. In
addition, if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2x and there is a
meaningful increase in revenues, the rating could be upgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Central Garden
& Pet Company manufactures branded products and distributes third-party
products in the lawn and garden and pet supplies industries in the United
States. Sales approximated $2.6 billion for the 12
months ended June 27, 2020.
