Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Charter's new senior unsecured notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to the new unsecured notes maturing 2031 of CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. (wholly owned subsidiaries of Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter)). Moody's expects the proceeds of the 2031 notes issuance, to be used, to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Holdings, to repay certain indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses, and general corporate purposes. Charter's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and all instrument ratings, are unaffected by the proposed transaction. The outlook is stable and liquidity remains good.

Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the newly issued 2031 notes will be materially the same as existing unsecured notes. The notes will not be guaranteed.

Moody's views the transaction as credit neutral. Moody's expects any incremental leverage (net of repayment) will not materially change the credit profile, leverage ratio, or the proportional mix of secured and unsecured debt, or the resultant creditor claim priorities in the capital structure.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CCO Holdings, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Charter Communications, Inc.'s (Charter) credit profile is supported by the company's substantial scale and share of the US pay-TV market which is protected by a superior, high-speed network with limited competitive overlap. Charter is the second largest cable company in the United States, serving approximately 29.7 million residential and commercial customers across 41 states. It provides video, data, voice, and mobile wireless services, which produced approximately $46.3 billion in revenue (Mar 2020 LTM), principally from 54.1 million primary service units (PSU's), including both residential and commercial (and 1.4 million mobile lines). Strong broadband demand drives growth and profitability, providing an operating hedge to weakness in video and voice services while free cash flows of close to $5.2 billion (Moody's adjusted, Mar 2020 LTM) provides significant financial flexibility. The credit profile is constrained by governance risk, including a financial policy that tolerates dividends and stock buyouts, as well as high absolute debt levels (near $80.5 billion, Moody's adjusted at Q1 2020) and elevated financial leverage that was approximately 4.7x (Moody's adjusted LTM Q1 2020). However, we expect the ratio to fall inside our 4.5x tolerance over the next 12-18 months, consistent with Charter's target ratio of 4.0-4.5x. Charter's credit profile also reflects secular pressure in its voice and video services which is losing subscribers due to intense competition and changes in media consumption, driving penetration rates lower. Additionally, Charter is now offering mobile wireless services through its MVNO with Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon, Baa1 Positive), making it a true quad-player. While we anticipate this service will add scale, diversify revenues, increase subscribers and help reduce churn / increase retention, we also expect wireless start-up costs to be a burden on profits and cash flows with steady-state economics that are less favorable than the existing cable model. We expect the effects of the coronavirus to lead to significantly increase broadband demand and a reduced loss rate of video and voice subscribers, with offsetting effects from higher bad debt expenses, a loss of advertising revenue, and weakness in commercial business -- especially small businesses particularly exposed to the impact of closures due to the pandemic.

Moody's rates the senior secured 1st lien credit facilities and senior secured 1st lien notes at Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Time Warner Cable, LLC, and Time Warner Enterprises LLC Ba1 (LGD3), one notch above the Ba2 CFR. Secured lenders benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured bonds at CCO Holdings, Inc. (which have no guarantees). The senior unsecured notes at CCO Holdings, Inc. are the most junior claims and are rated B1 (LGD5), with contractual and structural subordination to all other obligations. Our instrument ratings reflect the Ba2-PDR (Probability of Default Rating) with a mix of secured and unsecured debt, which we expect will result in an average rate of recovery (of approximately 50%) in a distressed scenario. Estimated lease rejection claims and trade payables are unrated, and do not effect the instrument level ratings given their insignificance to the total quantum of obligations. In an actual default scenario, the instrument-level ratings could change based on the potential outcomes (e.g. bankruptcy versus liquidation) and a detailed analysis of valuation relative to claim-by-claim asset coverage and recoveries.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt, revenues, and EBITDA will rise to near $85.7 billion, $50.3 billion, and $19.2 billion, respectively by the end of 2021. We project EBITDA margins to approach 40%, producing free cash flows over $6 billion. Key assumptions include capex to revenue averaging near 15%, and average borrowing costs of approximately 5%. We expect video subscribers to fall by low single digit percent, and data subscribers to rise by mid-single digit percent, with better performance in 2020 as a result of the favorable effects on the business from the coronavirus. We assume ramping the mobile wireless business will be a net cash cost of at least $1 billion (over the next 12 to 18 months). We expect key credit metrics to remain stable or improve, with leverage projected to fall within our tolerances, to near 4.3x by the end of 2021, and free cash flow to debt to rise from 6% (LTM Q1), to near 8% by 2021. We expect liquidity to remain good.

Charter is exposed to governance risk, including less than conservative financial policies that tolerates dividends, substantial share repurchases, and elevated leverage. Management's target ratio is 4.0-4.5x (net debt). Gross leverage was 4.7x (Moody's adjusted, LTM as of the last quarter end), above our 4.5x tolerance. We project leverage to improve, falling within our tolerances over the next 12-18 months with EBITDA growth and mandatory debt amortization. Based on historical patterns, we don't expect Charter to voluntarily reduce debt with free cash flow, but assume maturities will be refinanced/rolled over and incremental debt issuance will maintain leverage within the company's leverage target.

In the recent past, Charter has used the majority of its excess capital to make acquisitions or buy back stock while operating within its leverage target and we expect this pattern to continue. The company had approximately $286 million of remaining authorization under its stock repurchase plan as of the last quarter end.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We believe the cable sector has less exposure than many others, with the expectation that the demand for voice, video and data are unlikely to fall. In fact, we expect greater demand across residential, commercial, governmental, and mobile carriers. Video viewership and engagement is rising sharply, with subscribers spending extraordinary time watching TV for news and entertainment comfort. We also believe cable will see a significant rise in viewership for entertainment programming, and movies with a complete shut-down of US cinemas. Broadband demand is accelerating with increased, more evenly distributed usage driven by remote workers, and a dramatic shift to online commerce and communications. We also expect lower capital spending and some costs with a higher rate of self-installs. Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling, slower pace of construction, loss of certain programming (sports and new production / content), weakness in small and medium-sized business, lower advertising sales, higher bad debt expense, and operations (component supply chains, construction / network upgrades) will be only a partial offset.

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity with positive free cash flow, a fully undrawn $4.75 billion revolver facility, and only incurrence-based financial covenants. However, alternate liquidity is limited with a largely secured capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade if:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) is sustained below 4.0x, and

• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5%

An upgrade would also be conditional on very good liquidity, a more conservative financial policy, and a high level of confidence that further deterioration in the voice and video business, and or losses in mobile services will not materially change the credit profile of the business.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) is sustained above 4.5x, or

• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single digit percent

We would also consider a negative rating action if liquidity deteriorated, or there was further deterioration in the voice and video services, a material and unfavorable change in regulations, and or losses in mobile services that materially and unfavorably changed the credit profile of the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Charter Communications, Inc., headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, provides video, data, phone, and wireless services to 54.1 million primary service units (PSU's), including both residential and commercial (and 1.4 million mobile lines). Across its footprint, which spans 41 states, Charter serves 29.7 million residential and commercial customers under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest U.S. cable company second only to Comcast Corporation (Comcast, A3 stable). Revenue for the last twelve months ended 31 March 2020 was approximately $46.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

