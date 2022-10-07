Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Cineworld's DIP facility

London, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to the $1,785 million designated debtor-in-possession (DIP) super-priority senior secured term loan facility provided to Crown Finance US, Inc. (DIP) (Cineworld or the company). The B1 rating on the DIP facility primarily reflects the collateral coverage available to the lenders and the structural features of the DIP facility.

On September 8th, 2022, The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the Court) approved an aggregate $1,785 million DIP loan facility [1]. The DIP facility will mature on September 7th, 2023, with up to three separate one-month extension options in certain circumstances.

This DIP loan rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable. Cineworld Group plc and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings on September 7th, 2022. Subsidiaries and affiliates outside the US, UK, and Jersey businesses were not included in the filing and are not part of the Chapter 11 processes. Moody's subsequently withdrew all the ratings for Crown UK Holdco Limited and Crown Finance US, Inc.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating assigned to the DIP loan facility is primarily underpinned by collateral coverage, which comprises tangible and intangible assets and subsidiary equity interests. Values for such assets depend on a number of variables that can lead to a broad range of outcomes. The rating also reflects the substantial risks associated with the execution of the reorganization. Such complexities include allocating value among pre-petition debt under multiple facilities, and the meaningful size of the contingent liability resulting from the ongoing lawsuit instigated by Cineplex Inc. in the Canadian Courts in 2020.

Although ongoing capital expenditure will be required to meet the movie theatre-going consumer's desire for a state-of-the-art cinema experience, we believe the business could support a reorganization with a substantially lower amount of debt and debt-like obligations, subject to the uncertainties surrounding the structural changes in the cinema industry, exacerbated by the pandemic. The company entered the COVID pandemic carrying a high debt load, following strategic acquisitions and ongoing investment in cinema site improvements. The prolonged closures of movie theatres resulting from the pandemic-related restrictions profoundly impacted the business. With the gradual re-opening of cinema sites the movie slate suffered from the studio's delays in productions and releases, and in some cases, the release of titles directly to streaming services. These factors, along with the uncertainty in relation to the Cineplex litigation, the company's inability to gain covenant relief from its existing lenders, and near-term debt maturities were, in Moody's opinion, the primary causes of bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, Moody's acknowledges the successful release of the key blockbusters in the first half of 2022, including Top Gun: Maverick; Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness; Jurassic World Dominion, and The Batman indicating the popularity of these types of releases with the movie-theatre going public.

The rating also considers that the $1,785 million DIP facility represents 19% of the pre-petition debt, (where pre-petition debt comprises total reported debt liabilities and lease liabilities as of June 30, 2022, and excludes the contingent liability associated with the Cineplex litigation). Of the total $1,785 million DIP facility, $514 million comprises new monies, with the balance being used to purchase the rest of world debt ($271mm) and proposed to refinance the existing priming loans ($1.0bn).

The DIP loan facility is a super-priority senior secured priming multi-draw facility for $1,785 million, of which $785 million became available upon Court approval on 9 September 2022 [2], largely to meet immediate liquidity needs. The remainder of the DIP loan facility is expected to become available upon Court approval on a final basis on October 31st, 2022, and will be used to refinance the existing priming loans. The DIP loan facility matures on September 7th, 2023 with the option for three one-month extensions, in certain circumstances. The loan facility is secured by the assets of the Cineworld Group and includes equity interests in subsidiaries and benefits from guarantees from all the UK, US, and Jersey subsidiaries that are included in the Chapter 11 cases and substantially all those subsidiaries which fall outside the Chapter 11 cases.

Moody's considers valuation estimates including asset liquidation and EBITDA multiples in recognizing the asset-light nature of the business and the liens and guarantees provided as collateral for the DIP loan facility. The B1 rating is based on the assumption that the DIP term loan collateral coverage will fall within a range of 1.25x to 1.5x. Moody's believes there is potential for higher asset valuations in a reorganization, but that the current challenging economic conditions, the company's downward revision of earnings outlook for 2023 and 2024 announced as part of the release of the 30 June 2022 interim financials, the uncertainties relating to the studio production release conventions, and the execution risk to an operational turnaround create uncertainties regarding asset values. Moody's also considers that the valuation for the intangible assets and equity interests providing the bulk of the collateral support is highly sensitive to earnings and multiple estimates that are uncertain in the current economic environment.

