Moody's assigns a B1 rating to LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC's proposed term loan add-on

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC's (dba AOC) proposed $350 million non-fungible incremental senior secured first lien term loan. The B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 rating on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, senior secured first lien term loan as well as Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2029 are unchanged. The outlook is also stable.

"The assigned rating reflects the company's strong performance, which offsets the increased debt on the balance sheet; however, Moody's views the dividend recapitalization as a credit negative and reflects heighted governance risks associated with private equity sponsors," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed incremental term loan and cash from the balance sheet will be used to fund a dividend of $500 million to shareholders as well as pay fees and expenses. Moody's believes this is credit negative as it reflects a more aggressive financial policy than anticipated as evidenced by Lone Star's decision to increase debt to extract a sizable dividend. However, given the company's financial performance that has exceeded expectations since its acquisition by Lone Star in 2021, credit metrics remain appropriate for the rating. AOC has reduced the amount of senior notes outstanding by $75 million using its strong free cash flow generation. Moody's projects Debt/EBITDA, including standard adjustments, of approximately 3.5x-4.0x through 2023 as economic growth decelerates. Positively, AOC has demonstrated strong pricing and favorable product mix which should offset some of the expected resin volume declines due to slower economic growth. Nonetheless, the rating does not incorporate any additional capacity for debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

AOC's B2 rating is constrained by the significant amount of debt on its balance sheet. Following the increase of $350 million in debt to finance the dividend, total debt will exceed $1.9 billion. AOC's rating also considers its limited product diversity with significant exposure to unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester resins (VER). The rating is further tempered by exposure to cyclical end markets such as infrastructure, construction and transportation, which can lead to depressed volumes and volatile operating performance during recessions as was the case during the pandemic in FY 2020. Customer concentration is another risk, with the top 10 customers accounting for about one-third of sales; however, high customer retention and long-term relationships offset some of this risk. Although AOC has a good geographic footprint, sales are highly concentrated in more mature markets, especially North America. Exposure to raw material price volatility is another negative factor, though the company has done a good job of managing cost inflation and is back-integrated into maleic anhydride production that helps offset some of the raw material pricing pressure.

The B2 CFR reflects AOC's strong industry positions with a top-3 position in the highly consolidated UPR and VER markets. Moody's believes that the company has been able to improve its margins by working directly with its customers to create products that are tailored to specific applications and has reduced its exposure to the more commoditized part of this market. The rating is further underpinned by well-balanced end market diversity, with significant exposure to the growth in a broad range of CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) and colorants applications. AOC benefits from its technical capabilities and innovation that allows product customization, which often command higher margins, and helps maintain customer loyalty. AOC has good operational diversity with 12 manufacturing sites mainly in the US and Europe that enable geographic proximity to customers as transportation costs can have a material impact on the delivered cost of the products. Additionally, many of its products have a limited shelf life, which increases the importance of timely deliveries.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 ratings assigned to the first lien term loan and proposed add-on and $200 million 5-year revolving credit facility are one notch above the B2 CFR reflecting their first lien claim on substantially all assets. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 7.25x, which is tested if the facility is 35% drawn at the end of the quarter. The covenant is not expected to be tested over the next 12 to 18 months. The Caa1 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes due 2029 reflects the preponderance of debt in the capital structure that ranks ahead in terms of priority claims.

LIQUIDTY

AOC maintains good liquidity. Pro forma for the cash contribution towards the dividend, the company has cash on the balance sheet of about $102 million and full availability under its $200 million revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2022.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) and reflects very highly negative environmental risks related to the company's physical climate risks and waste and pollution, highly negative social risks and highly negative governance risks.

Environmental risks (E-5) are very highly negative arising from waste and pollution risk as a company that utilizes many commodity chemicals in its operations. However, AOC's current environmental reserve for remediating past soil pollution is immaterial. Physical climate risks are moderately negative considerations in the assessment of AOC's exposure to environmental risks.

Social risk considerations (S-4) are in-line with the overall chemical industry. Health and safety risks arise from AOC's main raw material, styrene, which is classified as a possible human carcinogen. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cite a number of potential health risks to humans following chronic exposure to styrene.

Governance risks are highly negative (G-4) and reflect the company's capital structure that includes a significant amount of gross debt resulting in financial strategy and risk management risks. Risks related to board structure and policies are highly negative given a lack of independent directors and controlling interest by its owner, Lone Star Funds.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AOC's financial performance will continue to be supported by a favorable UPR market environment, that the company will sustain credit metrics commensurate with the B2 rating with adjusted leverage not to exceed 5.5x to 6.0x and maintain good liquidity during the rating horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x on a sustained basis, operational performance and liquidity significantly deteriorates, or annual free cash flow is expected to be materially weaker on a sustained basis. Another substantial debt-financed dividend or acquisition could also result in a rating downgrade.

Moody's could upgrade the rating on operating performance that results in sustained adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x, consistent positive free cash flow generation and the sponsor's commitment to a more conservative financial policy. A potential upgrade would also require market conditions to be supportive given some of the company's exposure to cyclical end markets.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Collierville, TN, AOC is a global CASE and colorants leader. AOC manufactures and formulates unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester resins (VER) as well as solutions for applications in Coatings & Protective Barriers, Colorants & Visual Effects, Adhesives & Other and Conventional Composite Resins. Through the company's 12 manufacturing facilities, AOC serves customers in the transportation, construction and infrastructure end markets. In 2021, Lone Star Funds acquired AOC from CVC Capital Partners. AOC had sales of approximately $1.8 billion in fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

