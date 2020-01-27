Moody's assigns a B1 rating to RCS&RDS's new senior secured notes and affirms Digi's B1 CFR; outlook stable

Madrid, January 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the B1 corporate family (CFR) and the B1-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi"
or "DCS"), the parent company for RCS & RDS S.A.
("RCS&RDS"), a leading pay- TV and communications services
provider in Romania and Hungary. At the same time, the rating
agency has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed €800 million Senior
Secured Notes (split into two tranches, due 2025 and 2028 respectively)
to be issued by RCS&RDS. The outlook is stable.
Part of the proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to redeem the
€550 million existing senior notes due 2023. Moody's
will withdraw the rating on the existing notes upon repayment.
Concurrently, Digi Group will use the remaining proceeds (1) to
repay €163 million of drawdowns under its Senior Facilities (SFA
2016 and 2018), (2) to cover €33 million of accrued interest
and early prepayment fees and transaction costs, and (3) €54
million for corporate purposes.
"The ratings affirmation reflects the (1) the company's track record
of solid operating performance; (2) its strong market position in
Romania and Hungary benefitting from superior network quality; (3)
its success as a challenger in the Spanish market resulting in accelerating
revenue growth; and (4) its solid financial profile with Moody's
adjusted leverage to remain below 3.5x in 2020-21"
says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President --
Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Digi.
"While Digi's leverage ratio is projected to remain slightly
below the boundaries defined for a rating upgrade, the company's
limited free cash flow generation, together with M&A risk remain
constraining factors for the B1 rating" adds Mr. Alberti.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The operating performance of Digi remains robust. At its 9 months
2019 results, the company reported organic revenue and EBITDA growth
of 15.6% and 16% (excluding IFRS 16 impact),
respectively. Revenue growth was driven mainly by price increases
and healthy RGU growth in Romania (8.3% revenue growth)
and Hungary (+21%), and by a significant increase of
revenues in the Spanish division (+52%) on the back of stellar
42.5% mobile RGUs growth.
Over the past years, Digi has been growing its revenues strongly
in the high single digits helped by strong organic growth in its core
operations in Romania and Hungary, as well as by the acquisition
of Hungarian cable operator Invitel Távközlési Zrt
("Invitel") in May 2018.
Moody's expects Digi's organic revenue growth rate to remain solid in
the mid-single digits in future years driven by growth in Romania,
where the company still has room to benefit from increasing broadband
penetration (62% as of June 2019 compared to EU average of 89%),
from the transition from analogue to digital TV platforms (52%
of total cable's subscribers on analogue TV), and from further
share gains in the mobile segment. In addition, Digi Spain
should also contribute to growth as its challenger approach is proving
to be successful and the company is looking to expand further in the broadband
segment. However, Moody's expects growth to be more
moderate in Romania compared to previous years as the market is becoming
more mature and competition could intensify after the acquisition of UPC
Holding B.V.'s (Ba3 negative) Romanian assets by Vodafone
Group Plc (Baa2 negative) in July 2019.
Moody's expects the company's FCF generation to be negative
in 2020, mainly due to the cash outlays coming from the Romanian
and Hungarian 5G spectrum auctions. Solid revenue and EBITDA growth,
as well as a reduced capex to sales level (trending towards 20%
compared to 27% in 2018) will translate into positive FCF generation
from 2021 onwards.
Despite healthy leverage ratios with Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
expected to be 3.3x in 2020 and 3.2x in 2021, the
rating agency takes into consideration some constraining factors including
(1) the uncertainty regarding 2020 Romanian and Hungarian 5G spectrum
auctions, which could result in higher than expected cash outlays
and (2) M&A event risk as there could be potential for further consolidation
in the Romanian market. The rating agency also acknowledges the
on-going disputes with the Romanian National Authority for Consumer
Protection (NACP) that is trying to revert tariffs increases implemented
by the company at the beginning of 2019, although considers a negative
ruling as very unlikely.
In addition, the rating agency notes that, in November 2019,
the company was excluded from the upcoming Hungarian spectrum auction,
and although a final outcome is yet to come, it seems very unlikely
that the decision will be reverted. Although this will result in
a short-term positive impact from a FCF generation perspective,
the rating agency considers this event as credit negative, as it
will hinder the competitive position of the Hungarian mobile operations
and will preclude this asset from sustainable long term growth.
However, Moody's acknowledges its relatively small contribution
to revenues as the company just launched its services back in May 2019.
Governance considerations, which Moody's takes into account in assessing
Digi's credit quality, relate to management's proven track
record in consistently growing revenues and EBITDA over an extended period
of time, while consistently maintaining stable Moody's adjusted
leverage levels at around 3.5x, despite high levels of investment
and M&A activity. However, the rating agency recognizes
that the company lacks a publicly defined medium-term leverage
ratio target. Digi is publicly listed, but ultimately controlled
by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board
and founder of the company.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Digi's current liquidity profile as adequate,
although somewhat tight due to historical negative FCF generation,
but expected to improve and to the small size of its RCF to cover the
company's business needs. At transaction closing, the company
will have cash and cash equivalents of around €54 million,
and access to a €33 million RCF (under the SFA 2016), fully
undrawn. The company's RCF is restricted by a maintenance financial
covenant set at 3.25x (tested quarterly) with an expected 15%
headroom as of year-end 2020. In addition, in July
2019 the company entered into an up to €150.0 million equivalent
Bridge Facilities Agreement to finance acquisitions of mobile telecommunication
licenses in Romania and Hungary. The facilities will terminate
within 12 months after the date of the Bridge Facility agreement,
with an option, subject to certain conditions, to extend for
another six or 12 months. Besides the SFA 2016 due in October 2021,
which Moody's expects to be refinanced in the coming months (together
with the 2019 Bridge Facilities Agreement), the company does not
face any significant debt maturities before 2025.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Digi has been assigned a probability of default rating of B1-PD,
in line with the B1 corporate family rating, reflecting the expected
recovery rate of 50%, which we typically assumed for a bank
and bond capital structure.
RCS&RDS is the borrower of the proposed €800 million worth of
senior secured notes and of senior bank facilities for the group.
The senior facilities agreement consists of (1) the SFA 2016 Facility
A1 (RON592 million), (2) the SFA 2016 Facility A2 (RON382 million),
(3) the SFA 2016 Facility B (RCF of RON157 million), (4) SFA 2018
Facility A1 (HUF13.5 billion), (5) SFA 2018 Facility B1 (RON66
million) and SFA Facility B2 (€19.4 million). Post
transaction, the SFA 2018 will be repaid in full.
The B1-rated senior secured notes and the senior credit facilities
are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by RCS&RDS. They have
been ranked highest in priority of claims to reflect their first-ranking
security interests over substantially all present and future movable assets
of RCS&RDS on a pari passu basis. In line with our methodology,
we rank the trade payables pari passu with the secured debt. The
lease rejection claims have been ranked behind the secured debt.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Digi will maintain
a good operating performance in terms of moderate revenue and EBITDA growth
and credit metrics in line with the parameters defined for the B1 rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Upward pressure on the rating could develop if (1) Digi delivers on its
business plan, such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
remains well below 3.5x; (2) the company generates positive
FCF (after capital spending and dividends) on a sustained basis;
and (3) there is a track record of proactive liquidity management.
Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if
Digi's operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA rises toward 4.5x and the company generates negative
FCF on a sustained basis. A weakening in the company's liquidity
profile (including a reduction in headroom under financial covenants)
could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
Assignments:
..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
COMPANY PROFILE
Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of RCS&RDS
S.A., a leading pay- TV and communications
services provider in Romania and Hungary. The company successfully
completed an IPO in May 2017 and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
It generated revenues of €1.15 billion and reported EBITDA
of €410 million (including IFRS16) for the last twelve months ended
in September 2019. DCS is ultimately controlled by Romanian entrepreneur
Zoltan Teszari, president of the board and founder of the company.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Agustin Alberti
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454