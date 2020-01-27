Moody's assigns a B1 rating to RCS&RDS's new senior secured notes and affirms Digi's B1 CFR; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Digi Communications N.V. RCS & RDS S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Digi Communications N.V.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Digi Communications N.V.: Update Following Rating Outlook Change To Stable From Positive Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Digi Communications N.V. LGD Assessment: Digi Communications N.V. Issuer Comment: Digi Communications N.V.: Digi's upsize of its senior secured notes is credit neutral Rating Action: Moody's assigns a B1 rating to RCS&RDS's new senior secured notes and affirms Digi's B1 CFR; outlook stable 27 Jan 2020 Madrid, January 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family (CFR) and the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or "DCS"), the parent company for RCS & RDS S.A. ("RCS&RDS"), a leading pay- TV and communications services provider in Romania and Hungary. At the same time, the rating agency has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed €800 million Senior Secured Notes (split into two tranches, due 2025 and 2028 respectively) to be issued by RCS&RDS. The outlook is stable. Part of the proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to redeem the €550 million existing senior notes due 2023. Moody's will withdraw the rating on the existing notes upon repayment. Issuer Comment: Digi Communications N.V.: Digi's upsize of its senior secured notes is credit neutral Rating Action: Moody's assigns a B1 rating to RCS&RDS's new senior secured notes and affirms Digi's B1 CFR; outlook stable 27 Jan 2020 Madrid, January 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family (CFR) and the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or "DCS"), the parent company for RCS & RDS S.A. ("RCS&RDS"), a leading pay- TV and communications services provider in Romania and Hungary. At the same time, the rating agency has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed €800 million Senior Secured Notes (split into two tranches, due 2025 and 2028 respectively) to be issued by RCS&RDS. The outlook is stable. Part of the proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to redeem the €550 million existing senior notes due 2023. Moody's will withdraw the rating on the existing notes upon repayment. Concurrently, Digi Group will use the remaining proceeds (1) to repay €163 million of drawdowns under its Senior Facilities (SFA 2016 and 2018), (2) to cover €33 million of accrued interest and early prepayment fees and transaction costs, and (3) €54 million for corporate purposes. "The ratings affirmation reflects the (1) the company's track record of solid operating performance; (2) its strong market position in Romania and Hungary benefitting from superior network quality; (3) its success as a challenger in the Spanish market resulting in accelerating revenue growth; and (4) its solid financial profile with Moody's adjusted leverage to remain below 3.5x in 2020-21" says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Digi. "While Digi's leverage ratio is projected to remain slightly below the boundaries defined for a rating upgrade, the company's limited free cash flow generation, together with M&A risk remain constraining factors for the B1 rating" adds Mr. Alberti. RATINGS RATIONALE The operating performance of Digi remains robust. At its 9 months 2019 results, the company reported organic revenue and EBITDA growth of 15.6% and 16% (excluding IFRS 16 impact), respectively. Revenue growth was driven mainly by price increases and healthy RGU growth in Romania (8.3% revenue growth) and Hungary (+21%), and by a significant increase of revenues in the Spanish division (+52%) on the back of stellar 42.5% mobile RGUs growth. Over the past years, Digi has been growing its revenues strongly in the high single digits helped by strong organic growth in its core operations in Romania and Hungary, as well as by the acquisition of Hungarian cable operator Invitel Távközlési Zrt ("Invitel") in May 2018. Moody's expects Digi's organic revenue growth rate to remain solid in the mid-single digits in future years driven by growth in Romania, where the company still has room to benefit from increasing broadband penetration (62% as of June 2019 compared to EU average of 89%), from the transition from analogue to digital TV platforms (52% of total cable's subscribers on analogue TV), and from further share gains in the mobile segment. In addition, Digi Spain should also contribute to growth as its challenger approach is proving to be successful and the company is looking to expand further in the broadband segment. However, Moody's expects growth to be more moderate in Romania compared to previous years as the market is becoming more mature and competition could intensify after the acquisition of UPC Holding B.V.'s (Ba3 negative) Romanian assets by Vodafone Group Plc (Baa2 negative) in July 2019. Moody's expects the company's FCF generation to be negative in 2020, mainly due to the cash outlays coming from the Romanian and Hungarian 5G spectrum auctions. Solid revenue and EBITDA growth, as well as a reduced capex to sales level (trending towards 20% compared to 27% in 2018) will translate into positive FCF generation from 2021 onwards. Despite healthy leverage ratios with Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA expected to be 3.3x in 2020 and 3.2x in 2021, the rating agency takes into consideration some constraining factors including (1) the uncertainty regarding 2020 Romanian and Hungarian 5G spectrum auctions, which could result in higher than expected cash outlays and (2) M&A event risk as there could be potential for further consolidation in the Romanian market. The rating agency also acknowledges the on-going disputes with the Romanian National Authority for Consumer Protection (NACP) that is trying to revert tariffs increases implemented by the company at the beginning of 2019, although considers a negative ruling as very unlikely. In addition, the rating agency notes that, in November 2019, the company was excluded from the upcoming Hungarian spectrum auction, and although a final outcome is yet to come, it seems very unlikely that the decision will be reverted. Although this will result in a short-term positive impact from a FCF generation perspective, the rating agency considers this event as credit negative, as it will hinder the competitive position of the Hungarian mobile operations and will preclude this asset from sustainable long term growth. However, Moody's acknowledges its relatively small contribution to revenues as the company just launched its services back in May 2019. Governance considerations, which Moody's takes into account in assessing Digi's credit quality, relate to management's proven track record in consistently growing revenues and EBITDA over an extended period of time, while consistently maintaining stable Moody's adjusted leverage levels at around 3.5x, despite high levels of investment and M&A activity. However, the rating agency recognizes that the company lacks a publicly defined medium-term leverage ratio target. Digi is publicly listed, but ultimately controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board and founder of the company. LIQUIDITY Moody's considers Digi's current liquidity profile as adequate, although somewhat tight due to historical negative FCF generation, but expected to improve and to the small size of its RCF to cover the company's business needs. At transaction closing, the company will have cash and cash equivalents of around €54 million, and access to a €33 million RCF (under the SFA 2016), fully undrawn. The company's RCF is restricted by a maintenance financial covenant set at 3.25x (tested quarterly) with an expected 15% headroom as of year-end 2020. In addition, in July 2019 the company entered into an up to €150.0 million equivalent Bridge Facilities Agreement to finance acquisitions of mobile telecommunication licenses in Romania and Hungary. The facilities will terminate within 12 months after the date of the Bridge Facility agreement, with an option, subject to certain conditions, to extend for another six or 12 months. Besides the SFA 2016 due in October 2021, which Moody's expects to be refinanced in the coming months (together with the 2019 Bridge Facilities Agreement), the company does not face any significant debt maturities before 2025. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Digi has been assigned a probability of default rating of B1-PD, in line with the B1 corporate family rating, reflecting the expected recovery rate of 50%, which we typically assumed for a bank and bond capital structure. RCS&RDS is the borrower of the proposed €800 million worth of senior secured notes and of senior bank facilities for the group. The senior facilities agreement consists of (1) the SFA 2016 Facility A1 (RON592 million), (2) the SFA 2016 Facility A2 (RON382 million), (3) the SFA 2016 Facility B (RCF of RON157 million), (4) SFA 2018 Facility A1 (HUF13.5 billion), (5) SFA 2018 Facility B1 (RON66 million) and SFA Facility B2 (€19.4 million). Post transaction, the SFA 2018 will be repaid in full. The B1-rated senior secured notes and the senior credit facilities are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by RCS&RDS. They have been ranked highest in priority of claims to reflect their first-ranking security interests over substantially all present and future movable assets of RCS&RDS on a pari passu basis. In line with our methodology, we rank the trade payables pari passu with the secured debt. The lease rejection claims have been ranked behind the secured debt. RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Digi will maintain a good operating performance in terms of moderate revenue and EBITDA growth and credit metrics in line with the parameters defined for the B1 rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Upward pressure on the rating could develop if (1) Digi delivers on its business plan, such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains well below 3.5x; (2) the company generates positive FCF (after capital spending and dividends) on a sustained basis; and (3) there is a track record of proactive liquidity management. Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if Digi's operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises toward 4.5x and the company generates negative FCF on a sustained basis. A weakening in the company's liquidity profile (including a reduction in headroom under financial covenants) could also lead to downward pressure on the rating. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V. .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 Assignments: ..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A. ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V. ....Outlook, Remains Stable ..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A. ....Outlook, Assigned Stable COMPANY PROFILE Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of RCS&RDS S.A., a leading pay- TV and communications services provider in Romania and Hungary. The company successfully completed an IPO in May 2017 and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It generated revenues of €1.15 billion and reported EBITDA of €410 million (including IFRS16) for the last twelve months ended in September 2019. DCS is ultimately controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board and founder of the company. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 