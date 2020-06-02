Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Tenet Healthcare's new senior secured notes

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Tenet Healthcare Corporation's ("Tenet") new senior secured first lien notes due 2028. There is no change to the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 senior secured first lien ratings, B1 senior secured second lien ratings, and Caa1 senior unsecured ratings for Tenet. There is also no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

Moody's expects that Tenet will use proceeds from the new senior secured first lien notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing indebtedness. Tenet's most near-term bond maturities include $2.8 billion of unsecured bonds that come due in April 2022 and $1.9 billion of unsecured bonds scheduled to mature in June 2023.

With hospital volumes now recovering but still below levels prior to the onset of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Tenet continues to maintain good liquidity. The company entered June with approximately $2.4 billion of cash and its $1.9 billion asset-based revolver (ABL) being untapped. The company received $1.5 billion of accelerated Medicare payments in April from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act; these funds will need to be repaid during the August 2020 -- March 2021 timeframe. Through May 2020, Tenet has also received a total of $517 million in grant funds from the CARES Act. Moody's expects the company to receive additional financial relief from the CARES Act and related legislation.

Following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:

Ratings assigned:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

New senior secured first lien notes due 2028 at B1 (LGD3)

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tenet's B2 Corporate Family Rating is primarily constrained by the company's high financial leverage, with debt/EBITDA of approximately 6.6 times at March 31, 2020. Moreover, Tenet's free cash flow after minority interest payments is modest relative to debt. The rating is also constrained by several industry-wide headwinds, the most significant of which is the ongoing spread of the coronavirus across the US. Moody's expects the coronavirus to materially pressure Tenet's earnings as its hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) forgo lucrative elective procedures with the current public health crisis ongoing. The rating is supported by Tenet's significant scale and good diversity. The company is well diversified by state and payor. During more benign periods, Tenet's ambulatory surgery and revenue cycle management businesses add business diversity and will benefit from longer-term trends that favor services being done on an outpatient basis. Tenet's revenue cycle management business, Conifer, is expected to be spun-off in 2021, which will provide an opportunity for deleveraging, depending on the final allocation of debt to Conifer.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Tenet's liquidity will be strong enough to mitigate near-term headwinds. It also reflects Moody's view that demand for Tenet's services will rebound fairly quickly once isolation measures are lifted.

With respect to governance, Tenet has generally exhibited aggressive financial policies, marked by persistently high financial leverage. As a for-profit hospital operator, Tenet also faces high social risk. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. To prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients, acute care hospitals postponed or canceled non-essential elective surgical procedures. Further, alternative care settings for such elective procedures, such as ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), did the same in an effort to conserve valuable surgical supplies (e.g., personal protective equipment). Losing these procedures, which tend to be more profitable than treating sick patients, will result in significant headwinds to hospital companies' earnings until volumes return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Beyond coronavirus, the affordability of hospitals, the lack of price transparency, and the practice of balance billing have garnered substantial social and political attention. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. In addition, the social and political push for a single payor system would drastically change the operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Tenet's ratings could be downgraded if the company faces operational challenges or fails to achieve its planned cost savings. Further, the divestiture of Conifer without debt repayment, or the pursuit of share repurchases or shareholder distributions could result in a downgrade. More specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6.5 times. Finally, the ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens.

The ratings could be upgraded if Tenet can realize the benefits from its recent cost and operating initiatives, including increased profit margins. Further, the ratings could be upgraded if the company realizes improved cash flow and interest coverage metrics. If Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 5.5 times, the ratings could be upgraded.

Tenet, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the largest healthcare providers by revenue in the US. The company operates 65 hospitals, 24 surgical specialty hospitals and approximately 470 outpatient surgical centers in the US. Tenet also owns a revenue-cycle management business, called Conifer. Revenues for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were in excess of $18 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

