Moody's assigns a B2 CFR to DNEG; stable outlook

London, 29 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Prime Focus World N.V. (DNEG).
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating
to the new USD375 million senior secured notes due 2025 to be issued by
DNEG plc, as subsidiary of Prime Focus World N.V.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
DNEG will use the net proceeds from the senior secured notes (i) to repay
amounts outstanding under its existing term loan facility, its existing
revolving loan facility and its Indian financing facilities, (ii)
to extend the shareholder loan to one or more subsidiaries of Prime Focus
Limited, the parent of Prime Focus World N.V.,
(iii) to pay related fees and expenses and (vi) for general corporate
purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
DNEG's B2 CFR reflects (1) the company's position and track
record as a leading provider of visual special effects (VFX) services
globally, (2) the strong demand momentum for TV content utilizing
VFX arising from the emergence of new platforms, (3) the predictability
of revenue with the company engaged on a number of large franchise projects,
(4) the expectation of improvements in free cash flow (FCF) generation
supported by reduced working capital cash outflows and limited capex needs,
and (5) healthy EBITDA margin which should further improve.
However, the rating is constrained by the company's (1) small
scale in terms of revenue compared to broader media peers with revenue
concentration on the large Hollywood studios, (2) need to adapt
and remain responsive to consumer needs and trends, (3) foreign
exchange risk from its exposure in Indian Rupees, (4) high pro forma
Moody's adjusted gross leverage at 6.8x as of the last twelve
months (LTM) period to 30 June 2020 (or 5.5x excluding material
stock based compensation expense related to the planned initial public
offering of the company amounting to USD17.8 million in the LTM
period to 30 June 2020), and (5) risk of contract delays and termination
by content producers which could impact earnings, although the company
has not seen any cancellations due to COVID-19 to date.
DNEG benefits from the growth of the VFX services and its strong position
in the global VFX market -- the company provided VFX services to
approximately half of the top 100 global box office films in the past
ten years. The company also benefits from its global presence near
the largest filming centres in the United States, the United Kingdom,
and Canada as well as in cost-advantaged locations in India.
DNEG delivered strong total income growth at a 15% compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) from fiscal year ending 31 March 2018 to 2020 ahead
of market growth estimated at a 9% CAGR over the same period (based
on data from FTI Consulting LLP). Moody's also considers
that the company has potential to further expand its offering of VFX services
to emerging content production media, such as augmented reality
(AR) and virtual reality (VR), and location-based and experiential
entertainment, such as theme parks, as well as new geographies
thanks to strong growth of locally-produced movies in India and
China.
DNEG's revenue will remain concentrated around the leading content
producers, including major Hollywood studios, over-the-top
(OTT) video service providers, and other content producers and distributors.
DNEG's top seven customers accounted for approximately 76%
of total revenues in fiscal years 2018 to 2020.
DNEG has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak as the company is significantly
reliant on the physical production of films, television and OTT
programming, which has been disrupted due to the temporary suspension
of physical production since the outbreak of the pandemic. Revenues
decreased by 10.7% to USD71 million in the three months
period to 30 June 2020 primarily due to the significant curtailment of
employees available to work due to governmental restrictions and projects
that were extended over longer periods and/or postponed to future periods.
During the same period, Moody's positively notes that adjusted
EBITDA (as reported by the company) increased by 35.1% to
USD20 million thanks to the combined impact of significant cost reduction
efforts and USD12 million of subsidies received under various government
relief programs, which more than offset the decline in revenues.
Moody's projects that DNEG's adjusted leverage (as adjusted
by the rating agency for pension deficit, deferred considerations,
and preferred shares) will decrease significantly to around 5.5x
by the end of fiscal year ending 31 March 2021 from an elevated level
of 6.8x pro forma for the transaction as of 30 June 2020.
Deleveraging will be mainly driven by the phasing off of non-cash
stock compensation expense which amounted to USD17.8 million in
the LTM period to 30 June 2020 and included a one-time equity grant
in connection with the common share listing process. Moody's
projects moderate de-leveraging after fiscal year 2021 supported
by EBITDA growth as operations normalize post COVID-19 disruptions.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations. From a corporate governance
perspective, Moody's notes DNEG's leverage which is
expected to remain high beyond 2021. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
DNEG has an adequate liquidity position supported by USD74.5 million
of cash pro forma for the transaction as of 30 June 2020 and a USD100
million 4.5-year revolving credit facility (RCF) of which
USD25 million may be used towards letters of credit and guarantees.
As of June 30, 2020, on an as adjusted basis for the transactions
and after giving effect to approximately USD9.5 million of guarantees
outstanding, approximately USD90.5 million was available
under the RCF. The RCF will be subject to a financial maintenance
covenant that will be tested each financial quarter.
DNEG's PDR of B2-PD is at the same level as the company's
CFR reflecting the expected recovery rate of 50%, which Moody's
typically assumes for capital structures that consist of a mix of bank
debt and bonds. The senior secured notes will be guaranteed by
subsidiaries which accounted for 98.9% of total revenue
in the LTM period to 30 June 2020 and for 87.2% of total
assets as of 30 June 2020. The senior secured notes will be secured
by a first-ranking security interest in substantially all of the
property and assets of the DNEG plc and the guarantors, including
pledges of shares of certain subsidiaries thereof. The B2 instrument
rating of the senior secured notes, in line with the CFR,
reflects their pari passu ranking with the RCF which shares the same guarantee
and security package.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant improvement
in leverage over fiscal year 2021 supported by the normalization of operations
post COVID-19.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could arise if (1) DNEG maintains a strong order
book, (2) DNEG's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declines
below 5.0x, and (3) retained cash flow/net debt (as adjusted
by Moody's) increases above 15%, both on a sustained
basis. Negative pressure on the rating could develop if (1) DNEG
is negatively impacted by disruptions related to coronavirus for a longer-than-expected
period of time as reflected, among others through a continued weakening
of its order book, (2) DNEG's Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage is maintained at above 6.0x, and (3) DNEG's
liquidity position deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
DNEG is an independent provider of computer-generated visual special
effects services. DNEG has operations in the United Kingdom,
Canada, India and the United States. For the LTM period to
30 June 2020, DNEG generated revenue of USD346.3 million
and adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company) of USD86.0 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
