Rating Action:

Moody's assigns a B2 CFR to Fiber Bidco S.p.A. (Fedrigoni), outlook stable

10 Oct 2022

Frankfurt am Main, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Fiber Bidco S.p.A. ("Fedrigoni" or "the company"), the new top entity of Fedrigoni's restricted group. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 instrument ratings to the proposed €875 million senior secured notes borrowed by Fiber Bidco S.p.A.. Moody's will also withdraw the outstanding B2 CFR, B2-PD and B2 instruments ratings from Fedrigoni S.p.A. at closing of the transaction. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes along with PIK notes and an equity injection from the new sponsors (Bain Capital and BC Partners) and the management, will be used to finance the acquisition of Fedrigoni S.p.A.. The founding family and management retain a 8.8% proportion of the ownership.  

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fedrigoni's B2 CFR is primarily supported by the company's market-leading positions in a number of structurally growing premium niches (such as luxury packaging and self-adhesive labels, for example, for the premium wine industry), with well-established brands, which allow it to operate with a level of profitability (a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.8% for the twelve months that ended in June 2022) that compares well with that of most other paper producers. The exposure to the packaging industry and a good customer diversification in different industries reduces the cyclicality of the company's operating performance relative to other peers. However, Moody's recognizes macroeconomic challenges ahead in Fedrigoni's key markets, combined with ongoing energy cost inflation challenges but recognize management's offsetting measures implemented. As a consequence, the assigned rating is based on the expectation of continued positive free cash flow (FCF) generation going forward, given its relatively limited maintenance capital spending needs and the realization of efficiency improvement measures.

The B2 rating is constrained by a leverage of 5.8x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA for the twelve months that ended in June 2022 pro forma for the new capital structure, (i.e. 7.0x including the shareholder loan). Moody's expects the group's leverage to reduce towards 5.5x over the course of 2022 (6.7x when including the shareholder loan into the calculation), which is in the mid of the expectation for the B2 rating category. Furthermore, the rating agency notes that the interest coverage ratio is expected to be initially at the lower end of the requirements but expected to be restored over the next two years.

Fedrigoni's B2 rating is further constrained by the company's moderate scale, with revenue of around €1.9 billion for the twelve months that ended in June 2022; exposure to volatile pulp prices because it is not vertically integrated into pulp; some, although decreasing, exposure to the structurally declining and margin-dilutive coated wood-free and uncoated wood-free paper segment (9% of total revenue in LTM June 2022).

Fedrigoni's ratings also factor in its private-equity ownership, with high tolerance for leverage and an aggressive financial policy as evidenced by the significant amount of debt sitting outside the restricted group in the form of PIK notes. The PIK notes are structurally junior and do not entail cross-default or cross-guarantees. The proceeds are down streamed into the restricted group as shareholder loan and therefore not included in Moody's debt calculations.

Moody's considers the PIK notes as a sign of an aggressive financial policy. There is a risk that the company's cash flow or the debt capacity of the restricted group will be used to pay interest on the PIK notes or repay or refinance the PIK. This risk may rise gradually towards PIK maturity and may increasingly weigh on the rating, depending on the performance and credit metrics pattern of the company.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects the expectation that the positive trend in operating performance will continue during the rest of 2022, albeit normalizing during 2023. While Moody's expects that Fedrigoni's leverage will approach 5.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (6.7x when including the shareholder loan into the calculation) by year-end 2022 and Moody's adjusted free cash flow will be positive in 2023, the rating agency remains cautious that increased geopolitical and macroeconomic risks along with persisting inflationary pressure could lead to a protracted deterioration of global economic activity towards full year 2023, which would inadvertently affect Fedrigoni's operating performance. The rating has currently limited headroom for performance deviation or dividend payouts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Fedrigoni's rating if its (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 6.0x without taking into account the shareholder loan or above 7.5x including the shareholder loan on a sustained basis, (2) Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorates sustainably below 10%; (3) interest cover is trending below 2.0x EBITDA/interest expense; (4) free cash flow generation turns negative; or (5) liquidity deteriorates. Likewise, negative pressure could increase if the company's cash flow would be applied to fund interest payments to the PIK investors or in case of refinancing risk related to the PIK rises.

Moody's could upgrade Fedrigoni's CFR if (1) the company demonstrates the existence of financial policies aimed to reduce its debt/EBITDA ratio (as adjusted) sustainably below 5.0x (and below 6.0x including shareholder loan), (2) interest cover is trending above 3.0x EBITDA/interest expense; (3) its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin remains sustainably in low teens in % terms; (4) it builds a track record of material positive free cash flow generation; and if (5) it strengthens its liquidity by building sufficient cash balances.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the proposed €875 million senior secured notes borrowed by Fiber Bidco S.p.A is in line with the CFR. This is predominantly because the notes are ranking pari passu to the €150 million term loan A and the €150 million revolving credit facility.

In the Loss Given Default assessment, the bonds rank in line with trade payables (€571 million as of June 2022), pension and lease liabilities. Although both the bonds and the senior credit facilities are secured, the strength of the security is relatively weak because it essentially consists only of share pledges, material bank accounts and certain intragroup receivables. However, upstream guarantees are provided from all material group entities and guarantor coverage represents 80% of consolidated EBITDA of the group.

LIQUIDITY

Fedrigoni's liquidity profile is considered to be adequate. Moody's expects a cash position of around €60 million post-closing of the acquisition, further underpinned by the new sizeable €150 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2027, which will be completely undrawn at closing, and the expectation of positive FCF generation in the next four to six quarters. The credit facility contains a springing covenant tested only when the revolver is more than 40% drawn. These sources are considered sufficient to cover any seasonality in cash flow. The current liquidity profile benefits from drawings of the company's factoring programme of around €270 million. The assigned B2 rating assumes continued access to this factoring programme. There are no material debt maturities until 2027, when the proposed €875 million senior secured notes mature.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Verona, Italy, Fiber Bidco S.p.A. (Fedrigoni) is a producer of specialty paper and self-adhesive labels. With around 4,500 employees and 52 production plants and slitting centers, in Italy, Spain, Brazil, the UK and the US, the group sells its products in more than 130 countries around the world. Fedrigoni was founded in 1888, and it operates through its two business segments: Specialty Paper - Luxury Packaging and Creative Solutions and Self Adhesive/Labels business. Fedrigoni reported revenue of €1.9 billion for the twelve months that ended in June 2022.

In July 2022, Bain Capital Private Equity and BC Partners entered into joint ownership agreement for Fedrigoni.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

