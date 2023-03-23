Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Avison Young's Proposed Delayed Draw First Lien Term Loan; negative outlook

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 (LGD4) to Avison Young (Canada) Inc.'s ("Avison Young", "AY" or "the company") new US$11.0 million (approximately C$15.0 million) senior secured delayed draw first lien term loan due in January 2026. In the same rating action, Moody's affirmed all of Avison Young's existing ratings, including its B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2-PD probability of default ("PDR") and its B2 (LGD4) senior secured bank credit facility rating. The assigned ratings assume successful completion of the planned transactions and are subject to Moody's receipt and review of final documentation. The rating outlook is revised to negative from stable.

The negative rating outlook reflects that Avison Young has been operating with weakened credit metrics, even before the 2020 global pandemic outbreak, relative to its existing rating category. Further, the negative outlook also considers the potential for a delay in full recovery after the company suffered a deep revenue shortfall in its business during the second half of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in its capital markets business along with macropolitical events in the UK that shut down public funding. The current macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility pose downside risk to the recovery of its business volume.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

....Senior secured delayed draw first lien term loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

On March 21, 2023, Avison Young announced to its term loan lenders its intent to seek an additional liquidity package and temporary covenant relief to support its existing liquidity position as well to address the operating challenges that had affected its business segments in the second half of 2022, specifically its global capital markets and to a lesser extent its leasing operations. The proposed liquidity package comprises: 1) an amendment to the existing term loan agreement that permits the incurrence of second lien indebtedness as well as update permitted usage of an incremental loan for general corporate and working capital uses, beyond growth capital expenditures; 2) incurrence of the US$11.0 million (C$15.0 million) fungible delayed draw first lien term loan facility due in January 2026; 3) a covenant waiver from the revolving credit facility related to the quarterly maximum total leverage during 2023 and an elevated leverage ratio for the first quarter of 2024. The C$35.0 million second lien, delayed draw liquidity facility is due in January 2026 and is expected to be undrawn at closing;.

The affirmation of the B2 corporate family rating incorporates the company's proven record in expanding its operations and geographic footprint through a combination of strategic bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth since 2008. Supported by its banking/lender group and equity sponsor and assuming the completion of the forthcoming liquidity package, the company is considered to have adequate near-term liquidity with no upcoming debt maturities until October 2025 for the revolving line of credit, followed by the term loan in January 2026.

The company's main constraints include its weakened credit metrics, its small scale in terms of revenue relative to its sector peers as well as the inherent cash flow volatility of its transaction business because of the high correlation to real estate and broader economic cycles. In the second half of 2022, the company, as well as, the broader commercial real estate sector was negatively affected by interest rate hikes and inflation, which led to a decline in bank lending to real estate investors. Consequently, this impacted both capital markets and leasing activity for the company. More specific to AY, its UK-based brokerage and consultancy business activities temporarily seized up during a change in government that affected budgetary funding across all business lines.

For the 12-month period ended on September 30, 2022, the company's total debt to EBITDA and EBITA to interest expense were 7.5x and 0.9x, (Moody's adjusted), respectively, compared to 7.0x and 1.0x for full year 2021. These metrics will further weaken into early 2023 before expected improvement in the second half of the year as business activities gradually normalizes, especially in the UK. However, macroeconomic uncertainties, recessionary pressures and sector headwinds could potentially slow down the velocity of AY's revenue growth recovery or push it into 2024.

Moody's considers Avison Young's liquidity coverage to be adequate over the near-term, despite a shortfall in revenue. As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately US$10.4 million (C$14.3 million) of cash on hand, and US$57.9 million (C$79.3 million; or 72.4% of total commitment) of remaining availability on its US$80.0 million (approximately C$109.6 million) commitment. Management seeks to bolster its liquidity with a one-year, C$35.0 million, second lien delayed draw liquidity facility from its equity sponsor, Caisse de Depot et Placement due Quebec, which is acting as the lender. The facility, which is to be undrawn at closing, is to serve primarily as a backstop for any liquidity shortfalls. Moreover, management has contingency cash preservation measures to reduce discretionary spending, capital expenditures and other material G&A expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement is unlikely in near-term and would be predicated upon Avison Young achieving the following on a sustained basis (including Moody's Global Standard Adjustments): 1) continued successful diversification and growth of its revenue stream such that total revenue grew closer to US$1.0 billion in a measured and leverage-neutral manner; 2) total debt to EBITDA closer to 4.0 times; and 3) EBITA to interest expense above 2.0 times.

Downward ratings pressure would result from the following criteria on a sustained basis (including Moody's Global Standard Adjustments): 1) total debt to EBITDA remaining above 5.5 times; 2) EBITA to interest expense remaining below 1.5 times. Additionally, any operating challenges that would result in a deterioration in liquidity would place additional downward pressure on the credit rating profile.

Avison Young (Canada) Inc. is the largest principal-owned and led commercial real estate services firm in the world, with approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 100+ offices across 17 countries offering a full range of asset-level, investment, data and technology services to occupiers, owners, investors and the public sector in office, retail, industrial, multi-family, hospitality and other types of commercial real estate. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with 100+ offices including affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

