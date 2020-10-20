Moody's assigns a B2 rating to MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC ("Multiplan") following the merger of its parent company with Churchill Capital III ("Churchill Capital") on October 8. Moody's also assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities, and a B3 rating to the proposed unsecured notes. Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1, signifying very good liquidity. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new debt, together with $700 million of excess cash, will be used to fully retire existing debt, including a $2.71 billion term loan G and $1.56 billion of senior notes, and pay related fees and expenses. Once repaid, Moody's will withdraw the ratings on these instruments. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the ratings of Polaris Intermediate Corp. including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD.

This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on July 13, 2020 following the announcement of the merger with Churchill Capital and planned refinancing of its capital structure.

"Multiplan's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage, despite the planned debt reduction in conjunction with the merger with Churchill Capital" said Jean-Yves Coupin, Moody's Vice President/Senior Analyst. "However, debt/EBITDA will improve towards 6x over the next 12 to 18 months driven by cost saving initiatives and the recovery of medical procedure volumes following pandemic related pressures" continued Coupin. "A robust market position in the niche cost containment business, a track record of generating strong free cash flow and the expectation of less aggressive financial policies going forward support the rating."

Rating Actions:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

....Assign Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2

....Assign Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD

....Assign $2.47 billion Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan rating, at Ba3 (LGD2)

....Assign $450 million Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility rating, at Ba3 (LGD2)

....Assign $1.2 billion Senior Unsecured Global Notes rating, at B3 (LGD4)

....Assign Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, at SGL-1

Ratings confirmed to be withdrawn on completion of refinancing:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

....Confirm $100mm Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2021, at B1 (LGD2)

....Confirm $3.165 billion Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2023, at B1 (LGD2)

....Confirm $1.56 billion Senior Global Notes due 2024, at Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Polaris Intermediate Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, B3, withdraw

.... Probability of Default Rating, B3-PD, withdraw

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Stable from RUR

..Issuer: Polaris Intermediate Corp.

....Outlook, Withdraw from RUR

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Multiplan's high financial leverage with pro forma debt/EBITDA of around 7.1x and the company's very high customer concentration, with around half of its revenue from two customers. The B2 is also constrained by the company's track record of aggressive financial policies including numerous debt-funded shareholder distributions. That said, Moody's expects a less aggressive financial policy going forward as Multiplan transitions to public ownership.

Multiplan's rating is supported by the company's strong market position in the preferred provider organization (PPO) industry, robust operating margins, and solid free cash flow. The company also benefits from high barriers to entry in the PPO industry and switching costs for its analytics business. Moody's expects earnings growth in 2021 together with positive free cash flow to support deleveraging.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity, as Moody's expects MultiPlan will generate ample positive free cash flow in 2020 and 2021. Further, liquidity is supported by access to a $450 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2025, which Moody's expects will remain largely undrawn, and no near-term debt maturities. The company had cash of $179 million at June 30, 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will improve leverage primarily through earnings growth. Specifically, Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline towards 6.0x within 12-18 months of the transaction close.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The company's decision to become a public company represents a shift in governance philosophy, subjecting the company to greater financial regulatory oversight.

MultiPlan has material exposure to social and regulatory risks, including legislation to curb surprise medical bills as well as proposals to adopt a single-payer that we consider a long-term risk. Risks around these proposals represent a significant headwind for MultiPlan. Similarly, there is a risk that over time more health providers opt to be in-network, which will reduce the size of the business opportunity for MultiPlan's analytics business, which reprices out-of-network bills. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has a negative impact on MultiPlan as its revenues have been adversely impacted by lower claims resulting from patients delaying medical appointments and elective procedures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company demonstrates less aggressive financial policies and Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to be sustained below 5.5 times. Furthermore, an upgrade would require the company to maintain free cash flow to debt above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates, or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x. Any material customer losses or pricing pressure could also result in a downgrade.

MultiPlan operates in the healthcare benefits field as a provider of healthcare cost management solutions. Through its Network-Based Solutions (31% of total revenue LTM to June 2020), MultiPlan is one of the largest independent PPOs, providing networks of contracted healthcare providers for health plans to use. It also operates two other segments: Analytics Solutions (58%) and Payment Integrity Solutions (11%). For the analytics business, MultiPlan uses data and technology to determine a fair price for out of network claims. The company delivers savings to payors through contracted discounts with its providers. MultiPlan then applies that price to the claim or uses the information to negotiate the claim. Over 90% of the company's revenues are generated as a percentage of savings realized by their payor customers. MultiPlan is a public company and its largest shareholder is Hellman & Friedman. MultiPlan generates roughly $1 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

