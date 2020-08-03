Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.'s senior unsecured notes due in August 2028

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.'s (Nationstar) proposed $850.0 million senior unsecured notes due in August 2028. The rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has rated the senior unsecured notes B2 based on Nationstar's B2 standalone assessment and corporate family rating, the notes' ranking and terms, and the strength of the notes' asset coverage. The key terms of the notes are largely consistent with Nationstar's existing senior unsecured notes. The company has indicated that the proceeds of the notes, along with cash on hand, will be used to redeem in full the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes due August 2023.

Nationstar's B2 standalone assessment and corporate family rating reflect the company's strong position in the U.S. residential mortgage servicing market , as well as its modest profitability and capitalization. It also takes into consideration the risks associated with the firm's growth of its servicing portfolio, which are however mitigated by its solid track record of acquiring and integrating residential mortgage servicing assets..

The negative outlook reflects Nationstar's eroding capital as well as a decline in the quality of capital, resulting from net losses driven by changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). It also reflects our expectation that Nationstar will be able to maintain its solid servicing performance and reap the financial benefits of its larger servicing portfolio. Additionally, it reflects our expectation that Nationstar's core profitability (which excludes changes in the value of mortgage servicing rights) will improve modestly and that the company will be able to maintain its leverage .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nationstar's outlook could return to stable if the company is able to achieve sustainable profitability, allowing it to restore its capitalization.

Nationstar's ratings could be downgraded if capitalization weakens further, as measured by TCE/TMA, excluding DTA, below 2% or if the company fails to maintain core profitability, as measured by core pretax pre-provision income to assets, of at least 1%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

