Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Nordic Aviation Capital's proposed senior secured term debt; outlook is stable

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Nordic Aviation Capital Designated Activity Company (NAC), a Limerick, Ireland based commercial aircraft leasing company, and backed B2 ratings to the senior secured notes and senior secured Term Loan B proposed to be issued by NAC Aviation 29 Designated Activity Company (NAC 29). The outlook is stable.

The ratings are assigned in anticipation that NAC will emerge from bankruptcy and issue the proposed debt in accordance with its confirmed bankruptcy plan in the very near term. The ratings will be withdrawn if the emergence and debt issuance do not occur in the very near term.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nordic Aviation Capital DAC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

..Issuer: NAC Aviation 29 Designated Activity Company

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nordic Aviation Capital DAC

...Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: NAC Aviation 29 Designated Activity Company

...Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's assigned a B2 corporate family rating to NAC based on anticipated improvement in the company's capital and liquidity positions after it emerges from bankruptcy, which will provide strong buffers for execution risks associated with the company's ongoing business transformation. The rating also reflects NAC's experienced management team, which enhances the credibility of its post-bankruptcy strategic plan, as well as the company's defensible competitive position in turboprop and regional jet leasing.

NAC's credit profile is limited by its weak though improving earnings prospects, which are still burdened by COVID-related credit quality deterioration, weaker than peer collection rates and high borrowing and restructuring costs. Additionally, NAC will have a high reliance on secured debt that encumbers its fleet as well as high debt maturity concentrations. Though NAC's capital buffer will be strong upon emergence from bankruptcy, Moody's anticipates that debt-funded fleet investment and growth will eventually drive debt-to-equity leverage above that of higher-rated aircraft leasing company peers.

Founded in 1990, NAC has historically specialized in leasing regional passenger aircraft (i.e. less than 100 seats) to airlines, particularly turboprops manufactured by ATR and regional jets manufactured by Embraer S.A. (Ba2 stable). In December 2021 NAC declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy after suffering a significant and prolonged decline in cash flow with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2022 the U.S. Bankruptcy Court confirmed NAC's Plan of Reorganization, which will reduce the company's indebtedness by $4.1 billion and strengthen its capital position with $337 million of new equity. After exiting from the bankruptcy reorganization process, NAC intends to gradually diversify its fleet of over 350 aircraft by selling and retiring certain regional jet and older vintage aircraft and investing in narrowbody aircraft (i.e. single-aisle with more than 100 seats) manufactured by Airbus SE (A2 stable) and The Boeing Company (Baa2 negative).

NAC's management team includes several recent appointments of highly experienced veteran executives from leading aircraft leasing companies. Moody's believes the strength of NAC's leadership increases the probability that the company will be able to execute its post-bankruptcy strategic plan aimed at improving fleet composition and scale, and strengthening operating efficiency and profitability. The company will likely be able to defend its competitive position as a leading lessor of commercial turboprop and regional jet aircraft, based on its fleet composition, incumbency with key airline customers and ongoing recovery in air travel that is lifting leased aircraft demand. However, the company's plan to acquire and lease narrowbody aircraft, while credit positive, will expose them to strong competition from well-established and able competitors that have solid financial standing and lower cost of funding. Additionally, the company remains highly exposed to a still challenging demand environment for regional aircraft, notwithstanding its fleet diversification plans.

NAC will emerge from bankruptcy with a much improved liquidity position, aided by recently stronger cash collections and aircraft sale proceeds, as well as cash from the $337 million rights offering and availability under its $200 million "exit" revolving line of credit. Additionally, NAC has a limited refinancing burden until the $1.8 billion of proposed senior secured debt matures in 2026, which provides the company needed flexibility to focus on investment and operational priorities that reduce risks and improve cash flow. Moody's expects that the company's earnings and cash flow will be weak initially but could improve if its cash collection, fleet rejuvenation and operating efficiency efforts yield the intended results. As liquidity constraints, NAC has a high reliance on secured debt that encumbers its fleet, as well as high debt maturity concentrations in 2026.

Moody's expects that NAC will emerge from bankruptcy with a low debt-to-equity ratio of less than 2.5x, which reflects the dual benefits of its debt reduction and equity infusion. Moody's views the company's capital as initially ample to cushion for performance and execution risks, particularly given the revaluation of its fleet and ongoing efforts to improve fleet and operational productivity. But as NAC reinvests in its fleet, Moody's expects that its debt-to-equity leverage will likely rise toward 3.5x, which is more aggressive than financially stronger peers.

NAC's exposure to governance risk is high as an enterprise embarking on a revised strategy under the oversight of a new board and several new senior management appointees. The relevant experience of senior management and board members should help to moderate this risk.

The B2 backed senior secured rating assigned to NAC 29's $1.8 billion proposed secured term debt (split between fixed-rate senior secured notes and floating rate term loan B) reflects the senior secured priority of these obligations in NAC's organizational hierarchy and capital stack, their adequate asset coverage as well as the guarantee provided by parent NAC. The rating of the term debt also considers the super-senior priority of NAC's $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated), which is guaranteed by NAC 29 and occupies a superior position to the term debt with respect to proceeds from the aircraft pledged as collateral.

The outlook for NAC is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that NAC's management will make headway executing its plan to improve cash flows and earnings over the next 18 months, including through new aircraft investments while also exiting non-core aircraft, and by continuing to resolve weak customer credit and rent collection challenges. The stable outlook also considers that the company's strong post-emergence capital and liquidity positions will support the company's execution of its business transformation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NAC's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) strengthens profitability and cash flow through improved collection performance, fleet utilization and cost management; 2) effectively manages existing aircraft fleet and lease risks, resulting in improved fleet average age and average remaining lease term; 3) diversifies its funding and reduces debt maturity concentrations; and 4) maintains strong liquidity and debt-to-equity leverage below 3.5x.

NAC's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) produces deteriorating operating performance, reflecting weakness in underlying revenue drivers; 2) increases debt-to-equity leverage above 4x; or 3) materially weakens its liquidity coverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

