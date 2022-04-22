Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Refresco; outlook positive

Milan, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Pegasus Midco B.V., a new entity created for the acquisition of Refresco Holding B.V. ("Refresco" or "the company"), and top entity of the new restricted group to which the rating is assigned. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €3.4 billion euro equivalent guaranteed senior secured 1st lien term loan B (split in 3 three tranches) and to the €500 million guaranteed senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility ("RCF"), both issued at the fully owned subsidiary Pegasus BidCo B.V.. Moody's has withdrawn the B2 CFR assigned at Sunshine Mid B.V., the top entity of the existing restricted group. The outlook on the ratings for Pegasus Midco B.V. and the debt issued by Pegasus BidCo B.V. is positive.

On 22 February 2022, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Refresco. The existing investors, PAI Partners ("PAI"), British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), and management will retain a meaningful stake.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter 2022, and will be funded through a combination of €3.5 billion of shareholder funding (including rolled equity from the existing shareholders), and €3.4 billion guaranteed senior secured 1st lien term loan B maturing in 7 years. The capital structure will also include a €500 million guaranteed senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility maturing in 6.5 years, which is expected to remain undrawn at closing.

Following the acquisition, Moody's adjusted gross debt will increase towards €4 billion at December 2022, from €3.3 billion at December 2021, implying an increase in Moody's adjusted leverage to 6.4x in 2022 from 5.8x in 2021.

"Refresco's B2 rating reflects the company scale as the leading independent beverage solutions provider company and the wide product offering" says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Refresco.

"However, the rating also factors in Refresco's highly leveraged capital structure and the exposure to the current commodity price volatility," adds Mr. Bisagno

The full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Refresco is strongly positioned in the rating category. The B2 rating reflects (1) its significant scale and relevance as the largest independent beverage solutions provider in Europe and North America; (2) the wide product offering in terms of drinks and types of packaging; (3) the steady profits growth and modest positive free cash flow (FCF); and (4) good track record of integrating acquired assets. The company's rating is constrained by (1) its highly leveraged capital structure, with expected Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 6.4x as of December 2022; (2) exposure to price competition and fluctuation in raw material prices; (3) operations in mature markets, with modest potential for volume growth; (4) modest geographical diversification and degree of customer concentration; and (5) the potential for debt-financed M&A activity.

Moody's has factored into its decision to assign a B2 rating to Refresco the governance considerations associated with the company's financial strategy and risk management, as well as its concentrated ownership. While the proposed capital structure includes a material equity component, the company will be controlled by KKR, which, as is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, could have a high tolerance for leverage. This is mitigated by the good revenue visibility, management's strong track record in generating steady earnings growth, and the fact that the company will generate positive FCF.

In 2021, the company's Moody's adjusted EBITDA increased by 11% to €565 million, driven by positive organic growth, additional synergies and additional cost efficiencies. Despite stronger EBITDA, Moody's-adjusted FCF was broadly neutral, due to a combination of higher working capital needs and increased capital expenditure.

Moody's expects additional EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months, driven by the contribution from acquired assets, and positive organic revenue and improving trends in contract manufacturing. While the unprecedented volatility in raw material costs could create some margin volatility in 2022, the rating agency expects the company to be able to pass on to its customers most of the commodity price increases over the next 12 months.

Moody's adjusted FCF in 2022 will remain broadly neutral or be marginally negative due to higher capex and increased working capital requirement owing a normalization of inventory to pre-covid levels; and will improve towards €100 million in 2023.

Because of the increased debt, Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will increase to 6.4x in 2022 from 5.8x in 2021, and return towards 6.0x in 2023, driven by stronger earnings.

LIQUIDITY

Pro-forma for the transaction Refresco's liquidity is satisfactory reflecting a combination of initial cash of €100 million, Moody's expectations of modest positive FCF from 2023, and access to a €500 million guaranteed senior secured RCF.

The guaranteed senior secured RCF has a springing financial covenant with a net secured leverage test below 9.6x for drawings of more than 40%.

The company's sales and EBITDA are generally higher in the warmer months of April through September and lower during the colder months of October through March. Its working capital typically increases during the first half of the year because of the inventory build-up ahead of the peak season but winds down during the third quarter of the year. Capital spending tends to be higher in the first and last quarters because new lines or upgrades are done outside the peak season.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The guaranteed senior secured bank credit facilities are rated B2, in line with the CFR, because all the debt in the capital structure is pari passu. The senior secured bank credit facilities are guaranteed by material subsidiaries currently representing 75% of total EBITDA and secured by shares, certain assets of guarantors located in US, UK, Canada and the Netherlands, including account receivables, inventory, equipment, investment property, and real property.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to generate steady earnings growth which, in absence of material debt funded M&A activity, will drive deleveraging. Success in weathering the current commodity price volatility, demonstrated by the ability to maintain its profitability while reducing its financial leverage, could lead to a rating upgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Refresco maintains Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the mid- to high single digits in percentage terms; reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.0x; and retains solid liquidity, including positive FCF.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates. Quantitatively, downward pressure would arise if the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x, or FCF deteriorates or liquidity weakens

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pegasus Midco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

..Issuer: Pegasus BidCo B.V.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pegasus BidCo B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

..Issuer: Pegasus Midco B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Sunshine Mid B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Pegasus Midco B.V. was formed for the acquisition of Refresco, and is controlled by funds managed and advised by KKR. Pegasus Midco B.V. is the top company of the restricted group to which the corporate family rating (CFR) is assigned. Pegasus BidCo B.V. is the borrower and will be the reporting entity with no material differences with Pegasus Midco B.V. from an accounting perspective.

Refresco, headquartered in Rotterdam, is the world's leading independent beverage solutions provider, serving branded operators (global, national and emerging brands), and private-label products to retailers.

Refresco's private-label product portfolio includes fruit juices, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), noncarbonated soft drinks (still drinks), energy drinks, ready-to-drink teas and bottled water. The company also manufactures widely recognised European and international brands, or A brands, of beverages on contract (also known as co-packing or contract manufacturing). It reported revenue and Adj. EBITDA of €4.2 billion and €564 million, respectively, in 2021.

