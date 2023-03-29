Frankfurt am Main, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €200 million incremental backed senior secured term loan B maturing in 2028, borrowed by Apleona Holding GmbH (Apleona or the company) and guaranteed by its parent company Apleona Group GmbH. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the new tranche under its senior facilities agreement will be used to support the funding of the acquisition of Gegenbauer Group, announced on March 6th, 2023. The company also intends to repay the outstanding €75 million second-lien loan maturing in 2029 (unrated).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating is supported by Apleona's standing as a well-known, leading provider of integrated facility management services, with a pan European footprint; albeit geographically concentrated in the GAS (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) region. The acquisition of Gegenbauer Group will strengthen Apleona's business profile, via a greater combined scale of around €3.5 billion annual sales and around €300 million combined EBITDA, as projected by the company. The transaction will also solidify Apleona's leading market positioning in Germany, where it will become the largest facility management company.

The comparably lower financial leverage of the target company and the fact that, the former owners of the Gegenbauer Group will become part of the shareholder base of Apleona protects the capital structure in the context of this large acquisition.

Overall the company's credit profile remains supported by good earnings visibility from medium-term contracts with a long-established, solid-credit quality and diversified client base; strong track record of contract renewals and its focus on the technical facility management (TFM) services market, that benefits from low cyclicality and moderate growth prospects.

We expect Apleona's leverage to moderately decline after the financial consolidation of the Gegenbauer Group, albeit to remain high at between 4.5x and 5.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's fixed charge coverage ratio will remain between 2.0x and 2.5x for the same period, aided by a partially hedged debt exposure and no near-term maturities. Still higher interest rates will expose Apleona's credit profile more meaningfully to higher interest costs over time.

Other factors constraining the rating are the competitive and fragmented nature of the building and facility services markets, which constrains operating margins and increases event risk. In this context Apleona's credit profile remains sensitive to financial policy with respect to capital allocation, execution risks, integration costs and funding needs related to inorganic growth. Other non-idiosyncratic risks come from the slowdown of economic activity and inflationary pressures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that over the next 12-18 months Apleona's credit metrics will remain adequately positioned with respect to our rating guidance, supported by high earnings visibility from the existing backlog, coupled with improved operating earnings because of greater digitalization of business activities and ongoing efficiency, and streamlining measures.

The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation of broadly stable EBITA margins between 6% and 7% along with a disciplined capital allocation that excludes large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY

Apleona's liquidity is adequate, comprising around €96 million in cash, pro-forma for the transaction and around €137 million available under its backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2027. We further expect the company to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months. However, the company is subject to seasonal swings in working capital, which normally reaches a peak in the first quarter and improves throughout the rest of the year, especially in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the company's liquidity will benefit from long-dated outstanding debt maturities, totalling €965 million including its existing backed term loan B1 and the new backed senior secured targeted issuance, both due in 2028.

The company will be subject to one springing covenant of net debt/EBITDA which is tested when more than 40% of RCF is drawn. The covenant is set at 7.72:1. We expect the company to maintain comfortable headroom under the covenant for the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The assigned B2 instrument rating on the incremental €200 million backed senior secured term loan B, is in line with the existing ratings on the company's €765 million backed senior secured term loan B1 and the €151.7 million backed senior secured RCF and reflects the senior pari passu ranking of all these instruments.

Same as for the existing backed senior secured facilities, the incremental €200 million backed senior secured facility will be borrowed by Apleona Holding GmbH and guaranteed by its parent company Apleona Group GmbH. Guarantor coverage is the same with at least 80% of group's EBITDA. Security package consists of shares, intra-group receivables, bank accounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING – UP

We could upgrade Apleona's rating if its leverage remains well below 5.0x debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) on a sustained basis; its fixed charge coverage remains above 2.5x and if liquidity turns strong with FCF/debt increasing towards the high single digits in percentage terms for a sustained period.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN

We could downgrade Apleona's rating if the company's financial leverage is above 6.0x debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted); its fixed charge coverage falls below 2x; its liquidity weakens, or its free cash flow (FCF) turns negative.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

