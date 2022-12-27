info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns a B3 CFR to ASK Chemicals; outlook stable

27 Dec 2022

Frankfurt am Main, December 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to ASK Chemicals International Holding GmbH (ASK Chemicals or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B3 instrument ratings to the €225 million backed term loan B due 2025 and €40 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 issued in December 2022 by ASK Chemicals Deutschland Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of ASK Chemicals. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The proceeds from the facilities raised in December 2022 will be used by ASK Chemicals Deutschland Holding GmbH to repay a €190 million senior secured term loan due 2023 and €25 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2023. Moody's assumes the repayment of the facilities will take place in mid-January 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"ASK Chemicals' B3 CFR reflects (1) its leading market position in the niche metal casting chemicals market, (2) the benefits from high barriers to entry due to the company's technology protected by a portfolio of more than 1,000 patents and long-term relationships with customers due to its focus on quality, innovation and R&D, and (3) the company's low maintenance capex of around 2% of sales, creating some capacity to generate free cash flow (FCF) in a downturn", says Chris Scott, Moody's lead analyst for ASK Chemicals.

These strengths are tempered by (1) the company's moderate scale and narrow product portfolio, (2) its exposure to cyclical end-markets, (3) Moody's projected moderate positive free cash flow (FCF) from 2023 at low single digit rates as a percentage of total adjusted gross debt reflecting the company's relatively weak profitability, and (4) high Moody's adjusted gross leverage.

ASK Chemicals generated revenue of around €859 million in the last twelve months (LTM) period to 30 September 2022 (including the Industrial Resins acquisition), with more than 60% of sales coming from a broad range of specialty resins used in casting processes. The company has exposure to cyclical end markets, with the automotive industry accounting for 23% of sales, heavy equipment 16% and commercial vehicles 14% as of the same period. However, ASK Chemicals benefits from a leading market position in the niche metal casting chemicals market, with an estimated 30% to 40% market share in the binders chemicals market and top 3 position in several specialty consumable chemicals markets.

Giving effect to the refinancing, Moody's estimates that ASK Chemicals had a pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio around 5.0x and a pro forma EBITDA interest coverage around 2.25x as of the LTM period to 30 September 2022. The aforementioned metrics include the rating agency's standard adjustments and adjustments for run-rate earnings from acquisitions, and certain other non-recurring items. The rating agency considers that leverage may moderately increase over the next 12 months reflecting the weakening macro-economic environment and its impact on ASK Chemicals' end-markets partly mitigated by lower input costs. At a holding company above the rated group and not formally included in Moody's metrics sit payment-in-kind (PIK) notes with an approximate balance of €115 million as of September 30, 2022. ASK Chemicals has been able to substantially off-set (and sometimes outpace) the impact of the current inflationary environment due to cost pass-through mechanisms, but raw materials constitute roughly 65% of manufacturing costs and are passed on to customers with a delay.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action. The company is owned by private equity firm Rhone Group. Private equity funds tend to have higher tolerance for leverage, a greater propensity to favor shareholders over creditors as well as a greater appetite for M&A to maximize growth and their return on their investment. Rhone did not support ASK Chemicals when it was in danger of breaching its maintenance covenant throughout the Covid 19 crisis in 2020 and the first three quarters of 2021, which in our view reflects  a fairly aggressive and shareholder oriented financial policy. Rhone however has provided other selective forms of support to ASK which have been both financial and non-financial. Governance considerations also include the financing of the Indiana acquisition in 2021 through €90 million of PIK notes outside of the restricted group. The rating agency generally views the existence of such instruments as a constraining factor for the company's rating because there is a risk that PIK notes may be refinanced at a future point through additional debt raised within the restricted group.

LIQUIDITY

ASK Chemicals' liquidity is adequate. Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, Moody's estimates the company will have around €70 million to €80 million in total liquidity (cash on balance sheet plus availability under the RCF). The company continues to have access to several factoring programs in place amounting to nearly €45 million in Europe and $12 million in the US, of which an equivalent of €34 million was utilized as of 30 September 2022. The company generated negative FCF in 2021 and thus far in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher working capital needs and its maintenance and growth capital expenditures. However Moody's expects FCF to turn moderately positive from 2023.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that with a newly refinanced capital structure the company will maintain leverage and interest coverage commensurate with its rating category while generating positive free cash flow and maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade include: (i) gross debt/EBITDA consistently below 5.0x; (ii) retained cash flow/debt consistently in the high single digits; (iii) EBITDA/Interest cover consistently exceeding 2.0x; (iv) sustained positive FCF; (v) adequate liquidity; and an expectation that any potential refinancing of the PIK notes (currently outside of the restricted group) would still result in pro forma metrics commensurate with a higher rating.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade include: (i) gross debt/EBITDA consistently or well above 6.0x; (ii) retained cash flow/debt in the mid-single digits; (iii) EBITDA/Interest cover below 1.5x; (iv) negative FCF; (v) deterioration of the company's liquidity profile; or (vi) a refinancing of the PIK notes such that pro forma metrics are no longer commensurate with the current rating category.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

ASK Chemicals' PDR is B3-PD, implying a 50% family recovery rate. The backed senior secured term loan and RCF are rated B3 and represent the preponderance of the company's debt, and are in line with the company's CFR. Moody's views the term loan and RCF as essentially unsecured, given the security package consists primarily of shares pledges, receivables, intellectual property and bank accounts.

In October 2021, €90 million of PIK notes were raised outside the restricted group to finance the acquisition of Industrial Resins. The proceeds were then subsequently contributed to the restricted group in the form of €25 million in common equity and a €65 million shareholder loan, which Moody's treats as equity in its metric calculations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Established in 2010 and based in Hilden, Germany, ASK Chemicals is a global supplier of high-performance industrial resins and materials. The company is a leading supplier to the global foundry industry and a global supplier of high-performance phenolic resins. The company maintains 18 production facilities and has a global footprint serving customers in approximately 70 countries. Since 2014, ASK Chemicals has been owned by RhÃ´ne Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chris Scott
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

