Moody's assigns a B3 CFR to Cano Health; outlook positive

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, today assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to Cano Health, LLC ("Cano"). At the same time, Moody's assigned B3 ratings to the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities, comprised of a $30 million revolving credit facility, $480 million term loan, and $175 million delayed draw term loan. The rating outlook is positive.

Proceeds from the credit facilities will initially be used to repay existing debt, fund a $100 million shareholder distribution, pay related fees and expenses and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The delayed draw term loan will primarily be used to fund acquisitions or deferred acquisition consideration.

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Cano will operate with high financial leverage and aggressive financial policies. Pro forma for the debt financing, debt to EBITDA is around 7 times. While planned acquisitions will add scale, there is integration risk and execution risk given the acquisitions will be expanding Cano's footprint into new geographies.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Cano will experience rapid growth and reduce its high geographic and customer concentration risk over the next 12-18 months. Further, the positive rating outlook reflects Cano Health's pending business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Jaws Acquisition Corp., which the company expects will close in late Q1 2021/early Q2 2021. If completed in its currently contemplated form, this transaction would facilitate significant deleveraging and add a minimum of $300 million of cash to the balance sheet, that would be a credit positive. That said, Cano and the SPAC's owners have not publicly divulged a plan for managing Cano's financial leverage and are likely to pursue aggressive growth through acquisitions and possibly making future shareholder distributions -- which could result in the enterprise re-leveraging itself.

Ratings Assigned:

Cano Health, LLC

Corporate Family Rating at B3

Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD

Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility at B3 (LGD3)

Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan at B3 (LGD3)

Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan at B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Cano Health, LLC

Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is constrained by Cano's high financial leverage, with pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 6.3 times, moderate scale, and weak free cash flow. The CFR is also constrained by significant geographic concentration, given that a significant majority of its business is generated in Florida. Further, Cano's high reliance on Humana for more than half of its Medicare Advantage members reflects material customer concentration risk. Moody's expects these exposures to remain high over the next 12-18 months, but to moderate over time as Cano enters new states and expands its relationships with other Medicare Advantage plan providers. An inherent challenge within Cano's business model is that it requires the company to aggressively manage the cost of patient care and other expenses, given that it earns revenues on a capitated basis from Medicare Advantage plan providers. The company's ambitious plans for growth through organic and acquisitive means will give rise to a significant amount of execution and integration risk. The rating agency anticipates the company to operate with aggressive financial policies over the next 12-18 months.

The B3 CFR is supported by the company's rapid pace of organic growth and its focus on treating patients with Medicare Advantage health insurance plans in a cost-effective manner. Moody's expects enrollment of retirees in Medicare Advantage plans to continue outstripping that of Medicare fee-for-service plans by a wide margin. This represents a significant opportunity for good performing, value-based providers that can offer low costs to payers.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Cano will gain greater scale and reduce its high geographic and customer concentration risk over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects the possibility that the company will operate with materially lower financial leverage post-SPAC transaction closing.

Moody's anticipates that Cano will maintain adequate liquidity, supported by an undrawn $30 million committed revolving credit facility and about $10 million of cash. Successful closing of the SPAC transaction would add a minimum of $300 million of cash to the balance sheet. Moody's expects that Cano will continue to be acquisitive, and as a result will be modestly free cash flow negative in 2021. Cano expects to have a maximum first lien net leverage covenant with step-downs over time, but Moody's expects the company to maintain an adequate cushion.

Moody's considers Cano to face social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider Cano to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers, like hospitals. Given its high percentage of revenue generated from Medicare Advantage, Cano is exposed to regulatory changes and state budget challenges. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects Cano's financial policies to remain aggressive due to its acquisition led growth strategy. The contemplated transaction is particularly aggressive as Cano is issuing debt to in part fund a $100 million dividend.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Cano's operating performance deteriorates, or if it experiences material integration related disruptions. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 7.0 times or the company's liquidity erodes. Further, debt-funded shareholder returns could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Cano achieves greater diversity by state and customer, and improves its profitability and cash flow. Cano will also need to establish a longer track record of effectively managing its aggressive acquisition-led growth strategy before Moody's would consider a higher rating. An upgrade would also be supported by the company adopting more conservative financial policies and maintaining debt/EBITDA below 5.5 times.

Cano management expects the first lien term loan and first lien delayed draw term loan to have no financial maintenance covenants while, prior to the closing of the SPAC transaction, the revolving credit facility will contain a maximum net first lien leverage ratio financial covenant of 7.5 times with step-downs. After the SPAC transaction closes, the revolving credit facility will contain a maximum net first lien leverage ratio financial covenant that will be springing and tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn. In addition, prior to the closing of the SPAC transaction, the first lien credit facilities contain incremental facility capacity up to $50 million subject to pro forma net first lien leverage ratio under 6.1x (if pari passu secured); or after the SPAC transaction closes, the greater of $90 million or 100% consolidated EBITDA, plus an additional amount subject to a 2.75x net first lien leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). There are no "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees and partial dividends or transfers of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees subject to limitations on guarantee releases that restrict releases unless the released subsidiary becomes non-wholly-owned pursuant to an arm's length sale to a bona fide third party purchaser. There are no leverage-based step-downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement.

Through its network of approximately 560 physicians, Cano Health's clinics provide primary care health services to more than 100,000 members in Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada, with a focus on Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. Cano's LTM revenue as of June 30, 2020 was approximately $513 million. Cano is currently indirectly majority owned by ITC Rumba, LLC (InTandem Capital Partners).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

