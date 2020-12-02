Moody's assigns a B3 CFR to Cano Health; outlook positive

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, today assigned a B3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to Cano Health,
LLC ("Cano"). At the same time, Moody's assigned B3 ratings
to the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities,
comprised of a $30 million revolving credit facility, $480
million term loan, and $175 million delayed draw term loan.
The rating outlook is positive.
Proceeds from the credit facilities will initially be used to repay existing
debt, fund a $100 million shareholder distribution,
pay related fees and expenses and for working capital and general corporate
purposes. The delayed draw term loan will primarily be used to
fund acquisitions or deferred acquisition consideration.
The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Cano will operate with
high financial leverage and aggressive financial policies. Pro
forma for the debt financing, debt to EBITDA is around 7 times.
While planned acquisitions will add scale, there is integration
risk and execution risk given the acquisitions will be expanding Cano's
footprint into new geographies.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Cano will experience
rapid growth and reduce its high geographic and customer concentration
risk over the next 12-18 months. Further, the positive
rating outlook reflects Cano Health's pending business combination
with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Jaws Acquisition Corp.,
which the company expects will close in late Q1 2021/early Q2 2021.
If completed in its currently contemplated form, this transaction
would facilitate significant deleveraging and add a minimum of $300
million of cash to the balance sheet, that would be a credit positive.
That said, Cano and the SPAC's owners have not publicly divulged
a plan for managing Cano's financial leverage and are likely to
pursue aggressive growth through acquisitions and possibly making future
shareholder distributions -- which could result in the enterprise
re-leveraging itself.
Ratings Assigned:
Cano Health, LLC
Corporate Family Rating at B3
Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD
Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility at B3 (LGD3)
Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan at B3 (LGD3)
Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan at B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Cano Health, LLC
Outlook, Assigned Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR is constrained by Cano's high financial leverage,
with pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 6.3 times,
moderate scale, and weak free cash flow. The CFR is also
constrained by significant geographic concentration, given that
a significant majority of its business is generated in Florida.
Further, Cano's high reliance on Humana for more than half
of its Medicare Advantage members reflects material customer concentration
risk. Moody's expects these exposures to remain high over
the next 12-18 months, but to moderate over time as Cano
enters new states and expands its relationships with other Medicare Advantage
plan providers. An inherent challenge within Cano's business
model is that it requires the company to aggressively manage the cost
of patient care and other expenses, given that it earns revenues
on a capitated basis from Medicare Advantage plan providers. The
company's ambitious plans for growth through organic and acquisitive
means will give rise to a significant amount of execution and integration
risk. The rating agency anticipates the company to operate with
aggressive financial policies over the next 12-18 months.
The B3 CFR is supported by the company's rapid pace of organic growth
and its focus on treating patients with Medicare Advantage health insurance
plans in a cost-effective manner. Moody's expects
enrollment of retirees in Medicare Advantage plans to continue outstripping
that of Medicare fee-for-service plans by a wide margin.
This represents a significant opportunity for good performing, value-based
providers that can offer low costs to payers.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Cano will gain greater
scale and reduce its high geographic and customer concentration risk over
the next 12-18 months. It also reflects the possibility
that the company will operate with materially lower financial leverage
post-SPAC transaction closing.
Moody's anticipates that Cano will maintain adequate liquidity,
supported by an undrawn $30 million committed revolving credit
facility and about $10 million of cash. Successful closing
of the SPAC transaction would add a minimum of $300 million of
cash to the balance sheet. Moody's expects that Cano will
continue to be acquisitive, and as a result will be modestly free
cash flow negative in 2021. Cano expects to have a maximum first
lien net leverage covenant with step-downs over time, but
Moody's expects the company to maintain an adequate cushion.
Moody's considers Cano to face social risks such as the rising concerns
around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However,
Moody's does not consider Cano to face the same level of social risk as
many other healthcare providers, like hospitals. Given its
high percentage of revenue generated from Medicare Advantage, Cano
is exposed to regulatory changes and state budget challenges. From
a governance perspective, Moody's expects Cano's financial
policies to remain aggressive due to its acquisition led growth strategy.
The contemplated transaction is particularly aggressive as Cano is issuing
debt to in part fund a $100 million dividend.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Cano's operating performance
deteriorates, or if it experiences material integration related
disruptions. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded
if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 7.0
times or the company's liquidity erodes. Further, debt-funded
shareholder returns could also result in a downgrade.
The ratings could be upgraded if Cano achieves greater diversity by state
and customer, and improves its profitability and cash flow.
Cano will also need to establish a longer track record of effectively
managing its aggressive acquisition-led growth strategy before
Moody's would consider a higher rating. An upgrade would
also be supported by the company adopting more conservative financial
policies and maintaining debt/EBITDA below 5.5 times.
Cano management expects the first lien term loan and first lien delayed
draw term loan to have no financial maintenance covenants while,
prior to the closing of the SPAC transaction, the revolving credit
facility will contain a maximum net first lien leverage ratio financial
covenant of 7.5 times with step-downs. After the
SPAC transaction closes, the revolving credit facility will contain
a maximum net first lien leverage ratio financial covenant that will be
springing and tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn.
In addition, prior to the closing of the SPAC transaction,
the first lien credit facilities contain incremental facility capacity
up to $50 million subject to pro forma net first lien leverage
ratio under 6.1x (if pari passu secured); or after the SPAC
transaction closes, the greater of $90 million or 100%
consolidated EBITDA, plus an additional amount subject to a 2.75x
net first lien leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). There are
no "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the
covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers
of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned
subsidiaries must provide guarantees and partial dividends or transfers
of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees subject to limitations
on guarantee releases that restrict releases unless the released subsidiary
becomes non-wholly-owned pursuant to an arm's length
sale to a bona fide third party purchaser. There are no leverage-based
step-downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement.
Through its network of approximately 560 physicians, Cano Health's
clinics provide primary care health services to more than 100,000
members in Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada,
with a focus on Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. Cano's
LTM revenue as of June 30, 2020 was approximately $513 million.
Cano is currently indirectly majority owned by ITC Rumba, LLC (InTandem
Capital Partners).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
