Moody's assigns a B3 to CB Poly US Holdings, Inc.'s proposed first lien term loan; CFR is B3

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to CB Poly US Holdings, Inc. (Polyconcept) including a B3 rating to the company's proposed $800 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2029. Moody's also reassigned the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Polyconcept and concurrently withdrew Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.'s B3 Corporate Family Rating and the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. The outlook is stable.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the proposed $800 million first lien term loan along with cash on hand to refinance existing debt and to pay related fees and expenses. Concurrently with the transaction, the company also expects to enter into a new $125 million asset base lending (ABL) revolving facility due 2027 (unrated). Moody's will withdraw the B3 rating on Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.'s existing first lien term loan upon the close of the transaction and the repayment of the debt obligation. The transaction is credit positive because it addresses the liquidity overhang from the upcoming August 2023 term loan maturity while slightly reducing debt and leverage.

Moody's moved the CFR and PDR to Polyconcept since the entity will be the primary borrower following the refinancing. The B3 CFR level is unchanged despite the reduction in debt and liquidity improvement because there is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of consumer demand for the company's products and the economic environment remains uncertain. Moody's also believes there is event risk under private equity ownership.

All ratings are subject to Moody's final review of the documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CB Poly US Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CB Poly US Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Polyconcept's B3 CFR broadly reflects its small scale with revenue under $1.0 billion, and its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA estimated at 6.0x as of fiscal year 31 December 2021 and pro forma for the refinancing transaction. The company is exposed to cyclical macro-economic headwinds due to the discretionary nature of its products. Curtailed business spending and a challenging operating environment negatively impacted order volumes and revenue for most of 2021, relative to 2019 levels. The ongoing return-to-office and economic reopening in the US and Europe should support Polyconcept's core business recovering back to 2019 levels in fiscal 2022, with additional earnings contribution from the ETS and T-Shirt & Sons acquisitions. However, there is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of the recovery of the challenging business environment with high inflation, labor availability and supply chain pressures, and rising interest rates. These pressures could curtail business spending on promotional products. Polyconcept has some cushion within the credit metrics Moody's expects at the B3 CFR to absorb a potential future demand pullback, or earnings headwinds if it's not able to effectively offset costs pressures.

The rating also reflects Polyconcept's solid industry positioning, supported by a broad product portfolio and ability to execute quick order turnaround times, and its competitive advantage in low-cost sourcing. The company benefits from its good geographic reach and diverse end-markets. Polyconcept's mitigation of cost pressures through the implementation of price increases should help to increase earnings as revenue recovers. The company's good liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for positive free cash flow on an annual basis in the $50-$60 million range, well in excess of required term loan amortization, and its access to an undrawn $125 million ABL revolving facility due 2027. There are no meaningful near term debt maturities over the next 12 months, other than the term loan amortization of $8.0 million.

Polyconcept sources its products from a large network of suppliers primarily in Asia, that rely on raw materials and energy in the production and transportation of its products, and the company uses chemicals for logos and decorations. Polyconcept is moderately exposed to environmental factors such as carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the energy intensive production of raw materials, and the manufacturing and transportation of its products, which could increase product costs. However, cost increases can generally be passed on to the end customer.

Social risk considerations primarily relate to the company's exposure to cyclical downturns and responsible production of its products. Polyconcept's revenue and earnings were materially affected by weak economic conditions and curtailed business spending because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak spreading. The company must monitor its vast network of suppliers, which are manufacturers subject to environmental constraints, and factors such as responsible production help protect Polyconcept's market position and good customer relationships.

Polyconcept is highly negatively exposed to governance risks primarily related to its aggressive financial strategy under private equity ownership, including operating with high financial leverage, and its history of debt-financed acquisitions.

The B3 rating on the company's proposed first lien term loan is the same as the CFR, reflecting that the first lien term loan represents the preponderance of the company's debt capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects that Polyconcept has some cushion within credit metrics expected for the B3 CFR to absorb a modest potential future demand pullback or earnings pressures over the next 12 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain at least good liquidity with positive free cash flows by end of fiscal 2022, benefitting from a normalization in working capital investments.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x. A ratings upgrade would also require the company maintaining at least good liquidity with sustained positive free cash flow on an annual basis, and financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings weaken, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.0x, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, including negative free cash flows on an annual basis or increasing revolver reliance. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that materially increases leverage.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $181 million and 100% of pro forma trailing four quarter consolidated EBITDA, plus available amounts under the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a pro forma 4.5x first lien net leverage (if pari passu secured).

Amounts up to the greater of $181 million and 100% of trailing four quarter consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loan.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit an unrestricted subsidiary from owning material intellectual property, including exclusive licensing, other than intellectual property independently developed after being designated as an unrestricted subsidiary.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly affected consents to the payment subordination of any portion of the obligations or the subordination of the liens on all or substantially all of the collateral securing the senior secured credit facilities, except for any other debt where each affected lender was offered the opportunity to participate in such debt on a ratable basis. Alternative security debt up to the greater of $181 million and 100% of EBITDA may be secured by non- collateral and guaranteed by non-guarantors.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Headquartered in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Polyconcept designs, sources, distributes and decorates promotional products through its main offices in the US, Europe, Hong Kong, Canada and China. The company supplies a wide range of promotional, lifestyle and gift products to several hundred thousand companies ranging from small enterprises to global corporations in over 100 countries, with a primary focus on North America and Europe. The company operates through three segments including Polyconcept North America (PCNA), Europe (PFCI), and Private Label. Polyconcept was acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in August 2016 for $975 million, including the repayment of debt and fees and expenses. Polyconcept reported revenue of about $834 million of for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Rating-Methodology-Consumer-Durables--PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

