Moody's assigns a B3 to Lindblad's secured note issuance and secured revolver

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Lindblad Expeditions, LLC's ("Lindblad") planned senior secured note issuance and senior secured committed revolver. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Lindblad's B3 corporate family rating and upgraded its probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. There is no change to the B3 rating on the company's existing senior secured bank credit facility which will be withdrawn when the transaction closes. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 remains unchanged. The outlook remains unchanged at negative.

Lindblad plans to issue $340 million senior secured 5-year notes to refinance the $283 million outstanding under its current senior secured term loan, $45 million of outstandings under its existing committed revolver and pay fees and expenses. The new $45 million senior secured revolver expires in 2027, a four year extension from the current revolver's maturity date.

"The affirmation of the B3 corporate family rating reflects Moody's expectation that Lindblad's debt/EBITDA will exceed 10x at the end of 2022 as the company continues to ramp up operations following more than a year of suspended operations," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's cruise analyst. The affirmation also reflects the company's adequate liquidity which provides the company a runway to get to the stronger summer months in 2022 when we expect the majority of the company's fleet to be on the water with occupancy levels returning to near 2019 levels. The upgrade of the probability of default rating reflects the proposed transaction's benefits to Lindblad's liquidity including full access to the committed $45 million revolver and the extension of its nearest debt maturity to 2027.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lindblad's credit profile continues to reflect the unprecedented impact the global spread of COVID-19 has had on the cruise industry and our expectation that earnings will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest. Despite the resumption in cruise operations in the second half of 2021, Lindblad will continue to generate free cash flow deficits until its operations reach a certain scale. Lindblad's adequate liquidity offsets the near term cash burn concerns. The company reported cash of $185 million, including restricted cash of $29 million, at September 30, 2021 which is sufficient to cover more than a year of its previously reported approximate $10 million monthly cash burn (this level fluctuates with proceeds from new bookings). In addition, Lindblad's credit metrics will remain weak through the end of 2023. The normal ongoing credit risks include its small scale in terms of absolute level of earnings and number of vessels. Lindblad's credit profile benefits from its partnerships with National Geographic and the World Wildlife Fund (through its Natural Habitats brand), as well as its strong brand name recognition in the expedition travel segment of the travel industry. Once health safety concerns have been addressed, we believe the historically strong demand for high end expedition cruises given their unique destinations will return as will the corresponding high net yields relative to other luxury cruise lines.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of potential new variants or updated CDC guidance that limits the return of capacity and occupancy improvements into the summer months of 2022 resulting in leverage remaining above 6.5x through 2023.

The B3 rating on the company's planned secured note issuance and the secured revolver, the same as the corporate family rating, reflect that secured debt makes up a preponderance of the company's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be revised to stable if operations resumed at levels that indicated that over time the company could lower its debt/EBITDA to below 6.5x. Although not likely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA were to improve and be sustained below 5.5x with EBITA/interest coverage of above 2.0x. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorated or if occupancy restrictions remain in place in 2022.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Lindblad Expeditions, LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (Nasdaq: LIND) is a provider of tour and adventure travel related services to over 40 destinations on six continents. The company owns and operates 10 expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels with capacities ranging from 48 to 148 passengers. Lindblad generated sales of about $82 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

