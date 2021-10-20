Moody's assigns a B3 to Option Care's senior unsecured notes

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to the new senior unsecured notes being issued by Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care"). There are no changes to Option Care's existing ratings including the B1 Corporate Family rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and proposed Ba3 senior secured first lien term loan rating due in 2028. No change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, which remains an SGL-1. The outlook remains stable. No change to the existing B2 rating on the senior secured first lien term loan due in 2026, to be withdrawn with the conclusion of the transaction.

Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay the existing first lien term loan in conjunction with the previously announced new first lien term loan and cash from the balance sheet. The B3 rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes represents the junior position of the notes in the capital structure. The proposed senior secured term loan is secured by a first priority interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and guarantors, other than the ABL collateral. The term loan has a second lien on the ABL collateral. The first lien facilities benefit from the loss absorption provided by the proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. The notes have a second lien on all term loan collateral, and a third lien on the ABL collateral.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Option Care Health, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Option Care Health, Inc.'s ("Option Care") B1 CFR reflects the company's market position as the largest independent infusion provider with about $3.2 billion in revenue. Option Care is well diversified by payor, therapy and geography. Further, the home infusion services industry has favorable long-term dynamics as the home is generally the lowest cost of care and is the patient's preferred setting. This holds particularly true in the context of the coronavirus pandemic as demand for home infusion is expected to grow. Option Care continues to benefit from solid organic growth and positive mix shift toward higher profit chronic therapies, which have driven strong free cash flow generation. The rating also reflects Option Care's moderate financial leverage, with pro forma debt/EBITDA to be around 4.0x.

The B1 CFR reflects Option Care's competitive pressures stemming from large, vertically integrated insurance companies that possess their own home infusion providers and a challenging reimbursement environment. Further, labor pressures are expected to continue for the near to medium term, which could result in additional costs to recruit and retain nursing staff. That said, Moody's views the recent acquisition of Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC as a positive as it will further expand the Option Care's resources by adding 1,300 nurses nationwide.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that free cash flow will be consistently positive over the next 12-18 months driven by a reduction in SG&A costs and decline in interest expense following the refinancing. Liquidity is also supported by $158 million of cash and a $175 million ABL revolving credit facility (not rated), which was undrawn at June 30, 2021. Concurrently with this transaction, Option Care will be extending its ABL for 5 more years. The company's term loan does not have any financial covenants, but the ABL revolver contains a springing fixed charge coverage covenant of 1.0x. The covenant is only tested if the availability falls below 10% of the borrowing base or $10 million or more.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Option Care will continue to de-lever as it scales its infrastructure and continues to grow both organically and through modest tuck in acquisitions.

ESG considerations are a factor in Option Care's ratings. Option Care faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider home health/ home infusion to face the same level of social risk as hospitals, as care at home is an affordable alternative to hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. From a governance perspective Moody's views the change in ownership as a positive governance factor as Moody's expects Option Care to operate with moderate leverage as a public company. Additionally, the 21% minority ownership by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is considered beneficial and can allow Option Care to continue to benefit from its relationship with Walgreens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to successfully execute its growth strategies, while also improving profitability. Further, Option Care can be upgraded if leverage improves below 3.5x and the company continues to maintain conservative financial policies and very strong liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained over 4.5x, profitability declines materially, or Option Care adopts more aggressive financial policies, including material debt-financed acquisitions, share repurchases or dividends.

Option Care is the leading independent provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion therapy services through its national network of 145 locations in 45 states. These services involve the preparation, delivery, administration and monitoring of medication for a broad range of conditions. These include infections, malnutrition, heart failure, bleeding disorders, autoimmune disorders, and a variety of other rare conditions. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (minority owner) owns about 21% of the combined public company. The other 79% of the company is publicly owned by shareholders. Revenues are about $3.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

