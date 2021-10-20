Moody's assigns a B3 to Option Care's senior unsecured notes

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 rating to the new senior unsecured notes being issued by Option Care
Health, Inc. ("Option Care"). There are no changes
to Option Care's existing ratings including the B1 Corporate Family rating
(CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and proposed
Ba3 senior secured first lien term loan rating due in 2028. No
change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, which remains
an SGL-1. The outlook remains stable. No change to
the existing B2 rating on the senior secured first lien term loan due
in 2026, to be withdrawn with the conclusion of the transaction.
Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay the existing first lien
term loan in conjunction with the previously announced new first lien
term loan and cash from the balance sheet. The B3 rating on the
proposed senior unsecured notes represents the junior position of the
notes in the capital structure. The proposed senior secured term
loan is secured by a first priority interest in substantially all assets
of the borrower and guarantors, other than the ABL collateral.
The term loan has a second lien on the ABL collateral. The first
lien facilities benefit from the loss absorption provided by the proposed
$500 million senior unsecured notes. The notes have a second
lien on all term loan collateral, and a third lien on the ABL collateral.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Option Care Health, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Option Care Health, Inc.'s ("Option Care") B1
CFR reflects the company's market position as the largest independent
infusion provider with about $3.2 billion in revenue.
Option Care is well diversified by payor, therapy and geography.
Further, the home infusion services industry has favorable long-term
dynamics as the home is generally the lowest cost of care and is the patient's
preferred setting. This holds particularly true in the context
of the coronavirus pandemic as demand for home infusion is expected to
grow. Option Care continues to benefit from solid organic growth
and positive mix shift toward higher profit chronic therapies, which
have driven strong free cash flow generation. The rating also reflects
Option Care's moderate financial leverage, with pro forma
debt/EBITDA to be around 4.0x.
The B1 CFR reflects Option Care's competitive pressures stemming
from large, vertically integrated insurance companies that possess
their own home infusion providers and a challenging reimbursement environment.
Further, labor pressures are expected to continue for the near to
medium term, which could result in additional costs to recruit and
retain nursing staff. That said, Moody's views the
recent acquisition of Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC as a positive
as it will further expand the Option Care's resources by adding
1,300 nurses nationwide.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's
expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's expects that free cash flow will be consistently positive over
the next 12-18 months driven by a reduction in SG&A costs and
decline in interest expense following the refinancing. Liquidity
is also supported by $158 million of cash and a $175 million
ABL revolving credit facility (not rated), which was undrawn at
June 30, 2021. Concurrently with this transaction,
Option Care will be extending its ABL for 5 more years. The company's
term loan does not have any financial covenants, but the ABL revolver
contains a springing fixed charge coverage covenant of 1.0x.
The covenant is only tested if the availability falls below 10%
of the borrowing base or $10 million or more.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Option Care
will continue to de-lever as it scales its infrastructure and continues
to grow both organically and through modest tuck in acquisitions.
ESG considerations are a factor in Option Care's ratings.
Option Care faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the
access and affordability of healthcare services. However,
Moody's does not consider home health/ home infusion to face the same
level of social risk as hospitals, as care at home is an affordable
alternative to hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. From a
governance perspective Moody's views the change in ownership as a positive
governance factor as Moody's expects Option Care to operate with moderate
leverage as a public company. Additionally, the 21%
minority ownership by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is considered
beneficial and can allow Option Care to continue to benefit from its relationship
with Walgreens.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to successfully execute
its growth strategies, while also improving profitability.
Further, Option Care can be upgraded if leverage improves below
3.5x and the company continues to maintain conservative financial
policies and very strong liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained over 4.5x,
profitability declines materially, or Option Care adopts more aggressive
financial policies, including material debt-financed acquisitions,
share repurchases or dividends.
Option Care is the leading independent provider of home and alternate
treatment site infusion therapy services through its national network
of 145 locations in 45 states. These services involve the preparation,
delivery, administration and monitoring of medication for a broad
range of conditions. These include infections, malnutrition,
heart failure, bleeding disorders, autoimmune disorders,
and a variety of other rare conditions. Walgreens Boots Alliance,
Inc. (minority owner) owns about 21% of the combined public
company. The other 79% of the company is publicly owned
by shareholders. Revenues are about $3.2 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
