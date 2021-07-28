Moody's assigns a B3 to Premier Dental Services, Inc.'s new credit facilities, affirms the CFR at B3, stable outlook

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Premier Dental Services, Inc.'s (dba Western Dental) B3 Corporate
Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. At
the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 to the proposed new senior
secured bank credit facilities, and will withdraw the existing ratings
upon close of the transaction. The outlook remains stable.
The affirmation reflects Western Dental's continued recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic, improved operating margins and reduced debt/EBITDA
to around 7.3x for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.
At the same time, Western Dental has improved its liquidity with
the upsized revolving credit facility from $35 to $60 million
and reduced interest expense which will support free cash flow generation.
The B3 rating assigned to the new first lien revolving credit and term
loan facilities reflects that they comprise the preponderance of debt
in the capital structure. Proceeds from the new facilities will
repay the existing facilities at close in a largely leverage neutral transaction.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that this level of leverage,
along with the company's ability to reduce variable costs and growth capital
expenditures if necessary, better position the company to generate
free cash flow. Additionally, Western Dental's more stringent
underwriting standards, focus on upfront collections and reduced
interest expense, should also allow Western Dental to further improve
free cash flow and de-risk earnings volatility.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Premier Dental Services, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Premier Dental Services, Inc.
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Premier Dental Services, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Premier Dental Services, Inc.'s (dba Western Dental) B3 Corporate
Family Rating reflects the company's very high geographic concentration
in California, with about 80% of revenue. The rating
also reflects risks related to Western Dental's captive financing program,
as a significant portion of Western Dental's clients use financing to
pay for dental services, and the risk associated with rising unemployment
levels. Leverage is high at around 7.3 times but expected
to improve with the return of patient volumes and more stringent underwriting
standards that should also result in better free cash flow generation.
Moreover, the rating is supported by the company's established market
position in California and favorable industry dynamics. Further,
the rating is supported by its adequate liquidity.
Western Dental has an adequate liquidity profile based on its improved
cash balances of about $82 million cash balance as of March 31,
2021, and an undrawn $60 million revolver (upsized from $35
million to support the larger business). Moody's expects free cash
flow to be modestly positive in 2021 due to improved volumes, lower
interest expense, reduced variable costs and Western Dental's more
stringent underwriting standards and focus on upfront collections.
Western Dental faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the
access and affordability of healthcare services. However,
Moody's does not consider the DSOs to face the same level of social risk
as many other healthcare providers. However, Moody's understands
that many of Western Dental's patients are charged interest on their installment
plans, which can raise longer-term social risk given the
growing focus on the affordability of healthcare. From a governance
perspective, Moody's expects Western Dental's financial policies
to remain aggressive due to its private equity ownership.
As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant
flexibility that could adversely affect creditors. Notable terms
include the following: first lien incremental debt capacity up to
the greater of $120 million and 100% of LTM Consolidated
EBITDA, plus unused amounts available under the General Debt Basket,
plus an additional amount of incremental revolving facilities up to 4.25x
First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured) or up to 6.0x
First Lien Net Leverage Ratio if junior debt. The credit agreement
permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up
to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions
which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted
subsidiaries, with the exception of any bona fide operational joint
venture established for legitimate business purposes. The above
are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be
materially different.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Western Dental's liquidity weakens,
sustains leverage above 6.0 times or fails to improve operating
results.
The ratings could be upgraded if Western Dental materially increases in
scale and geographic diversity; follows a disciplined financial policy,
increasing free cash flow, with adjusted debt to EBITDA maintained
at or below 5.0 times.
Western Dental provides full service general, specialty and orthodontic
dentistry services and is the largest provider of dentistry services in
the State of California. The company directly employs the majority
of its dentists. The company is owned by New Mountain Capital and
generated revenues of around $577 million for LTM March 31,
2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
