Moody's assigns a B3 to Premier Dental Services, Inc.'s new credit facilities, affirms the CFR at B3, stable outlook

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Premier Dental Services, Inc.'s (dba Western Dental) B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 to the proposed new senior secured bank credit facilities, and will withdraw the existing ratings upon close of the transaction. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation reflects Western Dental's continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, improved operating margins and reduced debt/EBITDA to around 7.3x for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. At the same time, Western Dental has improved its liquidity with the upsized revolving credit facility from $35 to $60 million and reduced interest expense which will support free cash flow generation.

The B3 rating assigned to the new first lien revolving credit and term loan facilities reflects that they comprise the preponderance of debt in the capital structure. Proceeds from the new facilities will repay the existing facilities at close in a largely leverage neutral transaction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that this level of leverage, along with the company's ability to reduce variable costs and growth capital expenditures if necessary, better position the company to generate free cash flow. Additionally, Western Dental's more stringent underwriting standards, focus on upfront collections and reduced interest expense, should also allow Western Dental to further improve free cash flow and de-risk earnings volatility.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Premier Dental Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Premier Dental Services, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Premier Dental Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Premier Dental Services, Inc.'s (dba Western Dental) B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very high geographic concentration in California, with about 80% of revenue. The rating also reflects risks related to Western Dental's captive financing program, as a significant portion of Western Dental's clients use financing to pay for dental services, and the risk associated with rising unemployment levels. Leverage is high at around 7.3 times but expected to improve with the return of patient volumes and more stringent underwriting standards that should also result in better free cash flow generation. Moreover, the rating is supported by the company's established market position in California and favorable industry dynamics. Further, the rating is supported by its adequate liquidity.

Western Dental has an adequate liquidity profile based on its improved cash balances of about $82 million cash balance as of March 31, 2021, and an undrawn $60 million revolver (upsized from $35 million to support the larger business). Moody's expects free cash flow to be modestly positive in 2021 due to improved volumes, lower interest expense, reduced variable costs and Western Dental's more stringent underwriting standards and focus on upfront collections.

Western Dental faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the DSOs to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. However, Moody's understands that many of Western Dental's patients are charged interest on their installment plans, which can raise longer-term social risk given the growing focus on the affordability of healthcare. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects Western Dental's financial policies to remain aggressive due to its private equity ownership.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that could adversely affect creditors. Notable terms include the following: first lien incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $120 million and 100% of LTM Consolidated EBITDA, plus unused amounts available under the General Debt Basket, plus an additional amount of incremental revolving facilities up to 4.25x First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured) or up to 6.0x First Lien Net Leverage Ratio if junior debt. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries, with the exception of any bona fide operational joint venture established for legitimate business purposes. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Western Dental's liquidity weakens, sustains leverage above 6.0 times or fails to improve operating results.

The ratings could be upgraded if Western Dental materially increases in scale and geographic diversity; follows a disciplined financial policy, increasing free cash flow, with adjusted debt to EBITDA maintained at or below 5.0 times.

Western Dental provides full service general, specialty and orthodontic dentistry services and is the largest provider of dentistry services in the State of California. The company directly employs the majority of its dentists. The company is owned by New Mountain Capital and generated revenues of around $577 million for LTM March 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

