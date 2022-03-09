Moody's assigns a Ba1 first time rating to Storskogen Group AB; outlook stable

Stockholm, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Storskogen Group AB (“Storskogen”). The outlook is stable.

“The first-time rating of Storskogen is underpinned by its diversified portfolio of small and mid-sized companies in Sweden as well as a conservatively leveraged balance sheet” says Daniel Harlid, the Vice President - Senior Analyst and the lead analyst for Storskogen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Storskogen’s Ba1 rating reflects its holdings in over 100 business units in the Nordics, in the UK and in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), creating a diversified investment portfolio both in terms of asset concentration and business diversity. It is further supported by the company’s niche strategy to only focus on smaller companies where the risk for overpaying is significantly less as competition from other investment companies and private equity is more or less absent. The rating also recognizes Storskogen’s ambition to expand its investments outside of Sweden and Europe over time, where it has most recently established presence in Asia. A successful execution of this strategy would lead to diversifying its exposure, which today is heavily concentrated to Sweden where 80% of consolidated EBITA was generated in 2021.

The rating is constrained by Storskogen’s growth-oriented investment strategy, where the book value of the parent company’s non-current financial assets grew to SEK17.0 billion in 2021 from SEK5.9 billion in 2020 and expected to grow even further during 2022. Furthermore, investment portfolio transparency is very low as Storskogen only targets unlisted companies. As such, information available for estimating portfolio value is low and rests on book values which may be exposed to severe write-downs. Although we estimate Storskogen’s Market Value-Based Leverage (MVL) to only 6% as of December 2021 (based on book value), our projections over the next 12-18 months point to a level of 25% - 35%.

Storskogen’s financial policy is balanced, governed by an overall consolidated net debt / EBITDA target of 2.0x – 3.0x and a dividend policy to pay out 0%-20% of net income to shareholders. Nevertheless, the company’s high growth ambitions do entail risks such as overpaying and increasing leverage, in particular when venturing outside its stronghold of Sweden. Although Storskogen has processes to prevent this from happening, its financial track record and the M&A strategy is short and somewhat untested. Mitigating this is that we believe asset concentration to remain low thus decreasing the risk for sizeable goodwill write-downs.

The rating incorporates Moody’s view that Storskogen’s investment strategy will gradually become more focused going forward as the company’s very high investment growth fades. Moody’s believes that a more geographically diversified portfolio coupled with a longer track record of adhering to its financial policies will benefit the ratings trajectory for Storskogen.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody’s expects Storskogen’s high investment phase to continue over the next 12-18 months which will entail a continued increase in the company’s debt load. Nevertheless, the stable outlook rests on Moody’s expectations that the company still will be able to maintain a MVL below 30%.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity profile of Storskogen is adequate. As per December 31, 2021, cash at the holdco level amounted to SEK5.0 billion. In addition, the company has access to a EUR1.0 billion (SEK10.2 billion) revolving credit facility that matures in September 2024, of which the equivalent of SEK1.0 billion in cash drawings is currently utilized. This is enough to cover debt maturities of SEK6.0 billion until 2025, translating to 2.5 years of liquidity. The facility does not have a material change clause (MAC) but has financial covenants.

ESG Considerations

The environmental risks for Storskogen are mainly centered on its underlying assets. We see the carbon transition risks on its underlying portfolio of investments as relatively limited due to a relatively high exposure to business services. Storskogen has established a framework to ensure limited social risks including good labor relations, strong gender diversity and health and safety management both at the holding company level and amongst its portfolio companies.

Storskogen has both A and B shares (the latter being listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange), which is not unusual for Swedish listed companies. The A- shares carry 10 votes per share whereas the B-shares carry 1 vote per share. Shareholder concentration is low, however, the founders (three out of four are still active in the company) control 52.5% of the votes. This concentration is to some degree mitigated by the company’s Board of Directors, where four out of five members are considered independent in relation to the company, the executive management and the company’s major shareholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure is unlikely over the next 12-18 months as the company still needs to build track record in managing its current investment portfolio that has been built up over a very short time frame. That being said, over time, positive ratings pressure could be the result of a sustained net MVL below 30%, a consolidated debt / EBITDA below 3.0x and an improved FFO coverage ratio.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company showed signs of a more aggressive investment strategy, resulting in a net MVL going above 40% or a consolidated debt / EBITDA of 4.0x on a sustained basis. Also, any signs of a deteriorating liquidity profile or a weakened FFO coverage ratio would put negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 2012 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, Storskogen an investment holding company focused on unlisted small and mid-sized companies in Europe and more recently in Asia. Its investment strategy is to acquire companies with high market shares, high profitability and strong cash conversion. As of December 2021 the book value of the parent company’s financial assets stood at SEK17.1 billion, with a consolidated revenue and EBITA of SEK17.5 billion and SEK1.7 billion respectively. The company is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and had a market cap of SEK43.4 billion as of February 28, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

