Related Issuers Charter Communications Operating, LLC Charter Communications, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Charter Communications, Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Charter Communications Inc.: Update to credit analysis Peer Snapshot: Charter Communications, Inc. - December 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Charter Communications, Inc. Announcement: Moody's says Charter's Ba2 CFR is unchanged with add-ons to 2030 and 2050 notes Rating Action: Moody's assigns a Ba1 rating to Charter's new senior secured notes 14 Apr 2020 Announcement: Moody's says Charter's Ba2 CFR is unchanged with add-ons to 2030 and 2050 notes Rating Action: Moody's assigns a Ba1 rating to Charter's new senior secured notes 14 Apr 2020 New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Charter Communications, Inc.'s (Charter) senior secured notes (maturing in 2031 and 2051) issued at Charter Communications Operating, LLC (CCO) and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. Moody's expects the proceeds of the notes issuance to be used for general corporate purposes. Charter's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and all instrument ratings, are unaffected by the proposed transaction. The outlook is stable. Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the newly issued notes will be materially the same as existing senior secured notes, ranking equally in right of payments with all of Charter's existing and future senior debt, and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis. Moody's views the transaction as credit neutral. Moody's expects the proceeds from the offerings to be principally used to repay future near-term maturities. We believe any incremental leverage (net of repayment) will not materially change the credit profile or the proportional mix of secured and unsecured debt, or the resultant creditor claim priorities in the capital structure. Assignments: ..Issuer: Charter Communications Operating, LLC ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3) RATINGS RATIONALE Charter's credit profile is supported by the company's substantial scale and share of the US market which is protected by a superior, high-speed network. Charter is the second largest cable company in the United States, passing approximately 52.2 million homes and serving about 29.2 million customers across 41 states. It provides video, data, voice, and mobile wireless services, which produced around $45.8 billion in revenue in 2019, principally from about 53.7 million residential and commercial primary service units (PSU's) and over 1 million mobile lines. Broadband demand drives growth and profitability, providing an operating hedge to weakness in video and voice services while solid free cash flows support good financial flexibility. Charter's credit profile reflects governance risks, notably a financial policy that tolerates high absolute debt levels and elevated financial leverage. Charter's financial policy remains a key driver of the credit profile, with management targeting net debt-to-EBITDA in the 4.0-4.5x range despite the capacity to delever further with a more conservative financial policy. Charter is also challenged by declining voice and video services which is experiencing secular decline from intense competition. Lower video penetration is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Charter has also just begun offering mobile wireless services through its MVNO with Verizon Communications Inc., making it a true quad-player. While we anticipate this service to add scale, diversify revenues, increase subscribers and help reduce churn / increase retention, we also expect wireless start-up costs to be a burden on profits and cash flows with steady-state economics that are less favorable than the existing cable model. The senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes at Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Time Warner Cable LLC, and Time Warner Cable Enterprises LLC are rated Ba1 (LGD3), one notch above the Ba2 CFR. Secured lenders benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured notes at CCO Holdings, LLC. The senior unsecured notes at CCO Holdings, LLC. are the most junior claims and are rated B1 (LGD5), and are subordinated to the secured obligations of its subsidiaries. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. Estimated lease rejection claims and trade payables are unrated, and do not affect the instrument level ratings given their insignificance to the total quantum of obligations. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt, revenues, and EBITDA will near $76 billion, $47-48 billion, and $17-18 billion, respectively by the end of 2020 (all Moody's adjusted). We project EBITDA margins in mid-30% range will produce free cash flows near $4.5 billion. Key assumptions include capex to revenue near 15% and average borrowing costs near 5.5%. We expect video PSU's to fall by low single digit percent, and data PSU's to rise by mid-single digit percent. We assume ramping the mobile wireless business will be a net cash cost of over $1 billion (over the next 12 to 18 months). We expect key credit metrics to remain stable or improve modestly, and free cash flow to debt to improve, approaching 6% by 2020. We expect liquidity to remain good. Charter is a public company. The largest shareholders are Liberty Broadband Corporation and Advance/Newhouse, and institutional investors. The company has 13 directors on its Board, including the CEO, with the majority of the members deemed independent. Leverage, which is currently near 4.5x (Moody's adjusted, 2019 year-end), will remain relatively unchanged with any improvement over the next 12-18 month likely to be marginal, driven principally by modest EBITDA growth. Based on historical patterns, we don't expect Charter to voluntarily or materially reduce debt with free cash flow, but assume maturities will be refinanced/rolled over with excess cash flow used for share repurchases and other corporation transactions. The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity with positive free cash flow, a largely undrawn $4.75 billion revolver facility, and only incurrence-based financial covenants. Alternate liquidity is constrained with a largely secured capital structure. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: Moody's would consider an upgrade if: • Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) is sustained below 4.0x, and • Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5% An upgrade would also be conditional on a high level of confidence that further deterioration in the voice and video business, and or losses in mobile services will not materially change the credit profile of the business. Moody's would consider a downgrade if: • Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) is sustained above 4.5x, or • Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single digit percent We would also consider a negative rating action if further deterioration in the voice and video services, and or losses in mobile services materially and unfavorably changed the credit profile of the company. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Charter Communications, Inc., headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, passing approximately 52.2 million homes, and serving about 29.2 million customers across 41 states at the end of 2019. It provides video, data, voice, and mobile wireless services, with roughly 53.7 million residential and commercial primary service units (PSU's) and over 1 million mobile lines, at the end of 2019. Revenue in 2019 was about $45.8 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Jason Cuomo

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

