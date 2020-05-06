Moody's assigns a Ba1 rating to Flutter; outlook stable

Paris, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a corporate family rating ("CFR") of Ba1 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of Ba1-PD to Flutter Entertainment plc ("Flutter") following the closing of its merger with The Stars Group Inc. ("TSG", B2 Stable). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba1 rating to Flutter's GBP950 million senior secured term loan A and GBP450 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"). The outlook is stable.

On 2nd October 2019, Flutter and TSG announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of an all-share combination. Following shareholder and competition authority approvals, the company finalized the merger on the 5th May 2020. Immediately post-closing of the transaction there will be no cross guarantees or cross default between the financial debt at Flutter and TSG. Moody's understands there will be a full merger from a credit standpoint once TSG's term loan B is refinanced or amended, with cross guarantees and cross default for all debt under the newly formed consolidated group. The Ba1 CFR reflects the credit profile of the merged entity.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Flutter's Ba1 CFR is supported by: (i) its leading position in the global online gaming market with podium positions in the largest online regulated markets; (ii) its focus on the online segment, which is the main growing segment in the gaming industry; (iii) its diversified product offering within the gaming market, supported by leading brands; (iv) the good positioning of its products and business model relative to peers, which should allow it to capture the significant growth opportunities in the US, which is expected to become the largest market globally in the medium-term; (v) the strategic rationale for the merger that in addition to the complementary nature and diversification of the two businesses, it will also generate cost synergies as well as potentially sizeable revenues and capex synergies; (vi) the company's good free cash flow generation; and (vii) the publicly stated financial policy, which is committed to deleveraging and balancing the interests of creditors and shareholders.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by: (i) the geographical concentration in the UK online market, although the company will increasingly grow its exposure in the US; (ii) the regulatory risk associated with the gaming industry; (iii) its exposure to unregulated markets; (iv) the execution risk associated with the transformational merger with TSG, especially shortly after the integration of SkyBet by TSG; and (v) the high opening leverage at 4.1x as of Dec-19, pro-forma the merger and including cost synergies.

Moody's sees limited disruption from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the company's large online presence, representing more than 90% of combined revenues. The strong growth of the gaming segment during the lockdown period is supported by the shift of customers from the retail segment to online as well as cross-selling of products. Based on the first quarter trading update[1], Moody's expects that this trend will strongly, if not fully, mitigate the decline in sports betting following the suspension of sporting events and lost retail earnings. Therefore, Moody's expects that top line will remain broadly on par to 2019.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Flutter's liquidity to be good and supported by: (i) cash on balance sheet of around GBP430 million as of December 2019 for the consolidated group; (ii) an undrawn GBP450 million RCF; (iii) the negative trade working capital; and (iv) forecasts for strong cash generation, even during the lockdown period.

The Senior Facility Agreement ("SFA") contains a maintenance finance covenant based on consolidated net leverage set at 5.1x (i.e. including the debt at TSG) and tested semi-annually. Net leverage was 3.9x on a combined basis as of December 2019 and Moody's expects that Flutter will maintain adequate headroom under this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology, the PDR is Ba1-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including bank debt and notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to grow at least in line with the online market, and any regulatory pressure will be largely offset by the synergies achieved. We expect that Flutter's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA on a combined basis, will improve to below 3.5x and decrease towards 3.0x in the next 12-18 months depending on the company's commitment to repay debt with internally-generated cash flows.

In the medium-term, the company's growth and US market position should help strengthen the company's business profile. However, we recognize that it will take a couple of years before they generate material EBITDA from the US market. The outlook assumes that Flutter will not undertake material debt-funded acquisitions and will remain committed to deleveraging through debt repayment as per its financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

-The company is able to fully benefit from the material growth opportunities in the US and hereby balance its geographical exposure and regulatory risk;

-Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 3.0x on a sustainable basis;

-Moody's adjusted FCF/debt improves above 15%;

- The company maintains a financial policy that continues to balance creditor and shareholder interests, including a proven commitment to debt reduction.

Negative rating pressure could arise if:

-Operating performance deteriorates more than Moody's forecasts in the next 12-18 months on the back of a deeper recession;

-Regulation has a material impact on the profitability of Flutter's online activity and the company is unable to mitigate this;

-The integration of TSG creates disruptions that negatively affects Flutter's operating performance or FCF generation;

-Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 4.0x for a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Flutter Entertainment plc, headquartered in Dublin, is the worldwide leader in the gaming segment following the merger with Stars Group. The combined entity operates sports betting, gaming and poker online, mainly in the UK & Ireland, Australia and the US. It also operates a retail network in the UK & Ireland. Pro forma the merger of Flutter and Stars, the company generated GBP4,146 million of revenue and GBP1,116 million of EBITDA in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Regulatory news 17-Apr-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Florent Egonneau

AVP-Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

