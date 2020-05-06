Moody's assigns a Ba1 rating to Flutter; outlook stable

Paris, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a corporate family rating ("CFR") of Ba1 and a probability
of default rating ("PDR") of Ba1-PD to Flutter Entertainment plc
("Flutter") following the closing of its merger with The Stars
Group Inc. ("TSG", B2 Stable). Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned a Ba1 rating to Flutter's GBP950 million senior
secured term loan A and GBP450 million revolving credit facility ("RCF").
The outlook is stable.
On 2nd October 2019, Flutter and TSG announced that they had reached
an agreement on the terms of an all-share combination. Following
shareholder and competition authority approvals, the company finalized
the merger on the 5th May 2020. Immediately post-closing
of the transaction there will be no cross guarantees or cross default
between the financial debt at Flutter and TSG. Moody's understands
there will be a full merger from a credit standpoint once TSG's
term loan B is refinanced or amended, with cross guarantees and
cross default for all debt under the newly formed consolidated group.
The Ba1 CFR reflects the credit profile of the merged entity.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Flutter's Ba1 CFR is supported by: (i) its leading position
in the global online gaming market with podium positions in the largest
online regulated markets; (ii) its focus on the online segment,
which is the main growing segment in the gaming industry; (iii) its
diversified product offering within the gaming market, supported
by leading brands; (iv) the good positioning of its products and
business model relative to peers, which should allow it to capture
the significant growth opportunities in the US, which is expected
to become the largest market globally in the medium-term;
(v) the strategic rationale for the merger that in addition to the complementary
nature and diversification of the two businesses, it will also generate
cost synergies as well as potentially sizeable revenues and capex synergies;
(vi) the company's good free cash flow generation; and (vii)
the publicly stated financial policy, which is committed to deleveraging
and balancing the interests of creditors and shareholders.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by: (i) the geographical
concentration in the UK online market, although the company will
increasingly grow its exposure in the US; (ii) the regulatory risk
associated with the gaming industry; (iii) its exposure to unregulated
markets; (iv) the execution risk associated with the transformational
merger with TSG, especially shortly after the integration of SkyBet
by TSG; and (v) the high opening leverage at 4.1x as of Dec-19,
pro-forma the merger and including cost synergies.
Moody's sees limited disruption from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to
the company's large online presence, representing more than
90% of combined revenues. The strong growth of the gaming
segment during the lockdown period is supported by the shift of customers
from the retail segment to online as well as cross-selling of products.
Based on the first quarter trading update[1], Moody's
expects that this trend will strongly, if not fully, mitigate
the decline in sports betting following the suspension of sporting events
and lost retail earnings. Therefore, Moody's expects
that top line will remain broadly on par to 2019.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Flutter's liquidity to be good and supported
by: (i) cash on balance sheet of around GBP430 million as of December
2019 for the consolidated group; (ii) an undrawn GBP450 million RCF;
(iii) the negative trade working capital; and (iv) forecasts for
strong cash generation, even during the lockdown period.
The Senior Facility Agreement ("SFA") contains a maintenance finance covenant
based on consolidated net leverage set at 5.1x (i.e.
including the debt at TSG) and tested semi-annually. Net
leverage was 3.9x on a combined basis as of December 2019 and Moody's
expects that Flutter will maintain adequate headroom under this covenant.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
Methodology, the PDR is Ba1-PD, in line with the CFR,
reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary
for capital structures including bank debt and notes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to
grow at least in line with the online market, and any regulatory
pressure will be largely offset by the synergies achieved. We expect
that Flutter's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted
debt/EBITDA on a combined basis, will improve to below 3.5x
and decrease towards 3.0x in the next 12-18 months depending
on the company's commitment to repay debt with internally-generated
cash flows.
In the medium-term, the company's growth and US market
position should help strengthen the company's business profile.
However, we recognize that it will take a couple of years before
they generate material EBITDA from the US market. The outlook assumes
that Flutter will not undertake material debt-funded acquisitions
and will remain committed to deleveraging through debt repayment as per
its financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
-The company is able to fully benefit from the material growth
opportunities in the US and hereby balance its geographical exposure and
regulatory risk;
-Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 3.0x
on a sustainable basis;
-Moody's adjusted FCF/debt improves above 15%;
- The company maintains a financial policy that continues to balance
creditor and shareholder interests, including a proven commitment
to debt reduction.
Negative rating pressure could arise if:
-Operating performance deteriorates more than Moody's forecasts
in the next 12-18 months on the back of a deeper recession;
-Regulation has a material impact on the profitability of Flutter's
online activity and the company is unable to mitigate this;
-The integration of TSG creates disruptions that negatively affects
Flutter's operating performance or FCF generation;
-Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 4.0x
for a prolonged period.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Flutter Entertainment plc, headquartered in Dublin, is the
worldwide leader in the gaming segment following the merger with Stars
Group. The combined entity operates sports betting, gaming
and poker online, mainly in the UK & Ireland, Australia
and the US. It also operates a retail network in the UK & Ireland.
Pro forma the merger of Flutter and Stars, the company generated
GBP4,146 million of revenue and GBP1,116 million of EBITDA
in 2019.
