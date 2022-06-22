Moody's assigns a Ba1 rating to MSCI's senior unsecured term loan due 2027

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") rated MSCI Inc.'s ("MSCI") $350 million senior unsecured term loan due 2027 at Ba1. MSCI's Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and existing Ba1 senior unsecured note and revolving credit facility ratings, as well as the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating, remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

On June 9, MSCI amended its credit agreement to add the new term loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MSCI's Ba1 CFR is supported by a growing, recurring subscription base of investment risk management and decision support tools and equity index products. Revenue of about $2.1 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 is small and debt to EBITDA of almost 4.0 times (pro forma for the new term loan) is high compared to many other service industry issuers also rated at Ba1. However, impressive EBITA margins of around 55% and strong free cash flow to debt anticipated to be around 13% provide ratings support.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Assets under management ("AUM") -based fees could be volatile because they are correlated to the value of exchanged-traded funds linked to its indices. Given recent declines in global equity values, MSCI may experience a decline in AUM-linked revenue and profits in 2022. Because AUM-based fees are among the company's most profitable businesses, profits could decline at a faster rate than revenue. That said, Moody's anticipates MSCI's overall revenue and profits will grow in 2022, although profit rates and free cash flow may decline from March 2022 LTM levels. Moody;s expects highly recurring subscription fees for index, asset management software and other products will mitigate the anticipated AUM-based fee declines. Rating pressure is unlikely to develop unless subscription renewal rates decline while equity markets remain disrupted for a prolonged period.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's assessment of MSCI's liquidity profile as very good. Moody's expects MSCI will maintain over $500 million of cash and cash equivalents. Including the net proceeds of the new $350 million term loan, the company had about $1.0 billion of cash as of March 31, 2022. Additional liquidity support is provided by robust free cash flow anticipated to fall from $583 million for the LTM period ended March 2022 to around $300 million annually over the next 12 to 15 months. Full availability of the $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility which expires in 2027, provides additional support.

The term loan and revolver require the company to maintain a maximum net leverage ratio (as defined in the legal agreement; not Moody's adjusted) below 4.25 times (or 4.50 times for two fiscal quarters following a material acquisition) and a minimum interest coverage of at least 4.0 times. Moody's anticipates MSCI will maintain a healthy cushion compared to required levels.

The Ba1 rating assigned to the new term loan reflects both the Ba1-PD PDR and a loss given default assessment of LGD4, the same as all other rated MSCI debt. The term loan is unsecured and guaranteed by all existing and subsequently acquired material domestic subsidiaries of MSCI.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for low-to-mid single-digit rate revenue growth, EBITA margins above 50% and debt to EBITDA to remain around 3.5 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if revenue scale expands, customer and industry scope widens and revenue and profits become less sensitive to changes in global equity market valuations. Quantitatively, positive rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.0 times and free cash flow to debt will stay above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's notes a meaningful increase in competition, MSCI's client retention rates deteriorate or a more difficult pricing environment evolves. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's anticipates low revenue growth, a substantial erosion in rates of profitability, debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0 times, or free cash flow to debt under 8%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Assignments:

..Issuer: MSCI Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

MSCI is a global provider of investment risk and decision support tools, including indices and portfolio risk and performance analytics products and services. Moody's expects revenues of over $2.0 billion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

