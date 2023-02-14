Moody's assigns a Ba2 CFR to World Wide Technology Holding Co., LLC; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating to World Wide Technology Holding Co., LLC (WWT) or (World Wide Technology). Moody's also assigned a Ba3 instrument rating to the proposed senior secured first lien term loan. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the term loan will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, pay associated fees and expenses, finance working capital needs, and add cash for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: World Wide Technology Holding Co., LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: World Wide Technology Holding Co., LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects WWT's scale, growth profile, and low financial leverage, balanced by inconsistent free cash flow generation due to low margins and material shareholder distributions. Moody's expects pro-forma adjusted debt leverage of approximately 2.2x driven by growth and increased services revenue mix offset by reinvestment in sales and engineering personnel. The rating also factors in the potential for WWT to exercise its option to redeem certain preferred units held by a third-party investor and pursue acquisitions which could increase leverage over the intermediate term.

WWT benefits from a leading market position as an information technology value added reseller to large enterprises and government clients in the U.S. The company has good customer relationships as evidenced by the 12-year average tenure of its top 50 clients and an approximately 85% retention rate, supporting growth and revenue visibility. WWT is a leading distribution partner of major IT original equipment manufacturers including Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) and Dell Technologies, Inc. (Dell), whose products represented nearly half of revenue. A heavy product mix (95% of revenue in 2021) constrains WWT's (Moody's adjusted) EBITDA margin, providing limited financial flexibility, although mitigated by access to committed sources of external liquidity.

WWT has good liquidity, supported by $119 million of cash at the close of the transaction, which Moody's expects will be maintained at approximately $100 million on an ongoing basis. In addition, WWT has access to an approximate $1.2 Billion ABL working capital credit facility expiring in June 2024. The facility will be approximately $91 million drawn pro forma for anticipated repayment of $633 million in outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2022. The proposed term loan does not possess negative financial maintenance covenants. The ABL working capital credit facility has a minimum tangible net worth and a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio covenant. Moody's expects WWT will maintain a strong cushion on an ongoing basis.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's view that enterprise IT demand will support mid-single digit revenue growth, supported by double-digit services growth, albeit from a small base. Moody's also anticipates adjusted EBITDA margins sustained at low single digit percentage range resulting in leverage of around 2x over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if increased services mix leads to EBITDA margin expansion to approaching mid-single digit or higher while maintaining total debt to EBITDA at or below 3x (Moody's adjusted). The company would also need to maintain a very good liquidity position and exhibit prudent financial policies to be considered for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if WWT does not generate positive organic revenue growth or if EBITDA growth is insufficient to maintain consistent positive free cash flow and total debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x on a sustained basis. WWT could also be downgraded if market share erodes, liquidity weakens, or the company shifts to aggressive financial policies.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba3 rating on WWT's proposed senior secured first lien term loan due 2030 reflects floor plan financing (averaging approximately $1.2 billion outstanding over the past three years) and the ABL working capital line's superior claim position to certain account receivables, inventory and cash accounts. Moody's treats a discounted portion of the balance of average trade payables less the average outstanding floor plan financing balance as a loss absorbing unsecured claim.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity of up $375 million or 100% of LTM EBITDA, whichever is greater, plus unlimited amounts subject to a 2.5x net first lien leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $175 million and 50% of EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loan.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which provide that no intellectual property that is material to the business of the company or any of the other guarantors, or that is otherwise of material value, could be assigned, transferred, or exclusively licensed or sublicensed to any unrestricted subsidiary.

Non-wholly owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guaranteed releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that 100% of the lenders consent to any subordination of the lien on a material portion of the collateral (subject to exceptions to be agreed) and/or the express subordination of any loan in right of payment to any other indebtedness.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Governance is a key consideration for the ratings. World Wide Technology's Credit Impact Score is moderately negative, reflecting moderate environmental and social risks, which are in line with the distribution and supply chain services sector. The CIS score also incorporates moderately negative governance risk as a result of World Wide Technology's financial strategy and controlling ownership.

World Wide Technology has moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, including carbon transition risks as a large, mainly North American IT distributor, solutions provider, and value-added reseller. The carbon transition risk relates to the need to move product from point A to point B and the costs associated with third party providers of delivery transitioning away from gas and diesel engines. There is some geographic diversification. However, World Wide Technology is reliant on its two largest partners, Cisco and Dell, for more than 40% of revenue. Beyond these two vendors, there is less reliance on any single program. This revenue diversity reduces risk in a scenario in which a given program is impacted by an environmental event.

Social risks are moderately negative, primarily related to potential disruptions from availability of highly skilled labor, labor standards, wage or benefits demands, and legal issues associated with its workforce.

Governance risks are moderately negative. World Wide Technology is majority controlled by chairman and founder Dave Steward. He and two of his appointees sit on the five-member board. The CEO and co-founder who has a minority stake also sits on the board. BDT capital appoints one director. However, the company adheres to a conservative financial policy characterized by a long-term leverage target of less than 2x. The company has a long track record since its founding in 1990 and remains founder controlled and led.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, World Wide Technology is an IT value added reseller for enterprises, service providers and government clients. WWT generated $16.9 billion of revenue in 2022. The company is majority owned and controlled by co-founder and chairman David Steward and his family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

