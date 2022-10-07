Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to Allwyn International a.s.

Paris, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Allwyn International a.s. (Allwyn or the company). The outlook is stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

• Allwyn's exposure to the relatively resilient lottery segment of the gaming industry, coupled with its diversified geographic exposure

• The successful award of the UK license, which will increase diversity and improve Allwyn's business profile

• Allwyn's moderate leverage and prudent financial policy

• Its adequate liquidity and conservative cash flow management at the holding company level

RATINGS RATIONALE

Allwyn's Ba2 CFR rating reflects its predominant exposure to lotteries, with high market shares across geographies, providing a higher resilience of revenues and profitability compared to other gaming peers. Allwyn's offer is also complemented by scratchcards, iGaming and sports betting, providing a degree of diversification. Additionally, the Ba2 CFR also incorporates considerations about the improvement in the business profile, following the award of the Fourth UK National Lottery license. The company has a balanced geographic exposure across four major countries (Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, and Italy, excluding the newly awarded UK): although local subsidiaries are not fully owned (with the exception of the Czech Republic), their proportional contribution to group revenues is fairly similar. Allwyn operates both through physical points of sale and online, where Moody's expects to see higher growth rates. Allwyn's moderate proportional leverage and its conservative financial policy also support the Ba2 CFR.

Allwyn's rating is constrained by its reliance on external funding, at the holding level, to finance expansion and on upstreamed dividends to service debt at the holding company. Moody's believes dividends paid to shareholders might be significant over time, even if they will not be regular in nature. Additionally, the Ba2 CFR is constrained by some uncertainty related to the renewal of few expiring licenses in three to five years' time.

Moody's expects the company's leverage, measured by proportionally adjusted gross debt / EBITDA, will range around 3.5x in the next 18 months, significantly improving from 3.9x achieved at December 2021, while retained cash flow / net debt, measured on a proportional basis, is forecast to remain around 25%-30% in the same period.

Moody's also acknowledges that the increasing pressure on consumers' disposable income, following the persistent and broad inflationary trends, might represent a risk for the company's revenues, albeit the rating agency recognises that Allwyn's portfolio has shown a high degree of resilience in the past, with some benefits coming from lottery's small average tickets size.

LIQUIDITY

Allwyn's adequate liquidity profile is supported by around €1.19 billion of cash on balance sheet (on a fully consolidated basis) as of June 2022 and a total of around €600 million available under the committed revolving credit facilities (RCF) at different entities within the group, of which €243 million at the holding company. Moody's expects the financial covenants per the committed RCF and available at the holding level will be amply complied with. Major cash outflows relate to dividends paid to minorities of around €300 million each year, to acquisitions (including increased stakes in subsidiaries), as well as minor debt repayments. Moody's expects debt maturities in 2024 to be refinanced well in advance.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that proportionally adjusted gross debt / EBITDA will remain stable in the next 18 months at around 3.5x. Additionally Moody's expects liquidity to remain solid and that there will be no debt-financed acquisitions or distributions leading to a material increase in leverage. Moody's also expects the holding company to maintain a positive cash flow generation and to refinance 2024 maturities well in advance of expiry. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that the regulatory environment will not significantly change.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could materialise in the event that the company shows a consistent track record of reducing leverage, with an evidenced commitment to conservative financial policies including maintaining proportionally adjusted gross debt / EBITDA well below 3.5x on a sustainable basis. At the same time, upward rating pressure would also require the holding company to generate strong cash flow generation on a sustainable basis and maintain strong levels of liquidity to service upcoming debt maturities such that it moderates dividend and M&A spending when necessary. Positive rating pressure would also require the company to maintain positive organic growth, without adverse changes to the regulatory environment or to concession renewal conditions, and to show a continuous track record of successful execution and integration of acquired businesses.

Downward pressure could arise if proportionally adjusted gross debt / EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x, or in the event the level of cash flow generation weakens at the holding company, such that there is a reduced buffer to adequately service debt. Downward pressure could also arise if liquidity for the consolidated group weakens or there is evidence of a less conservative financial policy than expected, with material debt financed acquisitions and a high level of recurring dividends. Organic revenue declines, adverse changes to the regulatory environment or to prospects for license renewals or execution missteps could, as well, put downward pressure on the rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers social risk to be a key rating driver, in line with Moody's ESG framework. This is due to the highly regulated nature of the business and the intrinsic risks of changes in the regulatory environment, which might materially affect the company's revenues generation and its profitability.

Similarly, Moody's believes governance to be a key rating driver: the company's prudent financial policy, moderate leverage and good financial disclosure are partially offset by the substantial minority ownership of operating subsidiaries and reliance on upstream dividends to service debt at the holding company level.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Allwyn, headquartered in Prague, is a multinational lottery and gaming operator active principally in Czech Republic, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, and Austria. The group reported around €1.8 billion net gaming revenues in 2021 on a fully consolidated basis. The company is owned by KKCG, an investment group founded by Mr. Karel Komarek in 1995.

