Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to Burford Capital Global Finance LLC's proposed notes

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a backed Ba2 long-term rating to Burford Capital Global Finance LLC's proposed new senior unsecured notes. Burford Capital Global Finance is a subsidiary of Burford Capital Limited (Burford; Ba2 corporate family rating), a New York based litigation finance company. Burford and its subsidiaries' existing ratings and stable outlooks are not affected by today's rating action.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Burford Capital Global Finance LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's assigned a backed Ba2 rating to the proposed new senior unsecured notes based on Burford's credit profile as reflected in its Ba2 corporate family rating as well as the notes' senior priority in Burford's overall capital structure. The notes are supported by the unconditional guarantees of ultimate parent Burford as well as affiliates Burford Capital Finance LLC (Ba2 stable) and Burford Capital PLC (Ba2 stable) on a senior unsecured basis. Proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes potentially including repayment of debt.

Burford's ratings reflect its strong capital position to buffer asset and earnings volatility that stems from its litigation investments. The company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets of 53% at 31 December 2021 is well above the average for other specialty finance subsectors. However, the requirement that Burford adjust the carrying value of its assets to estimated fair values increases the volatility of the company's reported capital position.

By maintaining high cash balances, employing low leverage and laddering its debt maturities, Burford has effectively managed its liquidity risks. Moody's views Burford's proposed new senior notes issuance as a credit positive step toward further diversifying its funding and extending its debt maturity profile.

Burford's profitability, historically strong, can be volatile due to the uneven timing of the resolution of legal cases the company finances. In 2021, Burford recorded a net loss of $72 million, reflecting lower realized gains stemming from a slowdown in case progress due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. However, Moody's believes that the investment returns on the company's litigation investments have not been weakened, only delayed. Additionally, Burford increased new investment commitments and deployments in 2021, setting the stage for strong future performance.

Burford's credit challenges include the esoteric and illiquid nature of the company's litigation investments, which have indeterminate realization in terms of both timing and amount, contributing to high expected asset and earnings volatility. Income typically includes material unrealized gains, which also contributes to volatility and weakens reported earnings quality. Burford's potential for rapid growth adds to operational complexity and execution risk. While Burford's investment yields are strong on average over time, the range of possible outcomes, including total loss, and reliance on estimates of litigation outcomes, albeit rendered by highly experienced attorneys, warrants that the company operate with strong capital and liquidity positions.

Burford's outlook is stable, based on Moody's expectation that Burford will continue to maintain its overall strong, though potentially volatile earnings strength, and effectively manage liquidity and capital positions over the next 12 -- 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Burford's ratings if the company: 1) demonstrates strong management of inherently volatile investment income, including by maintaining a diverse investment portfolio and low investment concentrations; 2) diversifies funding while maintaining low leverage and strong liquidity; and 3) increases alternate liquidity in the form of committed revolving credit capacity.

Moody's could downgrade Burford's ratings if the company: 1) increases expected earnings, cash flow and asset volatility by increasing investment concentrations or through more aggressive investment selection; 2) materially weakens liquidity, including by reducing cash balances; 3) materially increases leverage, narrowing the cushion versus the company's leverage covenant.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

