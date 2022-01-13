Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to Commercial Metals senior notes

New York, January 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Commercial Metals Company's ("Commercial Metals") proposed $300 million 10 year senior notes. The company plans to use the proceeds from the note offering for general corporate purposes. Commercial Metals Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Ba2 senior unsecured note rating, (P)Ba2 senior unsecured shelf rating, its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 and its stable outlook remain unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Commercial Metals Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Commercial Metals Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its strong position in the rebar and merchant bar markets in the US, as well as its exposure to the steel market in Eastern Europe through its operations in Poland. It also incorporates our expectation for the company to maintain relatively low financial leverage, ample interest coverage and good liquidity as its operating performance remains historically strong in fiscal 2022 (ends August 2022). Commercial Metals rating is constrained by its reliance on two steel product categories, its dependence on cyclical construction activity, its exposure to volatile steel and scrap prices and its focus on acquisitive and organic growth investments. Although, the company has a track record of prudently funding its growth initiatives without materially impacting its credit profile.

We anticipate that Commercial Metals operating earnings will remain historically robust in fiscal 2022 and could exceed the record high adjusted EBITDA of $835 million produced in fiscal 2021. The company will continue to benefit from solid demand which should be bolstered by spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, higher steel prices, historically wide metal spreads, incremental profits from its new rolling line in Europe along with the potential EBITDA contribution from the pending Tensar acquisition. The robust operating results will enable the company to generate strong operating cash flows, which along with the proceeds of the note offering and the $313 million proceeds from the sale of land in Rancho Cucamonga, CA will be used to fund the $550 million Tensar acquisition, the remaining investment in its second Arizona micro mill and its new fourth micro mill that will be situated to serve the Northeast, MidAtlantic, and Mid-Western US markets. We anticipate the company will also spend more of its free cash and possibly a portion of its cash balance on share repurchases and dividends since it announced a new $350 million share repurchase program in October 2021 and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share from $0.12 per share.

If Commercial Metals generates around $900 million of adjusted EBITDA and utilizes all free cash on organic growth initiatives, acquisitions and shareholder returns and does not repay any of its debt prior to maturity, then its leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) will decline to about 1.5x and its interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) will be around 10.0x. While these metrics will be very strong for the company's Ba1 corporate family rating, they are expected to materially weaken when steel prices return to a more sustainable level as imports rise and demand eventually ebbs and additional domestic capacity comes online. Also, Commercial Metals upside ratings potential is constrained by the volatility of steel and scrap prices, its reliance on cyclical construction end markets and its limited scale and product diversity versus higher rated domestic steel producers.

Commercial Metals has a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflecting its good liquidity profile including $415 million of cash and availability of about $659 million under its credit and accounts receivable facilities as of November 2021. The company has a $400 million (secured by US inventory and US fabrication receivables) revolving credit facility expiring March 2026, mostly undrawn except for letters of credit, and a $150 million accounts receivable securitization program expiring in March 2023. The company also has a $78 million revolving credit facility in Poland with the majority of the facility amount expiring in March 2024, which is mostly undrawn except for letters of credit. The company's US credit agreement has financial maintenance covenants including a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x and a debt to capitalization ratio not to exceed 60%. It should remain comfortably in compliance with these covenants.

The stable ratings outlook incorporates our expectation the company will produce historically strong operating results in fiscal 2022 which will result in credit metrics that are robust for its Ba1 rating, but will return to a level that is more commensurate with the rating when steel prices and metal spreads trend towards historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Commercial Metals' ratings could be upgraded should it sustain an EBIT margin above 8%, a leverage ratio below 2.75x, interest coverage above 4.0x and operating cash flow less dividends above 25% of outstanding debt through various steel price points and metal spread environments.

The ratings could be downgraded if economic weakness or increased competition leads to a material deterioration in its operating performance and credit metrics. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if its EBIT margin is sustained below 4%, its leverage ratio above 4.0x and interest coverage below 2.5x.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Commercial Metals Company manufactures steel through its six electric arc furnace mini mills and two micro mills in the United States and has total rolling capacity of about 5.9 million tons. It also operates steel fabrication facilities and ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recycling facilities in the US and has a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill with about 1.2 million tons of rolling capacity and fabrication operations in Poland. Revenues for the twelve months ended November 30, 2021 were $7.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

