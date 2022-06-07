Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to KB Home's proposed unsecured notes, changes outlook to positive

Approximately $1.7 billion of debt securities affected

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook for KB Home to positive from stable and affirmed all ratings of the company, including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Ba2 ratings on senior unsecured notes. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to KB Home's proposed senior unsecured notes due 2030.

"The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations of KB Home's robust expansion in revenue scale in the next 12 months, supported by favorable demographic trends, the company's focus on first-time home buyer for over half of home closings, and its strong backlog position of $5.7 billion at February 28, 2022," says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President ? Senior Credit Officer. "We also expect continued strengthening in credit metrics, including a decline in leverage through a build in net worth and repayment of revolver borrowings, and maintenance of solid gross margins."

The proceeds from KB Home's proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2030 will be used to retire its $350 million senior unsecured notes due September 2022. The transaction benefits the company's liquidity profile by extending its debt maturities while being leverage neutral.

The following rating actions were taken

Assignments:

..Issuer: KB Home

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: KB Home

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KB Home

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

KB Home's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1) the company's conservative financial policy focused on balance sheet strength and deleveraging through earnings retention and debt reduction, and its long-term leverage target of 30% to 40% total debt to cap; 2) the company's large scale and position as the sixth largest homebuilder by homes closed and the seventh largest homebuilder by revenue in the US; 3) the focus on the first-time homebuyer segment, for 55% of total home deliveries, which will benefit from the demand of millennials; and 4) the company's largely built-to-order strategy, which provides visibility into revenue and reduces inventory risk.

At the same time, KB Home's credit profile is constrained by: 1) the company's concentration of 45% of revenue and 30% of home closings in California; 2) shareholder friendly activities, including dividends and share repurchases; 3) a supply of owned land of nearly four years, which could be subject to impairments in the event of a market weakening; and 4) the cyclicality of the homebuilding sector and exposure to significant volatility in results, and input cost pressures faced by the industry.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that KB Home will maintain very good liquidity in the next 12 to 15 months, supported by its $240 million of cash balance at February 28, 2022, ample availability under its $1.09 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in February 2027, good cushion under financial covenants, and generally positive cash flow from operations.

The Ba2 rating on senior unsecured notes, at the same level with the company's Corporate Family Rating, reflects the capital structure that is composed of one class of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company significantly increases size, scale and geographic diversity, and maintains conservative financial policies, while sector conditions remain favorable. Maintenance of strong credit metrics, including debt to book capitalization below 35%, homebuilding EBIT to interest coverage above 6.0x, gross margin above 20%, along with strong cash flow and very good liquidity would also be important considerations for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies grow more aggressive or operating results weaken meaningfully. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if homebuilding debt to book capitalization increases toward 45%, homebuilding EBIT to interest coverage declines below 5.0x, gross margin declines significantly, or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KB Home, headquartered in Los Angeles, is one of the country's largest homebuilders, with presence in 45 markets in nine states and four geographic regions. In the LTM period ended February 28, 2022, KB Home generated about $6.0 billion in homebuilding revenue and $600 million in consolidated net income.

