Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority tax exempt bonds that will be repaid by Commercial Metals under an unsecured loan agreement

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 senior unsecured
rating to the $150 million Maricopa County Industrial Development
Authority, AZ ("MCIDA") exempt facilities revenue bonds.
The bonds will be repayable under an unsecured loan agreement between
Commercial Metals Company ("Commercial Metals") and the Maricopa
County Industrial Development Authority, AZ. The bonds are
considered a senior unsecured obligation for Commercial Metals and have
the same rating as the company's other unsecured debt. The
proceeds of the bonds are being loaned to Commercial Metals and will be
used to finance a portion of the cost of the new micro mill located in
Mesa, Arizona. Commercial Metals Ba1 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR),
Ba2 senior unsecured note rating, (P)Ba2 senior unsecured shelf
rating, its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 and
its stable outlook remain unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Maricopa County Industrial Dev. Auth.,
AZ
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Commercial Metals Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its strong position
in the rebar and merchant bar markets in the US, as well as its
exposure to the steel market in Eastern Europe through its operations
in Poland. It also incorporates our expectation for the company
to maintain relatively low financial leverage, ample interest coverage
and good liquidity as its operating performance remains historically strong
in fiscal 2022 (ends August 2022). Commercial Metals rating is
constrained by its reliance on two steel product categories, its
dependence on cyclical construction activity, its exposure to volatile
steel and scrap prices and its focus on acquisitive and organic growth
investments. Although, the company has a track record of
prudently funding its growth initiatives without materially impacting
its credit profile.
We anticipate that Commercial Metals operating earnings will remain historically
robust in fiscal 2022 and could exceed the record high adjusted EBITDA
of $835 million produced in fiscal 2021. The company will
continue to benefit from solid demand which should be bolstered by spending
related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, higher steel
prices, historically wide metal spreads, incremental profits
from its new rolling line in Europe along with the potential EBITDA contribution
from the pending Tensar acquisition. The robust operating results
will enable the company to generate strong operating cash flows,
which along with the proceeds of its recent $300 million note offering
and the proposed $150 million tax-exempt bonds combined
with the $313 million proceeds from the sale of land in Rancho
Cucamonga, CA will be used to fund the $550 million Tensar
acquisition, the remaining investment in its second Arizona micro
mill and its new fourth micro mill that will be situated to serve the
Northeast, MidAtlantic, and Mid-Western US markets.
We anticipate the company will also spend more of its free cash and possibly
a portion of its cash balance on share repurchases and dividends since
it announced a new $350 million share repurchase program in October
2021 and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share
from $0.12 per share.
If Commercial Metals generates around $900 million of adjusted
EBITDA and utilizes all free cash on organic growth initiatives,
acquisitions and shareholder returns and does not repay any of its debt
prior to maturity (except the 2027 notes which will be redeemed in February
2022), then its leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) will be about 1.5x
and its interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) around 10.0x.
While these metrics will be very strong for the company's Ba1 corporate
family rating, they are expected to materially weaken when steel
prices return to a more sustainable level as imports rise and demand eventually
ebbs and additional domestic capacity comes online. Also,
Commercial Metals upside ratings potential is constrained by the volatility
of steel and scrap prices, its reliance on cyclical construction
end markets and its limited scale and product diversity versus higher
rated domestic steel producers.
Commercial Metals has a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2
reflecting its good liquidity profile including $415 million of
cash and availability of about $659 million under its credit and
accounts receivable facilities as of November 2021. The company
has a $400 million (secured by US inventory and US fabrication
receivables) revolving credit facility expiring March 2026, mostly
undrawn except for letters of credit, and a $150 million
accounts receivable securitization program expiring in March 2023.
The company also has $73 million of revolving credit facilities
in Poland with the majority of the facility amounts expiring in March
2024. These facilities are mostly undrawn except for letters of
credit. The company's US credit agreement has financial maintenance
covenants including a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x and
a debt to capitalization ratio not to exceed 60%. It should
remain comfortably in compliance with these covenants.
Commercial Metals along with the rest of the global steel sector faces
high environmental risks and pressure to reduce CO2 and other greenhouse
gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability
issues and may incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations.
However, Commercial Metals utilizes the electric arc furnace process
which consumes a greater percentage of scrap steel and has lower greenhouse
gas emissions than the integrated producers who produce steel using the
blast furnace process which consumes coal and iron ore. Additionally,
through its recycling business, the company is a significant recycler
of ferrous and nonferrous metals.
The stable ratings outlook incorporates our expectation the company will
produce historically strong operating results in fiscal 2022 which will
result in credit metrics that are robust for its Ba1 rating, but
will return to a level that is more commensurate with the rating when
steel prices and metal spreads trend towards historical levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Commercial Metals' ratings could be upgraded should it sustain an EBIT
margin above 8%, a leverage ratio below 2.75x,
interest coverage above 4.0x and operating cash flow less dividends
above 25% of outstanding debt through various steel price points
and metal spread environments.
The ratings could be downgraded if economic weakness or increased competition
leads to a material deterioration in its operating performance and credit
metrics. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded
if its EBIT margin is sustained below 4%, its leverage ratio
above 4.0x and interest coverage below 2.5x.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Commercial Metals Company
manufactures steel through its six electric arc furnace mini mills and
two micro mills in the United States and has total rolling capacity of
about 5.9 million tons. It also operates steel fabrication
facilities and ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recycling facilities
in the US and has a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities,
an EAF mini mill with about 1.2 million tons of rolling capacity
and fabrication operations in Poland. Revenues for the twelve months
ended November 30, 2021 were $7.3 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel published in November
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
