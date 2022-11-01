Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC's new sustainability Term Loan B; the outlook is stable

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba2 rating to the new senior secured sustainability Term Loan B issued by Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (Starwood, Ba2). The company's outlook is stable. Starwood's Ba2 corporate family rating and Ba3 senior unsecured rating were unaffected by Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC's new debt issuance.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC's Ba2 Term Loan B rating reflects its senior secured position in the company's capital hierarchy and strong collateral coverage. The term loan is secured by a pledge of equity interests in certain Starwood subsidiaries that hold loans, property and other assets pledged to creditors providing asset-level financing and will rank pari passu with existing senior secured term loan B issuances. The loan is also guaranteed jointly and severally by certain of these and other Starwood subsidiaries. Starwood intends to use the net proceeds from the new term loan to pay down a portion of its existing secured repurchase facilities.

Factors supporting Starwood's ratings include the company's effective credit and liquidity risk management, its superior revenue diversity compared to peers, history of strong operating performance and affiliation with Starwood Capital Group, the well-established commercial real estate investment and asset management firm. Credit challenges include Starwood's high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding and its high exposure to the cyclicality of the certain commercial property segments. Moody's expects that the new term loan will have no material effect on Starwood's net debt-to-equity leverage and will moderately reduce the proportion of the company's funding under repurchase agreements, which Moody's views as a positive development for the company's funding structure and liquidity profile.

Starwood's outlook is stable, based on the resilience of the company's asset performance and strong liability and liquidity management over the past year, which we expect positions the company well to generate improving operating results even as uncertainties regarding asset performance linger in certain property sectors and regions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Starwood's ratings if the company: 1) further diversifies its funding sources to include additional senior unsecured debt and lower reliance on market-sensitive repurchase facilities; 2) maintains strong, stable profitability and low credit losses; and 3) maintains a ratio of Moody's adjusted debt to adjusted tangible equity of not more than 3.0x.

Starwood's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases exposure to volatile funding sources or otherwise encounters material liquidity challenges, 2) increases its Moody's adjusted debt to adjusted tangible equity leverage to more than 4.5x, 3) rapidly accelerates growth, or 4) suffers a sustained decline in profitability.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

