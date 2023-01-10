Moody's assigns a Ba2 rating to Venture Global Calcasieu Pass' note offering; outlook is positive

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Ba2 to Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC's (Calcasieu Pass) planned $1.0 billion senior secured note offering. The rating outlook is positive.

Proceeds from the note offering will be used to prepay outstanding borrowings and reduce commitments by a similar amount under Calcasieu Pass' approximately $2.3 billion senior secured term loan due August 2026. Calcasieu Pass is a liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The nameplate capacity of the export facility is 10 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating acknowledges that the export facility is producing liquified natural gas from each of its 18 liquefaction trains and construction is substantially complete. While more than 90 commissioning cargoes have been loaded, significant remaining work related to commissioning, carryover completions, rectification work, warranty work and reliability testing continues. Calcasieu Pass expects to achieve the Commercial Operation Date (COD) in the second half of 2023. Calcasieu Pass' Ba2 rating also considers the fixed capacity type payments under 20-year, take-or-pay Sale Purchase Agreements (SPA) with six separate creditworthy customers on a free on board basis. Deliveries under the SPAs commence upon Calcasieu Pass achieving COD. The rating, however, reflects a degree of uncertainty around the start of the SPAs as well as Calcasieu Pass' ability to manage the facility, including the commercial aspect of procuring natural gas as operating activities grow in scale and complexity.

Fixed capacity payments under the SPAs provide significant and predictable future recurring cash flows that compare favorably to anticipated annual operating and financing costs. The weighted average rating of such foundation SPA customers is Baa1 and the contracted volumes under the 20-year foundation contracts represent 85% of Calcasieu Pass' nameplate capacity. When fully operating under the SPAs, we expect Calcasieu Pass to generate annual recurring EBITDA in excess of $800 million, cash from operations to adjusted debt at approximately 14% and debt-to-EBITDA in a range of 6-7 times under its long-term contractual arrangements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects an expectation for continued successful progress toward reaching COD.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Continued sound procurement activities and operating performance combined with a clear sight towards the commencement of deliveries under the foundation SPAs could trigger an upgrade.

Material delays in achieving COD, challenges in procuring the associated levels of natural gas or a material negative outcome could trigger rating pressure.

Calcasieu Pass is primarily engaged in the natural gas liquefaction and export-related businesses, and is constructing and will own and operate an LNG export facility consisting of 18 midscale, modular liquefaction trains, with an expected aggregate nameplate capacity of 10.0 MTPA of LNG and permitted liquefaction capacity of 12.0 MTPA.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

