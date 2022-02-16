Moody's assigns a Ba3 CFR to VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited following reorganization; stable outlook

London, 16 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a new Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a new Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited, the new reporting entity for the VMED O2 consolidated group. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the Ba3 CFR and Ba3-PD PDR and stable outlook on VMED O2 UK Limited, the former reporting entity for the VMED O2 consolidated group.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for reorganization reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

All the other instrument ratings on facilities issued by subsidiaries of VMED O2 UK Limited are unaffected.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the fact that VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited has become the new entity for reporting the consolidated financial statements (including audited consolidated annual reports) for the VMED O2 group -- previously such reporting was done at the level of VMED O2 UK Limited. Similarly to VMED O2 UK Limited, VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited is an entity sitting outside of the restricted groups as defined in the credit facilities agreement and legal documentation for the senior secured notes and senior notes issued by subsidiaries of VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited.

The stable outlook on the ratings assumes the successful integration of the business, with timely delivery of the expected synergies while the integration costs will be contained within the envelope estimated by management, and the joint venture's financial policy to maintain net leverage (as reported by the company) between 4.0x to 5.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could develop over time if VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited delivers a strong operating performance and solid revenue growth while maintaining a conservative financial policy, such that leverage, as measured by the gross debt/EBITDA ratio (as adjusted by Moody's) falls towards 4.25x on a sustainable basis. Downward pressure on the ratings is likely if (1) the operating performance of VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited weakens meaningfully during the integration process due to intense competition in the market; (2) the company fails to deliver the promised synergies on a timely basis or integration costs are significantly larger than expected; and/ or (3) Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA ratio moves above 5.25x on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited is a leading telecom operator in the UK offering fixed broadband, fixed telephony, mobile, and pay TV services. The company, which was created in June 2021, is 50:50 joint-venture owned by Liberty Global plc (Ba3 stable) and Telefonica S.A. (Baa3 stable) who decided to merge their UK fixed and mobile networks, namely Virgin Media and O2 UK, respectively, to create a converged telecom operator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

