Rating Action:

Moody's assigns a Ba3 rating to Compass Power Generation's proposed credit facilities; outlook stable

01 Mar 2022

Approximately $710 million of credit facilities affected

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba3 rating to Compass Power Generation, LLC's (Compass) proposed $710 million senior secured credit facilities consisting of a 7-year $650 million senior secured term loan B facility and a 5-year $60 million senior secured revolving credit facility. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba3 rating assigned to Compass' existing term loan due December 2024 (CUSIP: 20451VAD5) and revolving credit facility due December 2022 (collectively, the "existing credit facilities"). The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new term loan B will be used to (1) repay Compass' existing term loan (approximately $633 million outstanding) and (2) pay transaction related fees and expenses. Moody's intends to withdraw the Ba3 rating on the existing credit facilities upon the closing of Compass' new credit facilities.

Compass owns three electric generating facilities: Marcus Hook Energy Center (Marcus Hook: 921MW in PJM), Milford Power Plant (Milford: 217MW in ISO-NE) and Dighton Power Plant (Dighton: 187MW in ISO-NE). Compass is owned 50/50 by subsidiaries of Starwood Energy Group (Starwood) and JERA Co., Inc (JERA). JERA is an equal joint venture of two Japanese electric companies, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (Ba1) and Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (A3).

Affirmations:

.Issuer: Compass Power Generation, LLC

..Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed Ba3

Assignments:

.Issuer: Compass Power Generation, LLC

..Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3

..Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

Outlook Actions:

.Issuer: Compass Power Generation, LLC

..Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The primary factors supporting Compass' Ba3 rating are the high degree of capacity revenue certainty, the competitive generating profile of Marcus Hook, an improved outlook for spark spreads and energy margins over at least the near-term and the extension of the term loan maturity to 7 years from financial close. The rating, however, is tempered by the significant amount of consolidated leverage, the portfolio's reliance on the merchant power markets as a vehicle for deleveraging, lenders second lien position on the Marcus Hook asset and the potential for a significant amount of debt outstanding at the end of the financing term.

The majority of Compass' highly certain revenue is attributable to a 685 MW capacity contract between Long Island Power Authority (LIPA: A2, stable) and Marcus Hook that extends through June 2030. The LIPA contract is anticipated to generate approximately $48 million of revenue in 2022 and escalates by approximately 2% annually. Capacity in excess of the 685 MW's contracted with LIPA has been bid and accepted into PJM capacity auctions and is anticipated to provide incremental annual revenue.

Compass' two other assets, Dighton and Milford, have bid their respective capacity into the ISO-NE capacity auction. Milford cleared 53MW's of incremental capacity in the Forward Capacity Auction 11 (FCA-11, effective June 1, 2020) associated with an uprate project completed in 2019. Under ISO-NE market rules, since the uprate cleared the FCA, existing and incremental capacity at Milford qualifies as a new resource and has the option to receive the FCA-11 clearing price ($5.30 kW-month) for up to seven years (through May 2027), a positive consideration in light of downward pricing trend in recently completed auctions.

While the level of annual capacity revenues provide a reliable and meaningful source of cash flow that anchors Compass' credit quality, we note that the aggregate annual amount of capacity revenue in each year does not fully cover historical non-fuel operating expenses (approximately $40 million over the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021) and mandatory debt service (approximately $50 million). As such, there remains reliance on the merchant energy markets each year to satisfy Compass' annual payment obligations and incremental debt reduction.

The rating considers an improved regional pricing environment for wholesale power owing to higher demand and higher natural gas prices. On a trailing twelve month basis through September 30, 2021, Compass earned approximately $45 million in energy margin compared $35 million in 2020 and less than $30 million in 2019. While we expect the improved pricing environment in the near-term, we are less certain about the sustainability of the higher margins beyond the next 12 to 18 months.

Second lien position on Marcus Hook

Compass' rating considers a second lien on Marcus Hook, the most valuable asset. Specifically, Marcus Hook has a $97 million senior secured letter of credit facility and a $27 million non-amortizing senior secured term loan that are each senior to Compass' senior secured credit facilities. Lenders under these facilities have been granted a first lien security interest in Marcus Hook while Compass' lenders have a second lien position in Marcus Hook, a credit negative. Upon repayment of the Marcus Hook facilities, all of the assets and equity interest in Marcus Hook spring to a first-priority lien

Expected financial performance

Moody's Base Case suggests key financial metrics that are adequate for the low Ba rating category. Specifically, we expect Compass' debt-to-EBITDA to decline to approximately 6.0x by year-end 2024 from approximately 8.0x on an pro forma basis driven by cash flow generation and a mandatory 75% excess cash flow sweep requirements and the ratio of consolidated project cash from operations to consolidated debt in a range of 7-9% over the same timeframe.

The rating recognizes that under the Moody's Base Case a meaningful amount of term loan debt may remain outstanding at maturity. Specifically, Moody's Base Case suggests that an amount in excess of $450 million could remain outstanding under Compass' term loan at maturity. Refinancing at that time will be influenced by the scheduled 2030 expiry of the capacity contract with LIPA. While we believe that LIPA views favorably the optionality of the contract from a reliability perspective, we do not anticipate the capacity contract to be extended at the current terms.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued stable operational and financial performance, including financial performance in line with the Moody's Base Case.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded should Compass repay substantially greater debt than expected or if financial metrics improve dramatically such as consolidated project cash from operations to consolidated debt at 15% or higher and debt-to-EBITDA at less than 5x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded should Compass' debt-to-EBTDA exceed 7.5x and consolidated project cash from operations to consolidated debt ratio decline to below 6% on a sustained basis.

Compass owns three electric generating facilities: Marcus Hook, Milford and Dighton. Compass is owned 50/50 by subsidiaries of Starwood and JERA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

