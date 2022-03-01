Moody's assigns a Ba3 rating to Compass Power Generation's proposed credit facilities; outlook stable

Approximately $710 million of credit facilities affected
New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba3 rating to Compass Power
Generation, LLC's (Compass) proposed $710 million senior
secured credit facilities consisting of a 7-year $650 million
senior secured term loan B facility and a 5-year $60 million
senior secured revolving credit facility. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the Ba3 rating assigned to Compass' existing term loan
due December 2024 (CUSIP: 20451VAD5) and revolving credit facility
due December 2022 (collectively, the "existing credit facilities").
The rating outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new term loan B will be used to (1) repay Compass'
existing term loan (approximately $633 million outstanding)
and (2) pay transaction related fees and expenses. Moody's
intends to withdraw the Ba3 rating on the existing credit facilities upon
the closing of Compass' new credit facilities.
Compass owns three electric generating facilities: Marcus Hook Energy
Center (Marcus Hook: 921MW in PJM), Milford Power Plant (Milford:
217MW in ISO-NE) and Dighton Power Plant (Dighton: 187MW
in ISO-NE). Compass is owned 50/50 by subsidiaries of Starwood
Energy Group (Starwood) and JERA Co., Inc (JERA).
JERA is an equal joint venture of two Japanese electric companies,
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (Ba1) and Chubu
Electric Power Company, Incorporated (A3).
Affirmations:
.Issuer: Compass Power Generation, LLC
..Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed
Ba3
Assignments:
.Issuer: Compass Power Generation, LLC
..Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3
..Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba3
Outlook Actions:
.Issuer: Compass Power Generation, LLC
..Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The primary factors supporting Compass' Ba3 rating are the high
degree of capacity revenue certainty, the competitive generating
profile of Marcus Hook, an improved outlook for spark spreads and
energy margins over at least the near-term and the extension of
the term loan maturity to 7 years from financial close. The rating,
however, is tempered by the significant amount of consolidated leverage,
the portfolio's reliance on the merchant power markets as a vehicle for
deleveraging, lenders second lien position on the Marcus Hook asset
and the potential for a significant amount of debt outstanding at the
end of the financing term.
The majority of Compass' highly certain revenue is attributable to a 685
MW capacity contract between Long Island Power Authority (LIPA:
A2, stable) and Marcus Hook that extends through June 2030.
The LIPA contract is anticipated to generate approximately $48
million of revenue in 2022 and escalates by approximately 2% annually.
Capacity in excess of the 685 MW's contracted with LIPA has been bid and
accepted into PJM capacity auctions and is anticipated to provide incremental
annual revenue.
Compass' two other assets, Dighton and Milford, have bid their
respective capacity into the ISO-NE capacity auction. Milford
cleared 53MW's of incremental capacity in the Forward Capacity Auction
11 (FCA-11, effective June 1, 2020) associated with
an uprate project completed in 2019. Under ISO-NE market
rules, since the uprate cleared the FCA, existing and incremental
capacity at Milford qualifies as a new resource and has the option to
receive the FCA-11 clearing price ($5.30 kW-month)
for up to seven years (through May 2027), a positive consideration
in light of downward pricing trend in recently completed auctions.
While the level of annual capacity revenues provide a reliable and meaningful
source of cash flow that anchors Compass' credit quality,
we note that the aggregate annual amount of capacity revenue in each year
does not fully cover historical non-fuel operating expenses (approximately
$40 million over the trailing twelve months ended September 30,
2021) and mandatory debt service (approximately $50 million).
As such, there remains reliance on the merchant energy markets each
year to satisfy Compass' annual payment obligations and incremental
debt reduction.
The rating considers an improved regional pricing environment for wholesale
power owing to higher demand and higher natural gas prices. On
a trailing twelve month basis through September 30, 2021,
Compass earned approximately $45 million in energy margin compared
$35 million in 2020 and less than $30 million in 2019.
While we expect the improved pricing environment in the near-term,
we are less certain about the sustainability of the higher margins beyond
the next 12 to 18 months.
Second lien position on Marcus Hook
Compass' rating considers a second lien on Marcus Hook, the
most valuable asset. Specifically, Marcus Hook has a $97
million senior secured letter of credit facility and a $27 million
non-amortizing senior secured term loan that are each senior to
Compass' senior secured credit facilities. Lenders under
these facilities have been granted a first lien security interest in Marcus
Hook while Compass' lenders have a second lien position in Marcus
Hook, a credit negative. Upon repayment of the Marcus Hook
facilities, all of the assets and equity interest in Marcus Hook
spring to a first-priority lien
Expected financial performance
Moody's Base Case suggests key financial metrics that are adequate
for the low Ba rating category. Specifically, we expect Compass'
debt-to-EBITDA to decline to approximately 6.0x by
year-end 2024 from approximately 8.0x on an pro forma basis
driven by cash flow generation and a mandatory 75% excess cash
flow sweep requirements and the ratio of consolidated project cash from
operations to consolidated debt in a range of 7-9% over
the same timeframe.
The rating recognizes that under the Moody's Base Case a meaningful
amount of term loan debt may remain outstanding at maturity. Specifically,
Moody's Base Case suggests that an amount in excess of $450
million could remain outstanding under Compass' term loan at maturity.
Refinancing at that time will be influenced by the scheduled 2030 expiry
of the capacity contract with LIPA. While we believe that LIPA
views favorably the optionality of the contract from a reliability perspective,
we do not anticipate the capacity contract to be extended at the current
terms.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued stable operational
and financial performance, including financial performance in line
with the Moody's Base Case.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded should Compass repay substantially greater
debt than expected or if financial metrics improve dramatically such as
consolidated project cash from operations to consolidated debt at 15%
or higher and debt-to-EBITDA at less than 5x on a sustained
basis.
The rating could be downgraded should Compass' debt-to-EBTDA
exceed 7.5x and consolidated project cash from operations to consolidated
debt ratio decline to below 6% on a sustained basis.
Compass owns three electric generating facilities: Marcus Hook,
Milford and Dighton. Compass is owned 50/50 by subsidiaries of
Starwood and JERA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Scott Solomon
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
