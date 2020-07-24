Moody's assigns a Ba3 rating to Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure's new senior unsecured notes

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a rating of Ba3 to the new senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC 's (FTAI, Ba3 stable). The outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

Issuer: Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has rated the FTAI senior unsecured notes Ba3 based on the company's Ba3 standalone assessment, the notes' relative priority and proportion in FTAI's capital structure. The new notes will rank pari passu with the $700 million existing notes due 2022 and $450 million existing notes due 2025. FTAI plans to use $220 million of the $400 million unsecured notes to pay down the outstanding amount ($220 million) on its $250 million revolver due 31 January 2022.

FTAI's ratings reflect its highly profitable business model primarily from its aircraft leasing business. The year-to-date financial performance has been pressured by its aircraft leasing business, given the substantial reduction in passenger air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by the strong performance of the cargo segment as well as the stability of the engine leasing business. Moody's had expected FTAI's debt to EBITDA to fall to 4.5x (incorporating Moody's standard adjustments) by mid-2021. However, weak operating performance and additional debt that the company issued to finance its asset purchases resulted in debt to EBITDA leverage remaining at levels that are very high for FTAI's rating level. Pro-forma for this transaction, FTAI's debt to EBITDA is 6.6x for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.

Moody's expects, however, FTAI's performance in the next 12 months to be supported by gradual, albeit slow, recovery of air travel. International Air Transport Association assumes that 2021 volumes will lag 2019 by around 25%-30%, improving from current world-wide passenger volumes of around 80%-90% below prior-year levels. As such, Moody's expects that FTAI's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to 5.0x range from 6.6x (as of last twelve months ended 31 March 2020 incorporating Moody's standard adjustments and including pro-forma for the issuance of unsecured bonds) in the next 12 months, supported by gradual improvement in earnings.

Additionally, the company's good capital position (37% tangible common equity to tangible managed assets as of 31 March 2020) continues to be a credit strength. FTAI's liquidity position remains good following the paydown of the company's $250 million revolving facility due January 2022.

Moody's considers FTAI's new unsecured notes issuance as credit negative, as it increases debt levels at a time when the earnings from the core business have been under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the company has indicated that a portion of the proceeds from the unsecured notes will be used to finance future undisclosed asset purchases. While Moody's believes that this approach creates execution risk primarily due to the uncertainty of the operating environment and the assets that FTAI will pursue, the strategy of growth through acquisition of assets is consistent with FTAI's historical focus of broadening its assets portfolio at attractive rates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade FTAI's ratings if the company reaches greater scale while maintaining good margins and reducing its debt to EBITDA leverage to less than 4.5x. Additionally, in an upgrade Moody's will consider the ability of Jefferson Terminal to sustain positive EBITDA adequate to service project financing, thereby reducing the contingent reliance on FTAI's leasing businesses.

Moody's could downgrade FTAI's ratings if the company's operating results deteriorate, its capital or liquidity profiles weaken as a result of debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder dividends, or if the company loses a material customer or suffers a business disruption that weakens its financial prospects. Moody's could downgrade FTAI if its debt to EBITDA leverage is sustained above 5.5x as a result of any of the aforementioned events.

Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is an investor in infrastructure and equipment in the transportation sector with total assets of $3.2 billion as of 31 March 2020. FTAI was formed in 2011 and launched an IPO in 2015, resulting in approximately 99% public ownership with remaining ownership interests held by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress). FTAI is externally managed by FIG, LLC, also a Fortress affiliate.

The methodologies used in this rating were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

