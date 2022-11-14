Moody's assigns a Ba3 rating to Four Season's new term loan

Toronto, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigns Ba3 rating to Four Seasons Hotels Limited's (Four Seasons) new first lien senior secured term loan due 2029. The company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds will be used to refinance Four Seasons' existing $900 million first lien senior secured term loan due November 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Four Seasons Hotels Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Four Seasons' Ba3 CFR benefits from: (1) an asset light, profitable fee-based hotel management business model supporting strong free cash flow and resiliency to industry volatility; (2) a well-recognized brand and broad geographic diversification; (3) Moody's expectation that debt /EBITDA will stabilize around 4x in 2022 and 2023; and (4) a strong ownership group. The rating is constrained by: (1) small scale in terms of revenue and number of hotel rooms versus competitors; (2) revenue concentration in one segment (luxury) of the hotel industry; and (3) lag in business travel weighing on longer-term growth, with industry recovery still subject to intermittent regional volatility and evolving macro headwinds.

The company's proposed senior secured term loan due 2029 is rated Ba3, the same as the CFR because there is no other funded debt in the capital structure.

Pro forma for the debt offering Four Seasons will have adequate liquidity. Moody's estimates that sources will total close to $430 million, consisting of cash on hand of about $330 million as of Q3-22 and Moody's forecast of about $100 million in positive free cash flow through Q4-2023. The company does not have a revolving credit facility or any financial maintenance covenants. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited because Four Seasons does not own hotels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that leverage will remain around 4x over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remains below 3.5x and EBITA to interest expense rises above 4.5x while maintaining good liquidity within a stable operating environment.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA remains above 4.5x and EBITA to interest expense falls below 3.5x, the company generates sustained negative free cash flow or financial policies become more aggressive.

Four Seasons Hotels Limited is a leading luxury hotel management company with a portfolio of 122 managed hotel properties in 47 countries, several of which include a residential component.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Mercer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

