Moody's assigns a Baa1 rating to Heraeus Finance GmbH's new senior unsecured bonds

Frankfurt am Main, May 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 rating to the €500 million senior unsecured notes issued by Heraeus Finance GmbH, Hanau / Germany, and irrevocably guaranteed by Heraeus Holding GmbH (Heraeus). Concurrently Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating of Heraeus. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The proceeds from the new guaranteed senior unsecured notes will be used for the refinancing and early repayment of a €500 million bridge loan raised in December 2021, to partially finance the acquisition of Norwood Medical LLC.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In December 2021 Heraeus closed the acquisition of US-based Norwood Medical LLC, a full-service provider of advanced medical manufacturing solutions for minimally invasive surgical instruments, robot-assisted surgery, and orthopedic markets. By giving Heraeus access to the markets for contract manufacturing of medical devices and components, the acquisition will assist to further strengthen Heraeus' footprint in the area of healthcare, a stable market with good growth prospects.

Supported by a strong recovery in the majority of its business units, Heraeus delivered strong results for 2021. While reduced precious metal trading led to a decline of total revenue by 6.4% to €29.5 billion, product revenue excluding precious metal content increased by 10.7% to €2.3 billion. Moody's-adjusted EBITDA increased by 40% to €703 million, Moody's-adjusted free cash flow increased by €226 million to €273 million. Driven by two acquisitions together exceeding €900 million, Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt increased to €1.35 billion (2020: €905 million), leverage increased to 1.9x debt/EBITDA from 1.8x in 2020.

The Baa1 rating benefits from Heraeus' solid capital structure and liquidity profile. Despite of €925 million spent on acquisitions during 2021, Heraeus was able to close the year with a Moody's-adjusted leverage below the 2.0x – 2.5x range Moody's has set for the Baa1 rating category (2021 actual: 1.9x gross debt/EBITDA) and a continued positive free cash flow generation. Heraeus' healthy liquidity is underpinned by a sizeable cash position (€650 million cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2021) and its fully available €400 million committed credit facility. The rating is further supported by the group's diverse product offering and leading market positions across different business segments, which are to some degree protected by barriers to entry. At the same time the rating is constrained by Heraeus' historically volatile earnings and cash flow. Limited visibility on earnings and cash flow remain a key credit challenge.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group's diversification will assist Heraeus to meet the expectations set for the Baa1 rating category during the next 12- 18 months and beyond despite of the current challenges to the global economic environment including energy and raw material price increases, supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the rating would build, if (1) the group failed to generate an EBITA margin on nonprecious metal sales at the mid-teens level, (2) its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA exceeded 2.5x, (3) its Moody's-adjusted FCF turned sustainably negative, or (4) its liquidity deteriorated.

A rating upgrade, albeit less likely in the near to medium term given volatility in earnings and cash flow generation, would require (1) EBITA margins on a non-precious metal sales basis sustainably at the level of high teens, combined with greater earnings visibility and predictability, (2) a track record of consistent positive FCF with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratios in excess of 10%, (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x, and (4) a consistent strong liquidity profile.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)

We incorporate the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into our assessment of companies' credit quality. As a family-owned business, Heraeus follows a long-term-oriented financial policy. This is illustrated, for instance, by its low financial leverage, also on a Moody's-adjusted basis (adjusted debt mainly consists of pensions). The group's prudent financial policy is also reflected in its measured dividend payments with a historical payout ratio of around 25% of net income.

In terms of environmental aspects, we regard risks stemming from adverse environmental trends as very modest for Heraeus. Within its environmental segment, Heraeus offers silver conductive pastes used in solar cells for photovoltaic systems, an eco-friendly power generation technology. Its overall product offering within this field of activity contributes to resource-efficient energy generation and manufacturing, which we reflect positively in our environmental risk assessment for the group.

LIQUIDITY

Heraeus' liquidity is solid. As of December 2021, the group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €650 million, while it had full access to its €400 million syndicated credit facility. The facility will mature in December 2025 and is considered a strong liquidity source as it contains neither financial covenants nor a repeating material adverse change (MAC) clause.

Together with expected FFO, Heraeus' cash sources more than sufficiently cover moderate working capital swings, projected capital spending of around €250 million in 2022. Short-term debt maturities of €599 million as of 31 December 2021 include a €500 million syndicated loan taken in December 2021. The loan has a tenor of 12 months and a 6-month extension option.

In addition, Heraeus benefits from a few bilateral credit facilities, most of which are not considered in our liquidity assessment because of their short-term nature. The group also has access to a €500 million commercial paper program, which is used infrequently, given the company's ample cash position.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Heraeus Finance GmbH

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Heraeus Holding GmbH

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Heraeus Holding GmbH is a family-owned company headquartered in Hanau, Germany, with around 15,000 employees. The company's roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today Heraeus is a leading provider of diversified high-value technological solutions in the markets of environment, energy, health, mobility, electronics and industrial applications. A significant portion of its products contain or use precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum group metals, in their production process.

Heraeus has 12 global business units, which in turn report under four fields of activity: health, industrials, electronics, environmental and corporate.

In 2021, Heraeus generated non-precious metal sales of €2.27 billion (2020: €2.05 billion) and around €29.5 billion (2020: €31.5 billion) of total sales, including its precious metal trading business.

The group is one of the top five industrial precious metal trading companies globally. Its trading division supplies to its own manufacturing processes, but predominantly procures precious metals for customers, through which it generates a trading fee.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

