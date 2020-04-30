Moody's assigns a Baa1 rating to NVR's proposed senior unsecured notes

Approximately $500 million of debt securities rated
New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa1 rating to NVR Inc.'s (NVR) proposed $500 million
senior unsecured notes due 2030. All other ratings of NVR remain
unchanged. The stable outlook is also unchanged.
The proceeds of the proposed note offering are expected to be used for
general corporate purposes. The transaction is credit negative
as it raises NVR's total homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio
to approximately 33% from 22% at March 31, 2020 and
reduces its interest coverage to 22x from about 33.5x. At
the same time, the transaction enhances the company's liquidity
position through the resulting increase in balance sheet cash to about
$1.6 billion on a pro forma basis.
The following rating actions were taken:
Issuer: NVR, Inc.:
Proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2030, assigned
Baa1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
NVR's Baa1 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's:
1) unique business model that has proven its strength and resilience in
all economic and industry cycles resulting in consistent positive net
income and cash flow; 2) market position as the fourth largest homebuilder
in the country by homes sold, considerable geographic diversification
as well as strong individual market positions in many of its markets;
3) above average gross margins and strong homebuilding interest coverage;
4) reduced exposure to impairments given its option focused strategy and
low inventory to revenue measures; and 5) governance characteristics,
including a conservative financial strategy and capital structure discipline.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by: 1) the company's
track record of significant share repurchasing activity, although
share repurchases are completed with excess cash flow and are not expected
in the near term given the uncertain environment caused by the coronavirus;
2) the company's stated target leverage range of 30% to 40%
homebuilding debt to book capitalization; 3) concentration in the
Mid-Atlantic region, which includes heavy reliance on the
Washington, D.C. and Baltimore market areas and accounts
for approximately half of total revenues and segment profits; 4)
potential limits on additional geographic expansion into new markets where
the company's land-light operating model may not be transferable;
and 5) volatility and cyclicality of the housing industry.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NVR will operate
conservatively and exercise capital structure discipline in line with
its business strategy in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's
also expects the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile and reduce
discretionary share repurchasing activity amid the weak economic environment
caused by the coronavirus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
A rating upgrade could be considered if NVR were to make a public commitment
to maintain a homebuilding debt to book capitalization ratio below 25%
while maintaining the strength of its business profile, conservative
financial policies and excellent liquidity. An expectation of healthy
to strong industry conditions would also be an important consideration
in a rating upgrade.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include: significant weakening
in the industry conditions causing major declines in revenues, generation
of net losses, weakening of liquidity, or homebuilding debt
to capitalization rising above 40%.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, NVR Inc. constructs
and sells single-family detached homes, townhouses,
and condominium buildings. The company has a presence in 32 markets
across 14 states and Washington, D.C., all in
the eastern U.S. NVR sells homes to first-time and
first move-up buyers under the Ryan Homes brand and move up and
luxury homes utilizing the NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands.
In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, NVR generated $7.1
billion in homebuilding revenues and $866 million in net income.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
