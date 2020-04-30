Moody's assigns a Baa1 rating to NVR's proposed senior unsecured notes

Approximately $500 million of debt securities rated

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to NVR Inc.'s (NVR) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. All other ratings of NVR remain unchanged. The stable outlook is also unchanged.

The proceeds of the proposed note offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The transaction is credit negative as it raises NVR's total homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to approximately 33% from 22% at March 31, 2020 and reduces its interest coverage to 22x from about 33.5x. At the same time, the transaction enhances the company's liquidity position through the resulting increase in balance sheet cash to about $1.6 billion on a pro forma basis.

The following rating actions were taken:

Issuer: NVR, Inc.:

Proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2030, assigned Baa1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NVR's Baa1 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's: 1) unique business model that has proven its strength and resilience in all economic and industry cycles resulting in consistent positive net income and cash flow; 2) market position as the fourth largest homebuilder in the country by homes sold, considerable geographic diversification as well as strong individual market positions in many of its markets; 3) above average gross margins and strong homebuilding interest coverage; 4) reduced exposure to impairments given its option focused strategy and low inventory to revenue measures; and 5) governance characteristics, including a conservative financial strategy and capital structure discipline.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by: 1) the company's track record of significant share repurchasing activity, although share repurchases are completed with excess cash flow and are not expected in the near term given the uncertain environment caused by the coronavirus; 2) the company's stated target leverage range of 30% to 40% homebuilding debt to book capitalization; 3) concentration in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes heavy reliance on the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore market areas and accounts for approximately half of total revenues and segment profits; 4) potential limits on additional geographic expansion into new markets where the company's land-light operating model may not be transferable; and 5) volatility and cyclicality of the housing industry.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NVR will operate conservatively and exercise capital structure discipline in line with its business strategy in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile and reduce discretionary share repurchasing activity amid the weak economic environment caused by the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade could be considered if NVR were to make a public commitment to maintain a homebuilding debt to book capitalization ratio below 25% while maintaining the strength of its business profile, conservative financial policies and excellent liquidity. An expectation of healthy to strong industry conditions would also be an important consideration in a rating upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include: significant weakening in the industry conditions causing major declines in revenues, generation of net losses, weakening of liquidity, or homebuilding debt to capitalization rising above 40%.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, NVR Inc. constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhouses, and condominium buildings. The company has a presence in 32 markets across 14 states and Washington, D.C., all in the eastern U.S. NVR sells homes to first-time and first move-up buyers under the Ryan Homes brand and move up and luxury homes utilizing the NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, NVR generated $7.1 billion in homebuilding revenues and $866 million in net income.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalia Gluschuk

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

