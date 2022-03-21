Moody's assigns a Baa2 issuer rating to Sociedad de Transmision Austral S.A.

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa2 issuer rating to Sociedad de Transmision Austral S.A. (STA), the outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 issuer rating considers STA's consolidated low business risk profile and credit-supportive regulatory framework for transmission assets in Chile, the relative position of the company's assets within the electricity network system in the country and the group's track record of operations and financing strategy. The credit profile also takes into consideration the high predictability of cash flows, with over 70% of revenues derived from regulated markets (national and zonal system) that are not subject to volume risk. The credit profile is balanced by the company's asset's location that is geographically dispersed within the Chilean Zonal System (60% of revenues), which in Moody's view could potentially create more complex and challenging operations as compared to assets that are more integrated within the Chilean National Transmission System.

Regulated tariffs are set through a formula designed to compensate for operation and maintenance costs and a guaranteed -after tax- 7% rate of return on the invested capital; tariffs are also indexed to the US dollar, supporting STA low business risk profile. These revenues are allocated based on the percentage of the power transmission assets owned by the company that are connected to the National and the Zonal Transmission System. As such, revenues are not contingent on the use of the power transmission infrastructure by power generation and distribution companies or volume of electricity sold, but instead are based on availability which has been reportedly high (close to 100%). Regulated tariffs are set by the CNE for an initial 20-year period, with subsequent adjustments every four years thereafter. Most of the company's regulated revenues (93% as of 2021) are subject to the four years tariff review period, while only (7%) is subject to the 20-year fixed tariff period. Despite the exposure to social claims that typically strain regulators' ability to increase tariffs, Moody's views the framework for transmission in Chile as well developed and supportive of the notes rating. Recent changes were broadly discussed with market participants and implemented gradually.

Finally, in the Dedicated Transmission System (unregulated, 28% of total revenues), tariffs are freely negotiated under dedicated contracts but are in general designed to provide similar returns than regulated tariffs. The terms of these agreements range from 10 to 30 years and typically include anticipated termination clauses case of serious breach of our obligations or extended force majeure. STA's contracts life averages 20 years and there is a good diversification of counterparty risk among its main clients that include a diverse range of local industries, power generation projects and credit- worthy mining companies.

The assigned rating also considers the company's planned capital structure and financing strategy that will entail a centralized cash and debt management with any future debt incurrence primarily at the holding company level, in a way that most of the group's cash generation at the level of operating companies remains unencumbered and available to service the proposed senior unsecured notes of the holding company's (the issuer) debt, hence mitigating considerations of structural subordination.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of visible and stable cash flows derived from predictable regulated and contractual revenues resulting in credit metrics that are supportive of the consolidated credit profile, including Moody's adjusted ratios of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to net debt (consolidated, including intercompany debt) above 12% and 9% respectively and interest coverage (FFO+Interest to Interest) above 5 times.

The stable outlook also takes into account the group's financing strategy with most of the debt on a forward-looking basis, placed at the holding company level (STA) and not at the level of the operating companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the stable outlook and expected stability of revenues, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term. However, better than expected financial performance and cash generation leading the ratio of FFO to net debt to above 20% and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt to above 15%, on a sustained basis, could prompt an upgrade of the ratings.

Downgrade pressure on the ratings could emerge if the company's cash generation capacity in relation to debt, either from higher-than-expected expenses, perception of execution risk associated to its capital investment program, unexpected adverse change in the tariff collections or regulatory framework for transmission assets in Chile or an aggressive financing of growth lead to a deterioration in credit metrics. Quantitatively, FFO/net debt and RCF to net debt below 11% and 7% could prompt a rating downgrade.

In addition, any changes in the company's financial policy and/or the capital structure where subsidiaries' debt increases to over 25% of total consolidated debt could change our views on structural subordination, leading to a rating downgrade.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in December 2019, Sociedad de Transmisión Austral (STA or the issuer) is the holding company of several transmission companies owned and operated by Grupo Saesa, that are going through a reorganization process, through a spin-off of its previously owned and operated power transmission assets, in order to comply with the requirements of the Chilean Transmission Law to break up vertically integrated power distribution and transmission businesses into separate independent business units. Following the reorganization of its assets, STA will own and operate the following subsidiaries: Sistema de Transmisión del Sur S.A. (STS), Sistema de Transmisión del Centro S.A. (STC), Sistema de Transmisión del Norte S.A. (STN), Sociedad Austral de Transmisión Troncal S.A. (SATT), Saesa Transmisión S.A., Frontel Transmisión S.A., Tolchén y Línea de Transmisión Cabo Leones S.A. STA belongs to the SAESA group with its final ownership corresponding 50-50% to two Canadian pension funds: Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCO) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

