Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to CPI Hungary Investments Kft. and its new senior unsecured bonds, guaranteed by CPI Property Group

Frankfurt am Main, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa2
rating to CPI Hungary Investments Kft. ("The Issuer")
and its new HUF 30 billion backed senior unsecured bonds (ISIN HU0000359898),
guaranteed by CPI Property Group ("The Guarantor").
The outlook on CPI Hungary Investments Kft. is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating assigned to CPI Hungary Investments Kft. and its
new issuance of HUF 30 billion backed senior unsecured bonds reflects
the backed nature of the bonds, which are fully and unconditionally
guaranteed by CPI Property Group rated Baa2 with negative outlook.
The tenor of the bonds is 10 years with bullet maturity and an annual
coupon of 2.25% in local currency terms.
We understand that the proceeds from the issue will be general corporate
purposes which, according to the company, may include capital
expenditures, acquisitions, developments, debt repayment
or retention of cash. The proceeds will also be allocated in line
with CPI Property Group's Green Bond Framework.
The bonds will rank pari passu with all other existing and future senior
unsecured obligations of the Issuer and the Guarantor. The bonds
benefit from financial covenants (calculated on a consolidated basis for
the group, being the Guarantor and its subsidiaries), that
limit the group's leverage to 60% and issuance of secured debt
to 45%, and set a minimum interest coverage level of 1.9x,
in line with the documentation of the Guarantor's EUR 8 billion
Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
The holders of the new backed senior unsecured bonds will be subordinated
to the existing secured bank debt. As of 31 December 2019,
25 per cent of the group's indebtedness (including bonds issued and financial
debts) was secured by pledges over property in its portfolio.
The Guarantor's Baa2 long-term issuer rating reflects the
company's strong business profile supported by the good quality
of its portfolio and its robust geographical and segment diversification.
It further considers management's solid operational execution and
its commitment to balanced financial policies. This, together
with an excellent liquidity profile and strong access to debt capital
markets, even in uncertain times, will help the company to
navigate through the expected less benign operating environment.
For further information on the Guarantor's long-term issuer
rating, please refer to Moody's press release dated 20 May 2020:
https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_424698.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook incorporates the risk that the coronavirus outbreak
puts greater pressure on the occupier and investment sentiment in the
group's core markets. Against the backdrop of an economic
contraction in 2020 and uncertainty around the pace of recovery in 2021,
we anticipate that the group could face more challenging operating conditions,
including weaker rental growth prospects and downside pressure on capital
values. However, we recognize that the group has financial
flexibility to protect its rating, supported by its clear financial
policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Negative rating pressure could develop if a heightened uncertainty about
the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic translate into sustained
weakened real estate market fundamentals leading to sharply declining
rents and property values across its core operating segments and jurisdictions.
Other factors that could lead to a downgrade of CPI Property Group include:
- Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained above
45% or material deterioration of Moody's-adjusted
net debt to EBITDA beyond the current level (below 13x prior to the impact
of COVID-19)
- Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio sustained
below 3x
- A widespread and structural inability to maintain or improve
footfall, overall retail sales or retail sales per square metre
(sqm) in its retail assets
- Its hotel operations contributing a materially higher proportion
than the current 9% of the company's portfolio
- A sharp and persistent depreciation of local currencies against
the euro that would force the company to heavily discount rents (particularly
in its retail portfolio) on a long-term basis
Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point given the negative outlook,
but could arise if CPI Property Group:
- Continued demonstration of solid execution and prudent financial
policies through real estate cycles, alongside a balanced growth
strategy and an excellent track record of access to all forms of debt
and equity capital
- Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets falls towards
35% coupled with a declining net debt to EBITDA ratio from the
pre-crisis level below 13x, alongside financial policies
that support the lower leverage
- Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio sustained
above 4x
- Maintenance of strong liquidity and a long-dated well-staggered
debt maturity profile, with a record of successfully addressing
any refinancing needs well ahead of maturity, combined with a high-quality
unencumbered asset pool in strong jurisdictions and an unencumbered asset
ratio well above 60%
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
CPI Property Group owns a diversified and good-quality €9.1
billion portfolio of 332 properties as of 31 December 2019 (which includes
offices, retail properties, hotels with 12,416 beds)
and 11,919 residential units. The company's properties in
the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable) and Berlin (Aa1 stable) account for 73%
of its portfolio. The portfolio generates around €345 million
annual net business income.
The company's portfolio split by value as of 31 December 2019 is 46%
office, 24% retail, 9% hotels, 8%
residential and a sizeable land bank that makes up around 8% of
its portfolio, as well as 2% developments. Other properties
represent 2%. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, with a market capitalisation of ca. €6.1
billion as of 29 July 2020. Radovan Vitek controls 94% of
CPI's voting shares.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
