Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Copenhagen Airports' senior notes due 2023/25, places rating on review for downgrade

Paris, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa2 rating to Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH)'s senior notes due 2023 and 2025. At the same time Moody's has placed the assigned rating on review for downgrade, in line with CPH's Baa2 issuer rating.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The Baa2 rating on the notes reflects their ranking position within the combined group formed by CPH and its direct parent company Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD). The notes are senior unsecured debt obligations of CPH ranking first in priority of claims together with trade payables and CPH's credit facilities, and ahead of CAD's debt obligations which are structurally subordinated. The Baa2 rating on CPH's notes is in line with CPH's issuer rating which represents Moody's opinion of CPH's ability to honor senior unsecured debt and debt like obligations.

CPH's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the credit quality of the combined CPH and CAD group, which is supported by: (1) the strong business profile of Copenhagen airport, which is the largest airport in Denmark and acts as an important hub for air travel in the surrounding southern Scandinavian region; (2) a regulatory regime which remains broadly balanced and ensures visibility on charges until 2023; and (3) debt structural features which provide for the formal subordination of the shareholder loans at CAD and include some elements of senior debt protection at the same level, although insufficient to provide uplift to the CAD and CPH credit profile.

At the same time, however, the credit quality of the CPH/CAD group is constrained by: (1) significant loss of cash flows expected from travel restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainties as to the timing and level of passenger recovery (2) the weak profile of the airport's main carriers; (3) the relatively high leverage on a consolidated CAD/ CPH basis; and (4) the group's shareholder-friendly financial policy.

The assigned Baa2 rating were placed under review to take into account CPH's rising credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result of implementation of travel restrictions and the significantly weaker credit profile of its carrier base.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

The liquidity position of the CPH/CAD group was solid prior to the coronavirus outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption in flight activity will result in significantly lower cash flow. As of end-December 2019, CPH had approximately DKK 19 million of cash on balance sheet and DKK1.8 billion of committed undrawn long-term credit facilities due in December 2024 and DKK 82 million of undrawn overdraft facilities due in December 2020. However, the company has around DKK 1.9 billion debt maturities this year and will need to access additional sources of funding or capital in order to cover its expenditure and ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to see itself through the next few months. With around DKK 580 million in available cash compared to an annual debt service of around DKK 220 million, and no debt maturities in 2020, CPH's holding company CAD does not require immediate dividend upstreaming from CPH and has a relatively more solid standalone liquidity profile. However its debt documentation contains financial covenants based on CPH's performance.

Given reduction in earnings, Moody's expects CPH ratios will deteriorate significantly and lead to an erosion of the company's headroom against covenants included in its debt documentation. Moody's understands that CPH is in discussion with lenders to request a covenant waiver and with local banks to secure additional credit facilities. Moody's takes comfort from CPH's status as a partially government owned airport with relatively modest debt leverage which should aid discussions with banks, but it is vital that additional finance and covenant waivers are obtained over the coming weeks in order to maintain adequate liquidity.

FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

As part of the review process, Moody's will consider the progress of on-going discussions with lenders regarding request for waivers on financial covenants both at the CPH and CAD level, and the ability of CPH to secure additional facilities so as to cover funding needs over the foreseeable future. The review will also focus on the degree of mitigation CPH's measures are able to provide in order to protect the group's credit metrics amid a rapidly deteriorating operating environment.

Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on the ratings of CPH and CAD is unlikely in the near term.

The ratings of CPH and CAD could be downgraded if (1) the company failed to strengthen its liquidity profile and restore sufficient headroom under its covenants; (2) its credit metrics were to weaken such that FFO/Debt for the CAD/CPH group were to fall below 10% on a sustained basis; or (3) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel restrictions or failures of major airlines.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) owns and operates the only Danish airports in the Copenhagen region, namely Copenhagen airport and Roskilde airport. CPH is currently owned 39.2% by the Government of Denmark (Aaa stable) and 59.35% by Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD), the remainder being free float on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. CAD is a holding company jointly owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports A/S

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paco Debonnaire

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

