Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Copenhagen Airports' senior notes due 2023/25, places rating on review for downgrade

Paris, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Baa2 rating to Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH)'s
senior notes due 2023 and 2025. At the same time Moody's
has placed the assigned rating on review for downgrade, in line
with CPH's Baa2 issuer rating.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATING
The Baa2 rating on the notes reflects their ranking position within the
combined group formed by CPH and its direct parent company Copenhagen
Airports Denmark ApS (CAD). The notes are senior unsecured debt
obligations of CPH ranking first in priority of claims together with trade
payables and CPH's credit facilities, and ahead of CAD's
debt obligations which are structurally subordinated. The Baa2
rating on CPH's notes is in line with CPH's issuer rating
which represents Moody's opinion of CPH's ability to honor
senior unsecured debt and debt like obligations.
CPH's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the credit quality of the combined
CPH and CAD group, which is supported by: (1) the strong business
profile of Copenhagen airport, which is the largest airport in Denmark
and acts as an important hub for air travel in the surrounding southern
Scandinavian region; (2) a regulatory regime which remains broadly
balanced and ensures visibility on charges until 2023; and (3) debt
structural features which provide for the formal subordination of the
shareholder loans at CAD and include some elements of senior debt protection
at the same level, although insufficient to provide uplift to the
CAD and CPH credit profile.
At the same time, however, the credit quality of the CPH/CAD
group is constrained by: (1) significant loss of cash flows expected
from travel restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainties
as to the timing and level of passenger recovery (2) the weak profile
of the airport's main carriers; (3) the relatively high leverage
on a consolidated CAD/ CPH basis; and (4) the group's shareholder-friendly
financial policy.
The assigned Baa2 rating were placed under review to take into account
CPH's rising credit and liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic
as a result of implementation of travel restrictions and the significantly
weaker credit profile of its carrier base.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
The liquidity position of the CPH/CAD group was solid prior to the coronavirus
outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption
in flight activity will result in significantly lower cash flow.
As of end-December 2019, CPH had approximately DKK 19 million
of cash on balance sheet and DKK1.8 billion of committed undrawn
long-term credit facilities due in December 2024 and DKK 82 million
of undrawn overdraft facilities due in December 2020. However,
the company has around DKK 1.9 billion debt maturities this year
and will need to access additional sources of funding or capital in order
to cover its expenditure and ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to
see itself through the next few months. With around DKK 580 million
in available cash compared to an annual debt service of around DKK 220
million, and no debt maturities in 2020, CPH's holding company
CAD does not require immediate dividend upstreaming from CPH and has a
relatively more solid standalone liquidity profile. However its
debt documentation contains financial covenants based on CPH's performance.
Given reduction in earnings, Moody's expects CPH ratios will deteriorate
significantly and lead to an erosion of the company's headroom against
covenants included in its debt documentation. Moody's understands
that CPH is in discussion with lenders to request a covenant waiver and
with local banks to secure additional credit facilities. Moody's
takes comfort from CPH's status as a partially government owned airport
with relatively modest debt leverage which should aid discussions with
banks, but it is vital that additional finance and covenant waivers
are obtained over the coming weeks in order to maintain adequate liquidity.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the review process, Moody's will consider the progress
of on-going discussions with lenders regarding request for waivers
on financial covenants both at the CPH and CAD level, and the ability
of CPH to secure additional facilities so as to cover funding needs over
the foreseeable future. The review will also focus on the degree
of mitigation CPH's measures are able to provide in order to protect the
group's credit metrics amid a rapidly deteriorating operating environment.
Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on
the ratings of CPH and CAD is unlikely in the near term.
The ratings of CPH and CAD could be downgraded if (1) the company failed
to strengthen its liquidity profile and restore sufficient headroom under
its covenants; (2) its credit metrics were to weaken such that FFO/Debt
for the CAD/CPH group were to fall below 10% on a sustained basis;
or (3) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to
longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel
restrictions or failures of major airlines.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) owns and operates the only Danish airports
in the Copenhagen region, namely Copenhagen airport and Roskilde
airport. CPH is currently owned 39.2% by the Government
of Denmark (Aaa stable) and 59.35% by Copenhagen Airports
Denmark ApS (CAD), the remainder being free float on the Copenhagen
Stock Exchange. CAD is a holding company jointly owned by Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension.
