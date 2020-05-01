Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to D.R. Horton's proposed note offering

Approximately $500 million of debt securities rated

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (Horton) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. All other ratings of Horton remain unchanged. The stable outlook is also unchanged.

The proceeds of the note offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to be leverage neutral with homebuilding debt to capitalization remaining around 23%, in line with March 31, 2020 levels. Liquidity will benefit from the increased availability under Horton's $1.59 billion revolver due October 2024.

The following rating action was taken:

Issuer: D.R. Horton, Inc.

Proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, assigned Baa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Horton reflects: 1) its exceptionally strong balance sheet and low leverage; 2) robust cash flow generation, even during growth periods, and an excellent liquidity position providing for significant financial flexibility; 3) very healthy interest coverage and a large tangible equity base; 4) the company's possession of the largest national market share by unit volume and leading market share position in many of its geographic markets; 5) strong positioning in the affordable category of starter homes with approximately two-thirds of its deliveries priced below $300,000; and 6) governance considerations including the company's conservative financial strategy and commitment to managing the business in an investment grade manner.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's: 1) engagement in speculative construction for about 70% of home sales; 2) exposure to gross margin pressure from reduced pricing power and the need for incentives if market conditions remain weak; 3) appetite for acquisitions, which can lead to integration and execution challenges; 4) Forestar investment, which presents a vehicle for securing land supply but also presents execution risk and a possible increase in leverage as Forestar builds land inventory; 5) shareholder friendly activities, which include dividends and share repurchases; and 6) significant cyclicality of the industry and exposure to protracted declines.

Horton's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that in the next 12 to 18 months the company will maintain its conservative homebuilding debt leverage, strong credit metrics, and disciplined financial strategies amid the weak operating environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the company were to make a commitment to sustaining financial leverage below 25% while demonstrating a conservative financial profile with respect to shareholder friendly activities and acquisitions under any industry conditions. Maintenance of its large scale, strong market positions, excellent liquidity profile, and stable to positive industry fundamentals would also be necessary considerations.

The rating could be downgraded if the homebuilding industry were to experience a weakening, causing declines in revenue and net income, inventory impairments and a deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Namely interest coverage of below 10x, homebuilding leverage approaching 35%, or a material weakening in liquidity, would cause negative rating pressure. Additionally, if Horton's commitment to maintaining a conservative financial policy and disciplined operating strategy were to be abandoned, the rating could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Horton is one of the two largest and most geographically diversified homebuilders in the United States. The company has a presence in 29 states and 89 markets and generates the bulk of its revenues from homebuilding operations that focus on the construction and sale of single-family detached homes. Horton's product offerings include first-time and first-time move up, entry-level, active adult, move-up and luxury homes. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, the company generated homebuilding revenues of $18.1 billion and consolidated net income of $1.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalia Gluschuk

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

