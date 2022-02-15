Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC; stable outlook

Approximately $4.6 billion of debt securities and term loans

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings of Baa2 to FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC's (FLIQ3) debt facilities, including $3.08 billion of senior secured notes and $1.5 billion of senior secured term loans. The rating outlook is stable.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

Issuer: FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC

..Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Baa2

..Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Baa2

..Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Baa2

..Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 ratings assignment to FLIQ3's senior secured notes and senior secured term loan reflects the strength of its contracted cash flow generated by 20-year tolling agreements with two counterparties that have a weighted average credit quality in the 'Baa' rating category, its fully amortizing debt structure and expected financial performance over the life of the transaction with the debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) averaging just under 1.6x in the Moody's case.

FLIQ3 is part of Freeport LNG Development, L.P.'s three train liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Quintana Island, Texas, about 70 miles south of Houston. The two tolling counterparties are Total Gas & Power North America and SK E&S LNG, LLC. The tolling agreement with Total Gas & Power North America is guaranteed by Total Holdings S.A.S. an affiliate of TotalEnergies SE (A1 stable) while the tolling agreement with SK E&S LNG, LLC is guaranteed by SK E&S Co. Ltd. (Baa3 stable) as well as its parent SK Holdings Co Ltd (not rated). The contracts with these off-takers aggregate a total of 4.4 million tons annually (2.2 million tons each) out of the train's total capacity of 5.1 million tons. The remaining tons are distributed among a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Trafigura Group Pte Ltd. (not rated) for approximately 0.25 million tons and excess production of approximately 0.46 as merchant volumes. The SPA with Trafigura expires in 2023 unless Trafigura exercises its option to extend for one year.

The tolling agreements include a fixed reservation fee sized to cover operating expenses, debt service and a return to sponsors. FLIQ3 has specific performance obligations in the tolling agreements that we believe are manageable. The tolling agreement structure isolates FLIQ3 from direct exposure to the U.S natural gas market, the global LNG market, or price differentials between the two -- a credit positive. The train's offtakers are responsible for procuring gas and transporting it to the LNG facility for which they pay a fee to FLIQ3 for converting the natural gas to LNG. As a result, FLIQ3 takes on no commodity risk. Furthermore, both fixed and variable power costs are pass-through and customers could also buy their own power and manage their own hedge book. Power costs are the largest variable passthrough because the trains use electric drive motors to power the refrigeration compressors.

The liquefaction project is using a highly complex 'first-of-its-kind' project structure where the three LNG trains are separate, independently financed and contracted legal entities run under an integrated operating model with a portfolio-style approach. The mutualized operating model means that if one train goes down, the remaining trains service the offtake to cover the outage and all of the off-takers across all trains have a proportionate reduction in volumes. This is a credit positive operationally and helps to mitigate the unit specific concentration risk that exists for FLIQ3 lenders as any potential outage is borne across the three Trains. Specifically, if an outage occurs at Train 3, Trains 1 and 2 will reallocate production to Train 3's offtake contracts. Decision-making is achieved through a coordinated governance process with an executive committee consisting of owners across the three trains in addition to FLNG representatives. That said, oversight and ultimate ownership at FLIQ3 and its parent entities is largely controlled by a sole individual who is the founder, chairman, CEO and majority owner of the company.

The project is highly levered with debt outstanding of approximately $4.5 billion allocated to Train 3. The high level of debt is mitigated by the amortizing nature of the debt profile that fully matures in 2039, in line with the term of the offtake contracts. Under Moody's Base Case—which only assumes revenue from the two tolling agreements (approximately 85% of total volumes) and increases for O&M and capital expenditures—the DSCR averages 1.58x through the life of debt. In addition to the $4.5 billion of debt at FLIQ3, there is about $7.5 billion of operating company debt across Trains 1 and 2 as well as roughly $1.25 billion of additional holding company debt. FLIQ3 is the only train that is wholly owned by Freeport LNG and its cash flows are a central source of funds for debt service at the holding company level.

The project benefits from standard project finance features including an additional bonds test of 1.40x and a distribution test of 1.25x. The project also has solid liquidity profile with a six month debt service reserve funded mostly with a letter of credit, in addition to a $50 million working capital facility. FLIQ3 also had balance sheet cash of approximately $90 million as of September 31, 2021.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for Train 3 operations to produce very predictable cash flow that provides comfortable debt service coverage and solid financial metrics due to the take-or-pay nature of the train's offtake agreements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the highly levered balance sheet across the capital structure and the sculpted amortization profile at FLIQ3, near-term upgrade prospects are limited. Longer-term, an upgrade could occur if there was some deleveraging across the capital structure, if the project's collective off-taker credit quality improves to the higher end of the Baa rating category and if debt service coverage exceeded 1.75x on a sustained basis.

A downgrade could occur if the collective offtaker credit quality weakens to the lower end of the Baa rating category or if operational disruptions occur such that financial performance deteriorated and debt service coverages fell below 1.4x on a sustained basis.

PROFILE

FLIQ3 is 100% owned by Flex Intermediate Holdco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport LNG Development, L.P. that is owned 64% by Michael Smith, 25% by JERA Americas and 11% by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (A1 stable). Michael Smith is the founder and the beneficial controlling shareholder of the group. In addition to 100% ownership stake in FLIQ3, Freeport LNG Development, L.P. also owns 50% of Train 1 and 42% of Train 2.

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. is heavily levered with nearly $13.25 billion of total indebtedness, including $12 billion of project level debt across the three trains plus a $1.25 billion at Flex Intermediate Holdco.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

