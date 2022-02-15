Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC; stable outlook

Approximately $4.6 billion of debt securities and term loans
New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings of Baa2 to FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC's (FLIQ3)
debt facilities, including $3.08 billion of senior
secured notes and $1.5 billion of senior secured term loans.
The rating outlook is stable.
Moody's took the following actions:
Assignments:
Issuer: FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC
..Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Baa2
..Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Baa2
..Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Baa2
Issuer: FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC
..Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 ratings assignment to FLIQ3's senior secured notes and
senior secured term loan reflects the strength of its contracted cash
flow generated by 20-year tolling agreements with two counterparties
that have a weighted average credit quality in the 'Baa' rating
category, its fully amortizing debt structure and expected financial
performance over the life of the transaction with the debt service coverage
ratios (DSCR) averaging just under 1.6x in the Moody's case.
FLIQ3 is part of Freeport LNG Development, L.P.'s
three train liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Quintana Island,
Texas, about 70 miles south of Houston. The two tolling counterparties
are Total Gas & Power North America and SK E&S LNG, LLC.
The tolling agreement with Total Gas & Power North America is guaranteed
by Total Holdings S.A.S. an affiliate of TotalEnergies
SE (A1 stable) while the tolling agreement with SK E&S LNG,
LLC is guaranteed by SK E&S Co. Ltd. (Baa3 stable) as
well as its parent SK Holdings Co Ltd (not rated). The contracts
with these off-takers aggregate a total of 4.4 million tons
annually (2.2 million tons each) out of the train's total
capacity of 5.1 million tons. The remaining tons are distributed
among a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Trafigura Group Pte Ltd.
(not rated) for approximately 0.25 million tons and excess production
of approximately 0.46 as merchant volumes. The SPA with
Trafigura expires in 2023 unless Trafigura exercises its option to extend
for one year.
The tolling agreements include a fixed reservation fee sized to cover
operating expenses, debt service and a return to sponsors.
FLIQ3 has specific performance obligations in the tolling agreements that
we believe are manageable. The tolling agreement structure isolates
FLIQ3 from direct exposure to the U.S natural gas market,
the global LNG market, or price differentials between the two --
a credit positive. The train's offtakers are responsible
for procuring gas and transporting it to the LNG facility for which they
pay a fee to FLIQ3 for converting the natural gas to LNG. As a
result, FLIQ3 takes on no commodity risk. Furthermore,
both fixed and variable power costs are pass-through and customers
could also buy their own power and manage their own hedge book.
Power costs are the largest variable passthrough because the trains use
electric drive motors to power the refrigeration compressors.
The liquefaction project is using a highly complex 'first-of-its-kind'
project structure where the three LNG trains are separate, independently
financed and contracted legal entities run under an integrated operating
model with a portfolio-style approach. The mutualized operating
model means that if one train goes down, the remaining trains service
the offtake to cover the outage and all of the off-takers across
all trains have a proportionate reduction in volumes. This is a
credit positive operationally and helps to mitigate the unit specific
concentration risk that exists for FLIQ3 lenders as any potential outage
is borne across the three Trains. Specifically, if an outage
occurs at Train 3, Trains 1 and 2 will reallocate production to
Train 3's offtake contracts. Decision-making is achieved
through a coordinated governance process with an executive committee consisting
of owners across the three trains in addition to FLNG representatives.
That said, oversight and ultimate ownership at FLIQ3 and its parent
entities is largely controlled by a sole individual who is the founder,
chairman, CEO and majority owner of the company.
The project is highly levered with debt outstanding of approximately $4.5
billion allocated to Train 3. The high level of debt is mitigated
by the amortizing nature of the debt profile that fully matures in 2039,
in line with the term of the offtake contracts. Under Moody's
Base Case—which only assumes revenue from the two tolling agreements
(approximately 85% of total volumes) and increases for O&M
and capital expenditures—the DSCR averages 1.58x through
the life of debt. In addition to the $4.5 billion
of debt at FLIQ3, there is about $7.5 billion of operating
company debt across Trains 1 and 2 as well as roughly $1.25
billion of additional holding company debt. FLIQ3 is the only train
that is wholly owned by Freeport LNG and its cash flows are a central
source of funds for debt service at the holding company level.
The project benefits from standard project finance features including
an additional bonds test of 1.40x and a distribution test of 1.25x.
The project also has solid liquidity profile with a six month debt service
reserve funded mostly with a letter of credit, in addition to a
$50 million working capital facility. FLIQ3 also had balance
sheet cash of approximately $90 million as of September 31,
2021.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for Train 3 operations to
produce very predictable cash flow that provides comfortable debt service
coverage and solid financial metrics due to the take-or-pay
nature of the train's offtake agreements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the highly levered balance sheet across the capital structure
and the sculpted amortization profile at FLIQ3, near-term
upgrade prospects are limited. Longer-term, an upgrade
could occur if there was some deleveraging across the capital structure,
if the project's collective off-taker credit quality improves
to the higher end of the Baa rating category and if debt service coverage
exceeded 1.75x on a sustained basis.
A downgrade could occur if the collective offtaker credit quality weakens
to the lower end of the Baa rating category or if operational disruptions
occur such that financial performance deteriorated and debt service coverages
fell below 1.4x on a sustained basis.
PROFILE
FLIQ3 is 100% owned by Flex Intermediate Holdco, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Freeport LNG Development, L.P.
that is owned 64% by Michael Smith, 25% by JERA Americas
and 11% by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (A1 stable).
Michael Smith is the founder and the beneficial controlling shareholder
of the group. In addition to 100% ownership stake in FLIQ3,
Freeport LNG Development, L.P. also owns 50%
of Train 1 and 42% of Train 2.
Freeport LNG Development, L.P. is heavily levered
with nearly $13.25 billion of total indebtedness,
including $12 billion of project level debt across the three trains
plus a $1.25 billion at Flex Intermediate Holdco.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
