Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Global Eagle's DIP term loan facility

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the $80 million super-priority debtor-in-possession term loan facility of Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. (DIP). Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. (Global Eagle) has received approval from the bankruptcy court to access its $80 million DIP facility which is solely comprised of a super-priority debtor-in-possession term loan. The company has currently drawn $30 million under the DIP Facility.

On July 21, 2020, Global Eagle entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its first lien group of lenders to seek a sale of the business to a third-party. In conjunction with the RSA, a group of ad hoc creditors agreed to backstop the DIP facility. Should there be no successful third-party bidder, the company and its lenders agreed upon a definitive "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement under which substantially all of the company's assets will be acquired for a total consideration of $675 million by an entity established at the direction of holders of approximately 90% of the company's senior secured first lien facilities.

A key factor to the rating is the financial structure of the company and the DIP terms which reflect the strong collateral coverage available to the DIP facility lenders and the structural features of the DIP facility. The proceeds will be used to fund operations and pay certain transaction fees and expenses.

Global Eagle filed a petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on July 22, 2020. Subsequently, Moody's withdrew all previous ratings for Global Eagle. Today's rating on the DIP facility, which is being assigned on a "point-in-time" basis, will not be monitored going forward and there will be no outlook assigned to the rating. Moody's will also withdraw the rating on the DIP facility from today's rating action as soon as practicable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. (DIP)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating assigned to Global Eagle's DIP facility reflects the super priority status and structural protections of the DIP facility, and the collateral coverage available to the DIP facility lenders. The rating also reflects the increased likelihood that the company will emerge from bankruptcy fairly quickly as the RSA requires the sale hearing to occur not more than 85 days following the petition date. The rating also reflects the size of the DIP facility relative to pre-petition claims, the cause of the bankruptcy and the nature of the reorganization.

Moody's estimates total collateral coverage of the DIP facility of at least 6x, which is consistent with an 'A' factor scoring for the coverage factor in our Debtor-in-Possession Lending Rating Methodology. The highest collateral valuations result from a sale of the ongoing operations rather than a liquidation of the assets. Though the company faces revenue and EBITDA difficulties, the value of the business is likely several multiples of the DIP facility even in a distressed sale of the business. This level of collateral coverage implies an adequate total enterprise value attributable to the company's strong position within its niche focus of in-flight entertainment. The structure of the DIP facility benefits from the nature of the collateral, the first lien status of all collateral and the guarantee package. In addition, the total DIP facility will account for less than 10% of pre-petition claims, which is comparable to an 'A' factor score in the rating methodology. Offsetting these is the lack of a borrowing base structure with the DIP effectively available on an unrestricted basis.

The rating also considers the cause of the bankruptcy filing and the nature and scope of the reorganization. Moody's believes that the bankruptcy was due to a combination of elevated debt levels at a time of extreme stress for the airline industry and its service providers due to the extraordinary measures taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's views the reorganization as somewhat complex, requiring some reorganization and involving first and second lien bank facilities as well as convertible notes.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and is a provider of connectivity and content to the worldwide travel industry. The company operates through two segments Connectivity and Media & Content.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

