Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Horton's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to D.R. Horton, Inc.'s ("Horton") proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. All other ratings of Horton and its stable outlook remain unchanged.

The proceeds of the company's unsecured notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes. Horton's credit metrics are strong pro forma for the transaction including its debt to capitalization ratio of 22% and homebuilding interest coverage of 30x, with its cash balance increasing to about $2.4 billion.

The following rating action was taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: D.R. Horton, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Horton's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects: 1) the company's exceptionally strong balance sheet and low debt leverage; 2) favorable governance considerations of a conservative financial strategy and a commitment to managing the business in an investment grade manner; 3) robust cash flow during any industry cycle, and an excellent liquidity position providing for significant financial flexibility; 4) strong interest coverage and a large tangible equity base; 5) the company's largest national market share by unit volume and leading market share position in many of its geographic markets; and 6) strong positioning in the affordable category of first-time and entry-level homes with roughly two-thirds of its deliveries priced below $300,000.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's: 1) engagement in speculative construction; 2) acquisitive nature, which can lead to integration and execution challenges; 3) investment in Forestar, which presents a vehicle for securing land supply, but also presents a possible increase in leverage as Forestar builds land inventory, and can increase the volatility in results due to the land development business; 4) shareholder friendly activities, which include dividends and share repurchases; and 5) cyclicality of the homebuilding industry.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months the company will generate very strong results and maintain its conservative financial strategies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the company were to make a commitment to sustaining financial leverage below 25% while demonstrating a conservative financial profile with respect to shareholder friendly activities and acquisitions under any industry conditions. Maintenance of its large scale, strong market positions, excellent liquidity profile, and stable to positive industry fundamentals would also be necessary considerations.

The rating could be downgraded if the homebuilding industry were to weaken, causing declines in revenue and net income, inventory impairments and a deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Namely interest coverage below 10x, homebuilding leverage approaching 35%, or a material weakening in liquidity could cause a rating downgrade. Additionally, if Horton's commitment to maintaining a conservative financial policy and disciplined operating strategy were to be abandoned, the rating could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Horton is one of the two largest and most geographically diversified homebuilders in the United States. The company has a presence in 30 states and 96 markets and generates the bulk of its revenues from construction and sale of single-family detached homes. Horton's product offerings include first-time and first-time move up, entry-level, active adult, move-up and luxury homes. The company also engages in single-family and multi-family construction of properties for rent. In the LTM period ended June 30, 2021, Horton generated homebuilding revenues of $25 billion and consolidated net income of $3.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

