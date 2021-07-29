Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Horton's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes

Approximately $500 million of debt securities rated
New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating
to D.R. Horton, Inc.'s ("Horton")
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. All
other ratings of Horton and its stable outlook remain unchanged.
The proceeds of the company's unsecured notes offering will be used
for general corporate purposes. Horton's credit metrics are
strong pro forma for the transaction including its debt to capitalization
ratio of 22% and homebuilding interest coverage of 30x, with
its cash balance increasing to about $2.4 billion.
The following rating action was taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: D.R. Horton, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Horton's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects: 1) the company's
exceptionally strong balance sheet and low debt leverage; 2) favorable
governance considerations of a conservative financial strategy and a commitment
to managing the business in an investment grade manner; 3) robust
cash flow during any industry cycle, and an excellent liquidity
position providing for significant financial flexibility; 4) strong
interest coverage and a large tangible equity base; 5) the company's
largest national market share by unit volume and leading market share
position in many of its geographic markets; and 6) strong positioning
in the affordable category of first-time and entry-level
homes with roughly two-thirds of its deliveries priced below $300,000.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's:
1) engagement in speculative construction; 2) acquisitive nature,
which can lead to integration and execution challenges; 3) investment
in Forestar, which presents a vehicle for securing land supply,
but also presents a possible increase in leverage as Forestar builds land
inventory, and can increase the volatility in results due to the
land development business; 4) shareholder friendly activities,
which include dividends and share repurchases; and 5) cyclicality
of the homebuilding industry.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that over the next 12 to 18
months the company will generate very strong results and maintain its
conservative financial strategies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if the company were to make a commitment
to sustaining financial leverage below 25% while demonstrating
a conservative financial profile with respect to shareholder friendly
activities and acquisitions under any industry conditions. Maintenance
of its large scale, strong market positions, excellent liquidity
profile, and stable to positive industry fundamentals would also
be necessary considerations.
The rating could be downgraded if the homebuilding industry were to weaken,
causing declines in revenue and net income, inventory impairments
and a deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Namely interest
coverage below 10x, homebuilding leverage approaching 35%,
or a material weakening in liquidity could cause a rating downgrade.
Additionally, if Horton's commitment to maintaining a conservative
financial policy and disciplined operating strategy were to be abandoned,
the rating could be downgraded.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Horton is one of the two
largest and most geographically diversified homebuilders in the United
States. The company has a presence in 30 states and 96 markets
and generates the bulk of its revenues from construction and sale of single-family
detached homes. Horton's product offerings include first-time
and first-time move up, entry-level, active
adult, move-up and luxury homes. The company also
engages in single-family and multi-family construction of
properties for rent. In the LTM period ended June 30, 2021,
Horton generated homebuilding revenues of $25 billion and consolidated
net income of $3.7 billion.
