Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Horton's proposed senior notes due 2027

Approximately $500 million of debt securities rated

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (Horton) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes. All other ratings of Horton remain unchanged. The stable outlook is also unchanged.

Horton's transaction will result in a modest increase in leverage, with pro forma homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio rising to 25% from 22% at June 30, 2020. Moody's estimates pro forma homebuilding EBIT to interest coverage for this offering to remain solid at approximately 15.5x. Horton's homebuilding cash balance is expected to improve to $2.4 billion from $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020, with total liquidity improving to nearly $4.24 billion, when considering the $1.46 billion of availability under the company's $1.59 billion revolving credit facility due October 2024, and full availability under its $375 million 364-day revolving credit facility expiring in May 2021.

The following rating action was taken:

....Issuer: D.R. Horton, Inc.

....Proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027, assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects: 1) its exceptionally strong balance sheet and low leverage and favorable governance considerations including, a conservative financial strategy and a commitment to managing the business in an investment grade manner; 2) robust cash flow, even during growth periods, and an excellent liquidity position providing for significant financial flexibility; 3) very healthy interest coverage and a large tangible equity base; 4) the company's holding of the largest national market share by unit volume and leading market share position in many of its geographic markets; and 5) strong positioning in the affordable category of first-time and entry-level homes with approximately two-thirds of its deliveries priced below $300,000.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's: 1) engagement in speculative construction for about 70% of home sales; 2) appetite for acquisitions, which can lead to integration and execution challenges; 3) investment in Forestar, which presents a vehicle for securing land supply but also presents execution risk and a possible increase in leverage as Forestar builds land inventory; 4) shareholder friendly activities, which include dividends and share repurchases; and 5) significant cyclicality of the industry and exposure to protracted declines.

Horton's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its conservative homebuilding debt leverage and disciplined financial strategies, and generate strong credit metrics and solid revenue growth over the next 12 to 18 months given its strong positioning in the affordable product category and the solid trends demonstrated by this market segment.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Horton is one of the two largest and most geographically diversified homebuilders in the United States. The company has a presence in 29 states and 88 markets and generates the bulk of its revenues from homebuilding operations that focus on the construction and sale of single-family detached homes. Horton's product offerings include first-time and first-time move up, entry-level, active adult, move-up and luxury homes. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated homebuilding revenues of $18.4 billion and consolidated net income of $2.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalia Gluschuk

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

