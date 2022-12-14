Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Sabine Pass Liquefaction's $70 million notes; outlook is stable

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Baa2 rating to Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC's (SPL) issuance through a private placement of $70 million senior secured amortizing notes due 2037. This security ranks pari passu with SPL's approximately $12 billion of outstanding senior secured debt rated Baa2. SPL's rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of SPL's outstanding 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023.

SPL is a six train liquefied natural gas (LNG) project located in Louisiana with a combined nameplate capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). SPL is indirectly owned by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP: Ba1, STA). CQP is approximately 49% owned by The Blackstone Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and public unitholders and 51% owned (~49% LP interest and 2% GP interest) by Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere: Ba1, STA).

RATINGS RATIONALE

SPL's Baa2 rating is supported by recurring fixed revenue tied to mostly 20-year take-or-pay style contracts with twelve financially sound offtakers for approximately 25 MTPA of liquefaction capacity or approximately 80% of its nameplate capacity. Fixed payments from these contractual arrangements are in excess of $3 billion annually and compare favorably to SPL's operating and financial costs.

The rating acknowledges the strong global demand and pricing dynamics for LNG that has positively impacted cash flow and key financial metrics and provided SPL an opportunity to reduce indebtedness. SPL's key financial metrics for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2022 included debt-to-EBITDA and a ratio of project cash from operations to debt of 3.7x and 21%, respectively, compared to 5.1x and 15% at year-end 2021. We expect SPL to achieve $1.0 billion of debt reduction in 2022, bringing its year-end balance to approximately $12.1 billion compared to $13.7 billion at year-end 2020. With the completion of this private placement, SPL will have raised approximately $1.8 billion of indebtedness that will fully amortize over the life of the existing contracts leading to gradual incremental debt reduction beginning 2025.

RATING OUTLOOK

SPL's stable outlook is driven by an expectation that operational performance will remain sound and EBITDA generation will remain in excess of $2.5 billion on a recurring annual basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is not anticipated over at least the medium term. Longer-term, consideration of an upgrade could occur if SPL's weighted counterparty credit quality remained at or above it current levels and SPL is able to consistently produce significantly stronger-than-anticipated key financial metrics, such as project cash from operations to debt comfortably in excess of 25% and debt to EBITDA of around 3.5x.

SPL's rating could be downgraded should it not achieve our debt reduction targets, encounter major operating problems, not generate the expected level of cash flow or the weighted average credit profile of its off-takers decline materially.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

